Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 5, 1922Bend High Has Crucial Game
Seven members of the Bend high school basketball squad left on this morning’s train for Madras, where tonight they will oppose the Madras team in one of the most crucial games of the Central Oregon series. If Madras wins this game, it will mean clear sailing for the Jefferson county boys to a championship and the right to represent Central Oregon at Salem in the state tournament. If the Bend team, which has been improving steadily over the form shown at the first of the season, manages to defeat Madras, the race is anybody’s again, with a possible necessity of a postseason game on a neutral floor to decide the title. Members of the team leaving this morning were Captain Elmer Johnson, James McNeely, Leo Kohfield, Gordon Valitchka, Guy Calypool and Buell Orrell. They were accompanied by Coach S. W. Hubble and Faculty Manager Chester Klink. George Childs of Bend will referee the game tonight.
Bend Girls’ Photos In Sunday MagazinePhotographs of eight Bend girls will appear on the cover of the magazine section of the Oregon Journal of Portland for next Sunday, it was learned today when an advanced copy was received by the local agent of the Journal. The page is one of a series of “Attractive girls of the Oregon Country” and were taken by the Elite studio. The young ladies whose pictures will appear are Misses Dorothy Dodds, Opal Claypool, Hilah Brick, Connie Knickerbocker, Marie O’Brien, Fern Aellen, Margaret Thompson, and Mrs. Margaret Bozorth.
Compensation Paid Wrong ManCompensation for a disability incurred in service during the late war has been allowed R. W. Cook, local American Legion man, but he feels none too sure of receiving it at present. The compensation, in the amount of $90 a month, has been paid, says Cook, to another as the result of an error in claim serial numbers. The man was paid both his own and Cook’s compensation, and now cannot be located
75 Years Ago
For Week Ending
Feb. 5, 1947
Four Runaway Flat Cars Race Into BendFour runaway flat cars from a Brooks-Scanlon, Inc., train and two speeders were involved in a spectacular and nearly disastrous accident and fire on the high trestle crossing the Deschutes river between The Shevlin-Hixon Company and Brooks-Scanlon plants yesterday. The two speeders had been loaded with a crew of men headed by Alva A. Stigall and Edward Hanneman, foreman, on their way to work on the Brooks-Scanlon line. The four empty flat cars had broken loose from a train on a siding between Bend and Tumalo creek and generated high speed on the downhill grade toward Bend. Stigall and his crew, riding on a new speeder that was being used for the first time yesterday, saw the approaching runaway cars and threw their machine into reverse, intending to warn Ed Hanneman and his crew who were due to leave the Brooks-Scanlon plant. However, the Hanneman crew had already started on its way and the two speeders met on top of the high trestle.
The Hanneman speeder could not be thrown into reverse in time, so the crews abandoned the speeders and were on the catwalk at the side of the trestle when the four careening cars struck the two vehicles. The new speeder was completely demolished and gasoline from its tank exploded, burning on the trestle, leading flat car, and speeder wreckage as it continued on down the track. The runaway cars finally came to rest on the track parallel to Arizona avenue. The older speeder was pushed ahead of the cars and was only slightly damaged. The fire crew from the mill went into action immediately and the Bend fire department was called and made a run to the trestle, which was not seriously damaged by the flames.
Boys Returned On Theft ChargeTwo juveniles who were admittedly involved in the theft of a car Monday afternoon in Bend were returned yesterday from Eugene, where they were arrested by Eugene police. They were returned by Harry Johnson, Deschutes county deputy sheriff. A third youth, 15 years old, escaped Eugene authorities after his arrest. The boys returned to Bend are 15 and 12 years old. The trio left Central Oregon at about 5 p.m. February 3 in a Plymouth car taken from the Standard Oil company. They aroused suspicion at about 1 a.m. yesterday when they parked the car downtown Eugene, and officers arrested them before receiving the radio messages from Deschutes county authorities, describing the car. Both 15-year olds had been committed to the state training school for previous offenses, officers said.
Colored Pictures Of Cascade Peaks Used In MagazineTwo full-color pictures of the Deschutes country are included in the February issue of Pacific Pathways, a western pictorial magazine. One of the pictures was of Todd lake with broken Top mountain as a backdrop and a fly fisherman in the foreground. The other picture is of South Sister, looking across Sparks lake meadow on which a herd of cattle are grazing. Both pictures were taken by Walker Davis, Jr., Pacific Pathways staff photographer who visited here last summer and was escorted on a picture-taking trip by Wilfred Jossy. Davis took a number of other kodachrome pictures in the local area and other will probably appear in later issues of the magazine.
50 Years Ago
For the Week Ending
Feb. 5, 1972
Warm Springs Engineer India NativeWarm Springs, Ore. — The Confederate Tribes recently hired an Indian sanitary engineer who, until he began working here, knew very little about Indians- American Indians, that is. Satish Puri, a native of Kanpur, has only been in the United States since October, 1970.
He received a master’s degree in sanitary engineering last December from the University of California in Berkeley. Puri, who has adopted the nickname Sam, already held a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and chemistry from the University of Roorkee, formerly the Thompson School of Civil Engineering, the oldest civil engineering school in India. Before deciding to come to the United States, Puri worked about one and a half years with the Indian Government’s Housing and Development Board.
Puri, 25, learned that the tribes were looking for a sanitary engineer when an Indian Health Service (IHS) representative was at Berkeley interviewing prospective employees. Working in a less urban area appealed to Puri and he applied for the job. He is now residing in Warm Springs. Most sanitary engineers working with Indians are employees of the IHS (a branch of the U.S. Public Health Service). Puri is one of the first, if not the first, to be on a tribal payroll. Puri said he expects to be in the field most of the time, inspecting and supervising work related to sanitary and water systems and to new housing developments on the reservation.
