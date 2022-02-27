Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 5, 1922
Hospital Will Formally Open Coming SundayFormal opening of St. Charles hospital in Bend was announced today for Sunday afternoon when Bishop Joseph F. McGrath of the Baker City diocese will bless the recently completed building and will deliver the chief address of the day. Three o’clock in the afternoon has been set as the hour for the beginning of religious ceremonies and addresses. Opening of the hospital to receive patients is expected next week, the exact date to be announced later.
101 Names of Women Appear on Jury ListOne hundred and one Deschutes county women whose names appear on the 1922 jury list are the first women ever to be given the opportunity of sitting on a circuit court jury in this county. Few will plead household duties as an excuse to secure exemption, it is believed, judging from the interest taken by representative Bend women in the recent discussion of the jury system given by Judge T.E.J. Duffy at a meeting of the Women’s Civic league.In a number of instances, the 1922 list approved by the county court shows husband and wife both subject to call.Save Trees In Bend
Preservation of trees within the city of Bend, and the planting of some shade tree of a variety which will grow here to advantage, every time a pine or juniper is cut down, was strongly urged by Rev. J. Edgar Purdy, in a talk at the Commercial club luncheon today. An effort should be made to discover the best variety of shade tree, one which will not have the disadvantages of the pine inside the city, Purdy suggested.
The example of Pasco, which has beautified a formerly barren looking town by the planting of trees, was cited. Trees not only beautify and provide shade, but reduce the amount of dust blowing, he showed.
Headlines for 1922
Equal Suffrage Wins Support of Supreme Court
First Woman Peer To Be Seated in the House of Lords in London
Speed is Made In Paying Off U.S. War Debt
Egypt Is Created Sovereign State, Sulton Informed
Murder Opens Big Tong War In Seattle
75 years ago
For the week ending
March 5, 1947
143,000 Visit Local Forest In Single YearThe Deschutes national forest had approximately 143,000 visitors in the 1946 season, according to figures released by the supervisor’s office in Bend today.
Surprisingly enough, the most arid district of the forest, the Fort Rock, drew the greatest number of visitors in 1946. A total of 49,000 visited this district which includes Newberry crater with the famed fishing lakes, East and Paulina, and the great mule deer hunting ground surrounding the Paulina game refuge and east onto the high desert. Last fall saw the greatest influx of hunters in history into this section of the Deschutes national forest.
The Bend district with its large number of fishing grounds, including many of the Cascade lakes and the upper Deschutes country, drew 43,000 visitors, while the Crescent district drew 27,000 and the Sisters district 24,000.Past Three Months Are Driest Ever Recorded In This Area
Weather observers in charge of the local station reported today that the three winter months just past, December, January and February, were the driest ever recorded here, with a deficiency of more than three and a half inches noted.
Only .80 of an inch of moisture fell here in February, but this was “damp” compared with the .58 of an inch measured in January and the meager .10 recorded in December. The arid winter conditions are reflected in a shortage of snow in the uplands, according to information reaching here. Even in the Wickiup area, normally under a deep pack this time of the year, there is little snow. Despite the lack of moisture and reserve snow , irrigationists are looking toward a good year, due to heavy storage.
County Library Bookmobile Service To Start on March 14
Friday, March 14, will mark the first run of the new Deschutes county library bookmobile, according to an announcement today by Miss Eleanor Brown, librarian. Shelving and charging desk are now being built and schedules have been arranged with the various schools, branches, and stations during February. The remainder of the school year will be used as an experimental period, and schedules not satisfactory will be rearranged by fall. During June, July and August, with schools closed, a special summer schedule will be followed.
Residents of each community where there is a branch or station, or where a community stop is scheduled, are invited to come and inspect the bookmobile, especially at its first stop. Cards will be issued to those not already having them. Six runs will be made each month. A new station is being established at Millican at the W.A. Mellin store, and a community stop will be made at Alfalfa, with possibility of a permanent station there also. These represent an extension of service.
Sisters Battles Vandalism WaveSisters — A wave of vandalism that has harried the residents of this town for the past two weeks was believed partly solved today with the apprehension of four teen-age high school students. The series of incidents included the theft of an entire flock of chickens from the yard of a widow, milk stolen from doorsteps and wantonly smashed against light poles, and the continued breaking of light bulbs on the marquee of the Cascade theater, officers said.
Lloyd Baker, owner of the theater, was responsible for the capture of the vandals who had broken bulbs in the theater lights several different times. Acting on a hunch, Baker decided to stay in the darkened theater and watch for the culprits, and his vigil was rewarded when he surprised the gang at work. Three boys and one girl were apprehended, but the remainder of the group made good their escape.
