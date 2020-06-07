Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
June 6, 1920
Annual convention of Grangers draws many
Fully 200 delegates are in attendance at the annual convention of the Oregon State Grange, which opened here this morning, it was announced this noon by Master C.E. Spence at the close of the morning session, which was devoted exclusively to passing on credentials. With this preliminary work completed standing committees were to be appointed this afternoon, and the reports of officers heard. Wednesday is set for the election of officers. The convention is the 47th meeting of the kind held by the Grange in Oregon.
No evening session is planned for tonight, as the visiting Grangers will be guests of the Bend Rod and Gun club at a trout feed to be held at 7 o’clock on the east bank of the Deschutes, just to the north of the footbridge. A novel feature of the affair will be the use of flat wooden dishes furnished by The Shevlin-Hixon Company, each bearing the imprint of the Bend emblem, and extending the greetings of the Shevlin-Hixon company to the delegates.
Large crowd enjoys trout feed in Bend
Half a thousand people, including practically every delegate to the state grange convention, with many Bend residents, gathered on the east bank of the Deschutes yesterday evening for the trout banquet given by the Bend Rod & Gun club and the Commercial club. The fact that an abundant supply of fish was on hand to satisfy the appetites of every man, woman, and child in the crowd was a tribute to the skill of local anglers, who had spent the two preceding days in procuring trout from the various lakes and streams in the country tributary to Bend.
A detachment of cooks, under the direction of Pat Murphy, prepared fish, potatoes and coffee and served them on wooden plates, provided by The Shevlin-Hixon Company, to the hungry hundreds who passed by the cafeteria counter enclosing a huge range. Menus were printed on Deschutes white pine, furnished by the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber company. From the outdoor kitchen the delegates and their friends passed to long wooden tables and benches erected by the forest service, and enjoyed the repast, while an immense bonfire illumined the scene. Excellent instrumental numbers were offered by the Shevlin-Hixon band. Mayor J.A. Eastes, in a brief address, welcomed the delegates just before the cafeteria line was formed.
Mills of Bend are an example to the rest of Oregon
The housing problem would be taken care of in Oregon, if all the big lumber mills would take their cue from the Bend Mills — according to A.G. Clark, manager of the Associated Industries of Oregon, who is in Bend attending the State Grange and looking over window exhibits of Oregon products made by Bend merchants.
Mr. Clark is enthusiastic over the position taken by the Shevlin-Hixon and Brooks-Scanlon mills, who in order to encourage home building, sell lumber through a local agency, at prices that are as low as the largest buyers receive in car lots at the mill. The plan was originally put into effect for the benefit of their employes, so that more homes would be constructed — but the public outside of the actual employes is taking advantage of the big saving in securing wholesale prices on lumber. “This splendid example of public helpfulness is certainly to be commended,” said Mr. Clark, “and all of Oregon’s mills could join in a similar action and thus be the direct means of causing a greater amount of construction of actual homes.”
“Other communities could follow up the idea and no doubt would be successful in getting similar action on the part of more lumber-mills.”
75 years ago
For the week ending
June 6, 1945
Sub-Debs end year with dinner party
The Senior Sub-Deb club held its final meeting of the season with a six o’clock dinner Monday at the Pine Tavern, in the form of a farewell party for the Misses Mary Alice Glatt and Iris Thomas.
Others present were Misses Eva Kittleson, June Alfrey, Ruth Ann Terlisner, Fern Grindle, Joyce Armstrong, Sally Schilling and Jean Raddatz. Members unable to attend were Miss Helen Hudson and Miss Betty Jeffries.
Miss Thomas left this morning to join her family in Portland, accompanied by Miss Mary Alice Glatt, who will go to Woodburn to make her home with her father, and Miss Joyce Armstrong , who will spend a week visiting friends in Portland. The girls will meet Miss Betty Jeffries in Portland to celebrate her birthday.
Park blackbirds in power dives attack Bend folk
“Along came a blackbird and snipped off her nose,” says the familiar nursery rhyme, describing the fate of the king’s maid, whose plight is nearly being shared by Bend residents who report that blackbirds in Drake park, zealously protecting their young, have been attacking passers-by in well-directed power dives.
The birds light on their victims chattering noisily, and after a few experimental pecks, return to bases in the high junipers and on altitude runs, gain momentum for renewed attack. Moral: wear a helmet.
