100 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 20, 1922
Young folks frolic on school roof but officer spoils party
Seven Bend young people who were seen frolicking about on the roof of the Reid school yesterday afternoon, were taken from their playground when Officer Tom Carlon, answering a complaint from a resident in the neighborhood, escorted the septette to police headquarters for a lecture from Chief Willard Houston. School authorities are considering whether or not a definite charge shall be preferred.
Phil Lawrence, H.A. Hartson, H.A. Gix and Jack Loam, Henry Hiatt, Susie Meister, and Helen Foss were the members of the roof party.
Others have frequently been seen of late on the Reid roof, and considerable vandalism, both there and on the school lawn, has resulted.
A determined effort will be made to see that such offenses are not repeated. Access to the roof was gained by the fire escape.
Mill officials here on visit
For a brief visit to Bend, Dr. D.F. Brooks, president of the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co., arrived here last night after a trip to Powell River, B.C., and was followed this morning by M.J. Scanlon., vice president of the company. Dr. Brooks made an auto tour of the company’s property with H.K. Brooks, local general manager, yesterday, and with Scanlon spent the greater part of today at the plant. Mrs. Scanlon, who accompanied her husband, making her first trip to Bend, was the guest of Mrs. Tracy Fairchild this noon at luncheon at the Pilot Butte Inn. Dr. Brooks leaves tonight for the east.
Season opens on wild huckleberry
The huckleberry season is here. Parties from Bend and vicinity, and even from as far away as Portland are leaving for the mountains to gather a winter’s supply of wild fruit. The vicinity of Odell lake and Taylor burn are among the places toward which parties started today.
Mixture seized; owner asserts it’s medicine
Armed with a search warrant, Officers Willard Houston and Tom Carlon entered the home of Bert Breeden at the corner of Hill and Hawthorne, and secured a gallon jug half full of a liquid which analysis showed to have a 20 per cent alcoholic content.
Breeden, at the time the discovery was made Saturday, told the officers that herbs had been mixed in the jug for medicinal purposes, and that the liquid was consequently not booze.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 20, 1947
Goodrich to seek city judgeship
Alva C. Goodrich, municipal judge, today announced that he would be a candidate for that office at the special city election on October 7.
Goodrich is municipal judge at the present time under an appointment made by the city commission in November 1945, following the death of the late H.C. Ellis.
Goodrich, a native of the Willamette valley, came to Bend in 1937 from Chiloquin. He is a graduate of Linfield College in McMinnville and received his law degree from the University of Oregon. He is a member of the law firm, DeArmond, Goodrich and Foley.
The Goodrichs, who own their own home on East Eighth street, have four daughters, two of whom are pupils in Allen school. He served in the army from May 1942 to October 1945 being discharged with the rank of first lieutenant after service with the Seventh army in Africa, Italy, France and Germany. He joined the Stevens-Chute American Legion post following his return here.
Baseball field lights to be installed
Field lights at the Bend Municipal ball park will be installed for the low bid of $15,186, it was decided at a special meeting of the city commission. The contract was awarded to the Salem company, Walton-Brown Electric.
The contract calls for manually operated controls without magnetic contactors, and without lenses. The poles will be of butt-treated fir with grouted anchors. The work will start within ten days after signing the contract, and to complete the work in 30 days. About $7,000 toward the project will come from the 1947-48 city budget. The Elks lodge expects to raise $5,000 in its current drive and $2,500 and $2,800 will be raised from the sale of advertising signs on the ball park fence.
All-Indian Legion post is planned
A large group from the Stevens-Chute American Legion post will travel to Warm Springs this evening to attend the installation of an all-Indian Legion post.
Jack Maris, state department commander, and Fritz Nissen, state adjutant, will be among officers attending. The installation work will be carried on by members of another allIndian post from the Umatilla reservation.
Giant egg is 9 inches around
A mammoth hen egg, containing the makings for a family-size omelette, was displayed this week by E.L. Loy, Carroll Acres poultryman, who called it “an egg to end all ‘big egg’ stories.” It weighed six ounces and measured 91/2 inches around, fro tip to tip and 71/2 inches in circumference.
Inside the outer shell was a complete egg and a second egg of normal size, encased in a soft immature shell. The total contents measured two-thirds of a cup, an amount equivalent to about four or five average eggs.
Loy says he’s working on a sequel to ‘The Egg and I.”
