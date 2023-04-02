100 Years Ago
For the week ending April 8
Autoist protests for over an hour against $2.50 fine
Voicing his protest for more than an hour against having his car tagged and being himself fined $2.50 for parking the automobile within the restricted fire hydrant zone, W. O. Geho, Portland traveling salesman, Saturday evening left City Recorder Louis Bennett’s office threatening to write to the newspapers about it, and swearing that never again would he drive another auto into Bend.
Officer Millard Triplett tagged Geho’s car Saturday evening as it was parked within 20 feet of a fire hydrant near the Pilot Butte Inn.
“You might at least give a stranger 24 hours in which to learn your city ordinances,” Geho grumbled to City Recorder Bennett.
“We do and would with you, only the fire hydrant ordinance is in common use throughout the United States,” Bennett retorted, “and as you claim you have driven cars in several states and for some time, there is no reason why you should not know such a law. Only last week the city went to the expense of painting red 20 feet of curbing from every hydrant in town, just for the benefit of fellows like you.”
Olson makes good with time to spare
Charles Olson, 165 pound wrestler who offered to throw five men, regardless of weight, in an hour, or forfeit $100, might just as well have made it 10 men, for it took him just 26 minutes to pile up 800 pounds of humanity in the novelty match staged at the Liberty theater Saturday night.
The five wrestlers ranged from lightweights to heavies, Bert Smith, designated as windup man, being in the latter class. Olson clamped a particularly wicked toehold on Smith and brought the match to a quick finish.
Olson, middleweight wrestling champion of Canada, likes Bend so well that he is going to make this his headquarters for the remainder of the spring and summer. Witnessing this determination, Olson has secured a job at the Brooks-Scanlon mill. In his odd moments he is training and endeavoring to lure Ted Thye, Multnomah club wrestling instructor, to Bend for a match.
Keep chickens at home warns chief of police
“Keep the chickens at home.” This is the order issued today by Chief of Police Pete Hanson. City ordinance forbids chickens to run at large anywhere inside the city limits, but it is not strictly enforced where no damage will result from their being at large. But now gardens are being planted, and some vegetables are even coming up, and complaints of damage done by domestic fowl have been coming in to the police station. So Hanson has issued an order that all chickens be confined, and is taking steps to enforce the order.
Bend woman grandmother at 32
Mrs. S.N. Davis of Bend was a grandmother at the age of 32, her husband reported today, making her the first claimant for the honor of being the youngest grandmother in Bend. They were married when she was 17 years of age, and to their daughter, Mrs. Nellie Morris, was born a son, Newton Morris, when Mrs. Davis was 32 years and two months old, one month older than Los Angeles’ youngest grandmother.
Mrs. Davis is now 68 years of age, and has 24 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her oldest grandson is 36 years of age, and her youngest son only 27. Mr. and Mrs Davis celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary here two years ago in August. Davis is a carpenter.
75 Years Ago
For week ending April 8, 1948
700 to take part in music festival
Seven hundred students from midstate schools will take part in the East Central Oregon music festival to be held here on April 16, Don P. Pence, director of music in the Bend schools, announced today when tickets were placed on sale. The festival will be held in the high school gymnasium auditorium at 8 p.m. that day. Because of the large group of students participating, only 400 admissions can be sold, Pence said. The tickets are on sale at the City Drug store.
Taking part in the festival will be a band of approximately 300 pieces, under the direction of John Stehn, director of the University of Oregon band. The mixed chorus will hold some 250 voices, and the girls; glee clubs will consist of about 200 voices, under the direction of Donald Allton, director of vocational music at the University of Oregon.
Regret that only 400 seats will be available for the public has been expressed by Pence, who reports that the tickets are to be sold on a “first come, first served” basis.
The ticket charge is nominal he added.
Grandstand work in final stages
Construction on the Bend municipal ball park of a covered grandstand that will cost some $5,500 is now nearing completion, Clair Fuller, in charge for the Elks, announced today. Trusses for the roofing of the stand are in place, and the covering will be nailed on just as soon as weather permits.
Th seating capacity of this stand will be 650. It is at the south end of the filed, directly behind home plate. The grandstand will be ready for use when the Oregon State league season opens in May.
With batteries of lights in place on the nine tall posts erected this past year, night play will be possible in 1948. It is the belief of the Elks committee that the park will be one of the best lighted in upstate Oregon.
Park improvements nearing completion is the “resurfacing” of the playing field. Four inches of dirt has been spread over the outfield and one inch over the infield. Facilities ready for the 1948 season include bleachers, and covered dugouts for teams.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending April 8, 1973
Cloverdale’s Fireman isn’t
Cloverdale Volunteer Fire Department’s Fireman of the Year isn’t a fireman- she’s a firelady. The rural fire department conferred the annual honor on Connie Cyrus, this weekend.