BHS Team Captures Speech Tournament Sweepstakes AwardBend High School’s speech team won the sweepstakes award Saturday at the Redmond High School Invitational Speech Tournament. Eleven Oregon schools, including Bend’s two junior high schools, participated in the two-day contest. Bend students winning events included SSusie McGeary, PIlot Butte freshman, first in Lincoln-Douglas debate; Jennifer Stenkamp, BHS junior, second and Tim Robinson, BHS junior, third. Miss Stenkamp also placed first in extemporaneous speech while Robinson took third. Joann Crum, BHS senior, placed first in after dinner speech and Allyson Burmeister, BHS sophomore, won second in puppetry.
BHS sophomores Sue Riper and Shelly Cook won second in cross examination while teammates Sam Cunliff, senio and Mark Wienecke, junior place first. Next weekend the BHS speech team travels to POrtland for a speech tournament at Lewis and Clark College where it will compete with about 50 teams from Oregon and Washington.
After Acquiring Business Glass Recycler Strives For ProfitBob Glazebrook, owner of the Best Buy Discount Store, North Highway 97, treats one of his jobs with two kinds of TLC- tender loving care and tinkling loud crunch. Since November, when he acquired Bend’s recycling business from Jaycees, Glazebrook has built a home-made glass crushing machine and made glass recycling nearly a full-time job. After tirelessly feeding the three compartment monster clear, green, and brown glass, enough to fill 27 55-gallon barrels (8.1 tons), Glazebrook drives the material to Portland where he sells it for $20 a ton to a company that melts it to make more containers. At that rate he makes $162 per trip, at best, with his 2½-ton pickup loaded to capacity. When gasoline and maintenance on the vehicle are subtracted he makes even less. But crushing the glass and taking it to Portland is only half the job. First, it must be collected.
Glazebrook manages five collection points in Bend and two in Sunriver. At each point are four barrels one each for clear, green, and brown glass, and another for aluminum cans and trays. He also sells the aluminum in Portland, but the price varies between 5 and 10 cents per ton. His only complaint to the thankless task is that many containers are dirty when deposited, forcing him to wash the entire batch by hand before crushing it. He spends a lot of time on it, according to his wife but “he pours his heart and soul into it.” Glazebrook hopes that more businesses will save their empty glass containers for him and hopes to establish more convenient deposit locations.
HEADLINES
Dutch skater nabs first gold at Sapporo
Idaho skier wins first U.S. gold medal
Former Navyman describes 3 years spent hiding on Japanese-held Guam U.S. planes hit targets in DMZ
25 Years Ago
For the Week Ending
Feb. 5, 1997
Technological Advances Hide In Nature’s BountyTumalo, Ore. — Most people think of computers as the core of artificial technology. Local researchers have gone one step further, investigating ways to use nature’s handiwork to improve thinking materials. The past five years have seen a renewed interest in holographic technology, working towards making reusable synthetic material that can store large amounts of information. A group of local researchers have been approaching the problem from a different angle, working with a natural substance that can do it already. A division of Bend Research has been working with the University of Oregon to develop uses for bacteriorhodopsin, called BR. It is a large protein produced by bacteria that live on salt flats. The bacteria evolve into BR as a way to store light rather than oxygen to make chemical energy, helping [bacteria] to survive in their harsh natural environment.
Unlike expensive and technically complex synthetic attempts to invent a light-storing material, the bacteria can be grown and modified relatively easily without any dangerous waste products. A small amount of this “bacterial purple plastic” — even in its natural state — is capable of storing vast amounts of information for up to 10 milliseconds, said George Rayfield, a UO physics professor who works with Bend Research. If the technology is developed to integrate it with computer circuitry, it could process information as much as 1,00 times faster than current methods. Advanced applications still are a long way off but progress is being made. Researchers have so far succeeded in making usable gels 2 millimeters thick but convincing investors the new technology will be cost-effective will take work. If it succeeds, BR will open up a new spectrum of possibilities.
Climbers Find Ice Is NiceWaterfalls are among nature’s most charming sights. Frozen solid, they become some of nature’s most challenging playgrounds. Ice climbing is a relatively new sport, about 30 years old, and has attracted a new breed of climber more thrilled with the technical challenge of the climb itself rather than the ultimate conquest of a pinnacle. Most ice climbers are converted rock climbers or mountaineers looking for a new thrill. “It’s hard to find anything as mentally challenging as hanging on a thin curtain of ice,” said 29-year-old Todd Williver of Sisters, who climbs at Paulina Falls near LaPine. “You get to a point where you’ve done all the peaks in the area. Mountain climbing can get a bit redundant,” he continued.
Changes such as an upward bend in a mountaineer’s ice ax, crampons, ice screws to replace pitons, and ropes treated to handle the extreme conditions all combined to make ice climbing safer- but not completely. Williver recalled that huge slabs of ice sometimes break off, adding that “it takes a lot of time in the saddle to determine if what you’re climbing is safe.” There are only about 5,000 ice climbers in the U.S. meaning that most ice climbing areas remain unclimbed much of the year. Don Hundt, 29, of Sisters says “the nice thing about ice climbing is there usually aren’t many people around. Most of the time at Smith Rock you can be in lines three deep. You get a lot more seclusion with ice climbing, plus I like the idea that an ice climb is never the same- every time you climb it’s going to be different.”