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 20, 1972
Bend’s Pilot Butte Inn placed on historic list
Bend’s historic Pilot Butte Inn, long fraught by litigation, condemnations and financial ills, once again has been given a new lease on life. The 55-year-old landmark, which hosted its last paying guests in 1965, has been entered in the National Register of Historic Places, Ray Smith, owner, said today.
Properties on the register are eligible for restoration funds under a special Housing and Urban Development program, according to Paul Hartwig, assistant in the office of miss Elisabeth Walton, State Parks historian. In some instances such properties are also eligible for federal assistance administered through the state, if matching funds are provided by local proponents, he said.
The latest development puts a new light on a Bend City Commission resolution in May designating the inn as a “dangerous building,” and a subsequent hearing at which temporary measures were ordered.
Being on the national registry gives the building “a measure of protection from adverse effects by federal undertakings,” Hartwig said. It prevents demolition by any federally funded program, such as urban renewal. Only private enterprise, after hearings and an environmental study, could remove the building.
Restoration under the special HUD program, or the federal-state program with local matching funds, are now possibilities, allowing for adaptive uses. Although the state has some funds available under the latter program, the state “always receives less than it requests,” Hartwig said. Application must be made by each April 1 for the next fiscal year.
Other recent developments included inquiries from a prospective purchaser about the possibilities of remodeling the inn for senior citizens housing units.
The inn, built by Vancouver, B.C. capitalist Philip R. Brooks, was dedicated on St. Patrick’s Day, 1917. Financial difficulties developed in the late 1940s with rising operational costs. In court action in December, 1965, the fire marshal ordered use of the building restricted to the ground floor. Shorty after that, the owners locked the door. Subsequently the inn was foreclosed fro delinquent taxes.
A North Bend business man, Ramon Cooper, bought the property at an auction in may, 1967, for $169,000, but defaulted and lost his down payment. Bend automobile dealer E.W. Williamson bid on the property for $89,000 in the second sale, in December 1967, and Smith bought it from him shortly afterward for $91,500 cash.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 20, 1997
Wanna play? Gotta pay
Depending on the high school an athlete attends, sports participation fees bit with varying degrees of severity as fall sports practices began Monday. but the theme is the same just about everywhere: If you wanna play, you gotta pay.
Among Central oregon high schools, the steepest participation fee is the $100 per sport charged of sophomores, juniors and seniors in the three Bend-LaPine schools. Madras is the only public high school in the region that doesn’t charge sports participation fees.
The only area high school that raised sports fees from the 1996-97 school year was Redmond. Athletes this year pay $75 (a $73 participation fee and a $2 towel fee), an increase of $10.
Fees in the Bend-LaPine district have remained constant since the start of the 1993-94 school year, but that last step, an increase from $35 to $100 per sport, was a doozy. In general, larger schools charge more than smaller schools. An exception is Gilchrist, which is part of the Klamath County School District and charges $65 per sport. Many high schools have policies limiting the amount a family must pay in a single school year. Bend-LaPine schools have a $350 family maximum. At Crook County High in Prineville, which charges $50 per sport, the annual family limit is $300. Redmond, on the other hand, doesn’t have a family maximum or discount for athletes participating in multiple sports. Schools also have tried to ensure that difficult financial circumstances won’t prevent an athlete from participating in sports. Work-to-play programs, payment plans similar to loan repayments, and assistance from booster clubs, fraternal groups and the like are usually available to help athletes clear the pay-to-play hurdle.
Deadline to raise $135,000 for 5-acre parcel is Sept. 7
Smith Rock State park could gain 5 acres if the Oregon State Parks Trust can raise $135,000 — fast.
In June, the trust put a $10,000 deposit on a mobile home and 5 acres, directly across from the park on the main entrance road.
“Opportunities to expand any state park are rare because properties abutting them just aren’t for sale,” said Jackie Franke, trust liaison officer.
The group needs $135,000 by Sept. 7 or it loses its option to buy the property. Franke said the group so far has raised about $44,000 for the expansion. It has to raise $91,000 in less than 20 days before the option expires. “We don’t want that option to be lost,” she said. Organized in 1995, the trust works to improve Oregon park and recreation programs.
The group helped raise money to build an handicapped-accessible fishing dock at Farewell Bend State Park near Ontario and has bought 50 year-round recreation tents for use by state parks, among other projects. At Smith Rock, the group also is helping put in a drinking fountain and interpretive signs.