Mrs. Cyrus received an identification bracelet engraved as a memento of the honor at a potluck dinner Saturday night at the fire hall. Mrs. Cyrus and her husband Keith have been active in the fire department for the past nine years. He was the 1972 recipient of the firemen of the year award.
Mrs. Cyrus and Mrs. Charles Trachesel, plus 10 men, are listed by the department for insurance coverage. Both are qualified to drive the fire truck. They take fire calls, get help to the scene and go to the fires to help if needed.
Mrs. Cyrus teaches in the Sisters School.
Courthouse annex to be finished April 30
The Deschutes County courthouse annex construction project will be finished by April 30, according to the Haynes Construction Company. Left to complete on the $166,952 project are painting, plastering and floor covering. The addition will provide space for county commissioners, county planners, the veteran’s service officer and the data processing department. The construction is financed with federal revenue sharing funds. Bend architect Gil Helling designed the addition.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending April 8, 1998
Bicycle racers ring in spring
The first weekend of April seemed like the unofficial opening of bicycle season in Central Oregon.
A busy weekend of two-wheeled festivities began Saturday with the annual Wet-n-Windy 50, which took about 30 riders on a recreational 50-mile road ride east of Bend.
Riders were advised to come prepared for harsh weather, but conditions during the ride didn’t live up to the event’s name.
On Sunday, more than 200 mountain bikers turned out for the Cascade Chainbreaker, a race held west of Bend at the Crown Pacific Bull Springs tree farm. Race director Sally Russell-Russenberger said the first-year race met its goal of providing bikers with an enjoyable experience.
“For a first-time event, for the opening race (of the season) in Oregon, for a course that no one’s ever seen before, it was pretty impressive,” she said, pleased with the larger-than-expected field.
There weren’t enough competitors, however, to keep reigning mountain bike national champion Steve Larsen of Bend from dominating the competition in the pro/expert division.
Larsen, who last year was the top American in the National Off-Road Bicycle Association championship series, turned in a time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 59 seconds for three laps of an approximately 11-mile loop course.
Runner-up to Larsen was Craig Demars of Eugene, who had a time of 2:18:18. Third was Ryan Stofa of Corvallis in 2:20:50.
Mary McConneloug of Bend won the women’s pro/expert category. Her time of 2:42:15 beat that of runner-up Chantal Knapp of Lake Oswego by 37 seconds. Third was Katey Maher of Bend in 2:45:48.
Bend riders Doug KerKoch, in the 35-44 division, and Don Leet, 45-over, won their respective age categories in the men’s pro/expert race. In the sport category, riders made two laps of the course. Top times were registered by Bend riders Brian Cimmiyotti (1:40:41) and Helen Gogan (1:55:21).
Competitors in the beginning category made one lap of the course. Greg Canfield and Pam Flak, both of Bend, had the fastest times in the beginning category at 54:11 and 1:03:47, respectively.
Residents swoon over swans
A swan swap is raising a flap with neighbors living along a stretch of the Deschutes River in Bend. So far they’re cool to a plan, in the works for three years, to eventually replace all the existing European-descended mute swans with native North American trumpeter swans on about five miles of river through town.
“It sounds like ‘Brave new World,’ Kathryn Schwenk, a mute swan enthusiast and riverside resident, told state biologist Chris Carey Tuesday night in a small crowded room at Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife headquarters in Bend.
“We’ve gone two years without babies,” said Bob Hollipeter. “Don’t take these away until you’ve introduced others.”
Carey and Dave Ledder, president of the Audubon Society, sat on the hot seat for more than two hours, grilled by Schwenk and some of her neighbors. Carey assured the gathering the mute swans will not be killed- They’ll be relocated to private owners.
Carey, Ledder and a committee put together by Bend Metro Park and Recreation District believe replacing mutes with trumpeters makes good ecological sense. The project fits nicely with a statewide plan to establish a breeding and wintering population of trumpeter swans in Oregon. If the plans stay on schedule, two pairs of trumpeter swans bred in captivity from wild stocks will be shipped from a private breeder in Wisconsin in late April or early May.
If mutes stay on the Deschutes River and are allowed to keep reproducing, they’ll take away habitat native trumpeters will need. Eight pairs of the sleek white mute swans with the distinctive black and orange beaks live in distinct territories separated by irrigation diversion dams.
Introduced in Bend in the early 1970s, the mutes mated and made cygnets with gusto. The population zoomed to about 40, while the aquatic vegetation they depended on for food diminished.
Oregon views non-native species like mute swans as exotic species. Strict regulations say males must be neutered and surgically pinioned so they can’t fly.
