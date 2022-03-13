Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 19, 1922
City cleanup will seek to forestall fly
Bend’s annual cleanup will start early this year. Next week is the starting time, announces Fire Chief Tom Carlon, who declares that the chief object beginning before winter is apparently ended is to “swat the fly” before that insect has appeared. “We intend to have removed every tin can and every bit of refuse of any kind which could serve as a breeding place or food for the flies, he said. “We believe that in this way the fly nuisance in Bend can be largely prevented.”
Due to the long drawn out winter there is much to be done, Carlon admitted, but believed that the work could be accomplished in a week’s time.
Redmond high school team in state tournament
After defeating The Dalles for the championship of Central Oregon in a 29-27 game Wednesday evening, the Redmond high school basketball team is representing the district in the state tournament at Salem, which is being conducted under the auspices of Willamette university. It ends tonight.
Teams entered are Astoria, Newberg, Ashland, North Bend, Salem, Eugene, Pendleton, Joseph and Redmond. Newberg was defeated by Astoria in the first game Thursday night.
Members of the Redmond team are: forwards, Barton and Galbraith; center, Halloway; guards, Gates and Van Matre. They were coached by Borden Beck.
The Bend team competed in the tournament last year.
Free seeds available for the home garden
While traces of winter still linger, the frost is rapidly leaving the ground and the time is drawing near for the starting of the home garden. The Bulletin has a quantity of government seeds, sent by Congressman N. J. Sinnott, available for free distribution, and these will be given out, one packet to each adult calling at this office. Children asking for seeds should bring written requests from parents.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 19, 1947
County To Bid For Tourists In ‘47 Season
Deschutes county’s 1947 advertising will be by far the most extensive ever attempted to bring tourist and industry to the Central Oregon area, according to M.E. Lynch, chairman of the Deschutes county advertising committee, which met last night.
Display advertising is to be placed in three Pacific coast magazines and newspaper advertising is to appear in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Bakersfield and Fresno newspapers.
Plans have been completed for the erection of area entrance markers on all highways leading into the Central Oregon vacation land. Permission has been granted by the state highway commission for these signs and their erection will be under the supervision of highway officials.
Thirty-five thousand copies of the tourist folder are to be made available and 7,500 copies of the popular farm folder are to be printed.
The advertising committee also decided to have a representative at the Los Angeles Sportsmen’s show for five days this spring.
“The 1947 advertising plans should produce real results for Deschutes county,” Lynch told the committee.
Tall Park Pines Given ‘Pruning’
T.R. Metcalf finished his job of “limb lopping” in the Bend city parks last week after removing dangerous dead limbs from a number of the big ponderosa pines. Working under the direction of Charles Bishop, park superintendent, Metcalf trimmed more than half a dozen of the big pines.
Metcalf, who was formerly a “high climber in fir logging operations on the west side of the Cascades, used the same technique in scaling the big pines. On one pine in Drake park he climbed 125 feet. This was far lower, he pointed out, than the 180 and 200-foot levels that high climbers reach in the fir country.
One of the trees trimmed was the big pine on Wall street opposite the high school tennis courts and another job was the removal of a 30-year-old lookout platform atop one of the Drake park trees.Laundry Service To Be Provided
A self-service laundry is to open in Bend in the next few weeks in a new building being built at East Third street and Kearney avenue for C.G. Melton and H.L. Andis.
The building is being constructed for Melton and Andis by R.P. Syverson, Bend contractor. Ten new Maytag washing machines are to be installed this week-end.
The business is to be operated by Mr. and Mrs. Andis and will provide rental laundry facilities for families not having washing machines.
Honor Carrier Receives Award
Leo Rosengarth has been awarded $20 by the Bend Bulletin for winning the distinction of being the honor carrier for the month of February, it was announced today by Les Schwab, circulation manager.
Leo, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. C. rosengarth, is 12 years old and in the seventh grade at St. Francis school. For the past eight months, he has had charge of route 18, in the Carroll Acres and Roosevelt avenue districts.
The honor carrier of the month is a shrewd financier, too, it would seem from his handling of money matters. With earnings from his paper route, he has helped to furnish his room in the family’s new home on Roosevelt avenue, has purchased his school clothes, provided his own spending money and still managed to “lay a little away.”
With the $20 prize money, he plans to buy a radio for his room, he said.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 19, 1972
Theater for adults only but movies are not
Probably few Bend residents have experienced watching a movie aboard a Boeing 747, but now you can get that feeling. you may not go very far, because the theater never leaves the ground, but for $1.75, what do you expect?
The Encore, Bend’s new 747-like movie house is located next to the Tower Theater at 845 Wall St. Moviegoers may feel like airline passengers because of the small interior. Fifteen rows of 10 plush rocking-chair seats fill the auditorium. Golden burlap draperies cover the walls and the screen, accenting the dark blue carpeting and seats.
Open only to those 18 and older, The Encore will be an “adult” movie theater, but not necessarily and “adult movie” theater.
“People think this is because of the type of movies we’re going to show but that isn’t so,” explained Mrs. James Hutchens, wife of the owner. “We’re going to show musicals and Walt Disney pictures too, but only for adults.”
“We don’t want people to think this is a pornography house,” she said. “We’re trying to bring shows here that appeal to adults- intellectual films, art films, foreign films and road shows like ‘My Fair Lady’.”
It may sound contradictory to show family movies, but not allow those under 18 to see them, but the Hutchens’ have a good reason.
“We’re doing this to satisfy the adults that want to go to a movie and avoid the distraction of crying kids and kids running up and down the aisles,” Mrs. Hutchens said.
Every movie will run at least a week, she said, and some of the road shows may be here a month. Because of the limited seating (150), that will give everyone a chance to see them, she explained. Some double features will also play.
The Encore will open 7 o’clock each evening. The show will begin at 7:30.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 19, 1997
Bomb scares send high schoolers home
Bomb threats phoned in to both Mountain View and Bend High Schools Friday forced about 3,000 students home early, but no bombs were found.
Mountain View received the first bomb threat, which occurred about 8:30 a.m. Students were evacuated to athletic fields while police and school staff searched the building.
Students were sent home about 9:45 a.m.
About 11:30 a.m., the second threat was received at Bend High. Students were taken to the football field, and sent home in the early afternoon.
“We believe the second caller to be more of a copycat,” said Capt. Andy Jordan of the Bend Police Department. He added that the Bend-La Pine School District’s two high schools have received simultaneous bomb threats in past years.
Jordan added that the threat at Bend High wasn’t as specific as the one at Mountain View. “Quite frankly, we were erring on the side of safety” he said.
Authorities took the threats seriously because the callers were adults and because of the intensity of their voices, among other factors, Jordan said.
Police believe a different man made each call. “It sounds like an adult, although you never know,” he said.
There was an incident with an angry parent at Mountain View earlier in the week, but police don’t think the parent is a viable suspect.
Staff at both schools were used to search the buildings because they would better recognize anything out of the ordinary. Nothing was found.
The schools have been declared safe. Mountain View’s production of the play Grease was held Friday night as scheduled.