There being no police authority in the town, Baker was forced to take the vandals to the office of Municipal judge J.F. Smalley, who was also helpless to mete out punishment because of the lack of arresting warrants.
50 years ago
For the week ending
March 5, 1972
Big Brother plan being rejuvenatedA program which began with a bang in Bend during the Spring of 1970 and then fizzled out for lack of direction is now getting off the ground again.
The Big Brother program has been renewed at the urging of Mike Aicher, volunteer coordinator for the Deschutes County Human Resources Department. Aicher asked Tom Tison, a member of the central Oregon Community College counseling staff, to direct the program.
Eight volunteers are currently meeting with their little brothers at least two hours every week. Aicher and Tison would like to expand the number of big brothers to 20 or 25.
Big Brother’s stated purpose, is to provide male companionship and counseling for fatherless boys. A Big Sister counterpart to the program is also in the works, with one volunteer, Kay Greenlee of Bend, already meeting with her little sister.
“It’s not a babysitting service,” Tison stresses. “It’s a program for children from 6 to 16 whose mothers request a big brother volunteer. We don’t go over the mother’s head in planning and activities, we work together,” he said.
In commenting on the impact of the program, Tison says “putting two people together can lead to a deep, affectionate relationship. It can show the little one that someone else cares about him. If we can show him that, he can begin to make strides on his own.”...In his second year of auto technology studies at Central Oregon Community College is big brother Don Keith, 32, 540 Georgia St. Although he is new to the program, Keith has already established a working arrangement as well as a friendship with Bill, 14.
“I’m going to get Bill to help me put the engine back in my car this weekend,” said Keith, a former racing car mechanic. “Bill likes to work on cars, and he’s learning quite a bit by helping me.”
Beginning next fall, Tison hopes to have the Big Brother program well organized with orientation seminars for volunteers, regular meetings and planned outings for all big and little brothers. He also hopes to include the entire community in the service by accepting little brothers from other sources besides the welfare department.
Those are the future plans, but right now Tison is concerned with finding big brothers for three boys in the Bend area: an 8-year-old wrestling fan, a 13-year-old electronics buff and a 10-year-old rockhound.
Tison says he would take them himself but he is head resident at the COCC dormitory. “I have 111 little brothers and sisters that need me every minute,” he says.
25 years ago
For the week ending
March 5, 1997
Fire-spotting spot not so hotThe Lava Butte lookout is on its last legs.
All four of its legs need work, in fact. So do the roof, the walls and the visitor center underneath.
After 39 years as one of Central Oregon’s hottest spots for spotting hot spots, the old fire lookout is ready for retirement. This probably will be the structure’s last summer as the hub for fire spotting on the Deschutes National Forest.
But instead of abandoning the site, the Forest Service plans to replace the lookout with a spanking new structure that should stand up to the elements and improve the view.
“We looked around for another butte, but there just isn’t anything that compares,” said Dave Warren, who heads a lookout planning team for the Bend/Fort Rock Ranger District.
Right now, not even a spot on “This Old Lookout” could save Lava Butte. Problems run from top to bottom, from footings built on top of cinders to the flat-top roof that drains water down through its walls.
The tower isn’t even holding itself up anymore. It’s being held up by the visitor center built underneath years after the lookout went up.
Besides being weak in the knees, the walls and beams show signs of rot and damage from years of freeze-thaw cycles. So does the visitor center.
“We’re getting a lot of shifting of the structure, which is just tearing it apart,” Warren said. It’s not going to fall down on anyone’s head this season, but engineers figure the lookout is no more than three years away from being condemned.
Lave Butte is too important to abandon, though. The butte is within eyeshot of heavily used recreation lands, large stands of dead pine trees, subdivisions merging into forests and other places where fires are likely to start.
The lookout on Lava Butte typically spots more fires than any other lookout on the forest. It also serves as a vital radio link to personnel and fire crews in the field.
Lava Butte is popular with the public as well. With its first-floor visitor center and panoramic view, it’s one of the most visited lookouts in the entire Northwest, drawing more than 80,000 people a year.
The plan is to replace it with a lookout of traditional design but modern engineering. The new facility will look like the gable-roofed lookouts of the past, but will meet today’s building and safety codes.
The plans call for designing a new visitor center into the building at the outset. It might be smaller then its makeshift predecessor, but figures to have more usable space without the 8-foot pillar that runs up the middle of the old place.
The visitor center may be built at the same time, but may have to wait if money is tight.
The tower will have a top priority. No one wants the king of fire lookouts to be without its crown during fire season.