First water flows in canal as huge steel gate is raised
Nearly seven years after actual construction was started on the North Unit Irrigation project, designed to irrigate 50,000 acres in Jefferson county, water was turned into the big waterway for the first time today. Release of a flow of water into the canal was necessary, according to bureau of reclamation officials, to clear mud from beneath the big fish screens being installed above the headgate at the north Bend city limits.
A sizeable crowd gathered on both sides of the massive gate to witness the event, as electricians inspected electric wiring and adjusted power switches.
As men, women and children watched, Clyde H. Spencer, construction engineer for the bureau of reclamation in charge of the work, pushed a little red button and the five ton steel gate slowly raised. At 9:17 a.m. there was a slight trickle of water below the gate, then a great rush. Tumble weed, debris and dirt swept before the water at a 25-mile-an-hour pace as it coursed through the deep, concrete channel.
Redmond clinic to close doors
Redmond’s Medical-Dental clinic, owned and operated by Dr. R.W. Christiansen, this city’s only physician, will close in a few days, it was announced here Thursday. Factors in the closing, as listed by Dr. Christiansen, included an “unending overload,’ the lack of other professional assistance in Redmond and a shortage of food points.
Efforts to secure a release from the service of another physician to care for the needs of the community have not met with success.
Dr. Christiansen indicated that he would reopen the clinic just as soon as circumstances would permit.
Headlines
Great Britain orders troops into Lebanon — Supreme Court deluged with 32 big cases — 2 more gridiron leagues decide to give up play.
50 years ago
For the week ending
June 6, 1970
Bend to keep same old name
Bend city commissioners didn’t bend an inch last night over a proposal to change the name of Bend.
Commissioners received a letter from C.J. Keenan, Portland, requesting that the city change its name to Narhfam. But the commissioners just couldn’t see its way clear.
Narhfam is an acronym for National Railroad Hall of Fame and Museum, which Keenan proposes to locate here if he can persuade the city to change its name. The installation would take the form of a museum, chronicling the history of the railroad industry.
From evidence discussed at last night’s meeting, it appeared to commissioners that Keenan had been having some difficulty in locating his museum, particularly with his stipulation that the host city change its name.
Commissioners decided to stick with good ol’ Bend for the time being. They will notify Mr. Keenan of their decision.
Library ‘Friends’ to hold open house to promote renovations
A newly-formed service group, Friends of the Library, is inviting the public to participate as volunteers or sustaining members.
The organization will sponsor open house at three periods Tuesday, June 9. There will be tours of the library, and refreshments will be served. Persons who wish to sign up as members may also do so at that time, according to Mrs. E.J. Burton, president.
Other officers are Mrs. David Dierdorff, vice-president, and Mrs. Don Price, secretary-treasurer. A nucleus group of some 15 persons constitutes the steering committee.
Memberships will be available at one dollar for individuals, $5 for families and $10 for organizations. Plans are also being made for a memorials program, based on $25 contributions. Names of persons so honored are to be placed on a plaque in the library lobby.
Open house next Tuesday will be at 10 a.m and 7:30 p.m. Richard Tiflis, library director, will conduct tours. Coffee will be served with sweet rolls at the morning period and cookies afternoon and evening.
Children are welcome to accompany their parents. There will be supervision for the youngsters in the children’s room, and a program of stories and musical entertainment is being arranged for them for each period.
A suggestion box will be provided in the main room, to give the public an opportunity to recommend ways of expanding or improving library services.
The Friends of the Library hope to renovate a large area in the library basement, now used for storage, for use as a meeting room for community organizations, Mrs. Burton said.
Also on the “want list” is a bicycle rack for the grounds. The first project being undertaken is refinishing of the front door, which is badly weathered.
Garden clubs have expressed interest in helping to spruce up the landscaping and make some additional plantings.
25 years ago
For the week ending
June 6, 1995
High bridge is a bottleneck ; State to replace gorge span
TERREBONNE — The narrow span of Highway 97 that links the sheer rock walls of the Crooked River Gorge is one of those white-knuckle stretches of highway.
Who doesn’t get shivers up the spine when crossing 300 feet above the shallow current while an 18-wheeler hugs the center stripe in the oncoming lane?
By the turn of the century, state highway officials hope to replace the 70-year-old bridge with a structure that’s twice as wide and much stronger.
Although construction won’t begin until 1997, the state Department of Transportation plans this week to shorten its list of design options with the help of a volunteer advisory committee that shares an interest in what the four-lane span will look like.
The group includes Ward Tonsfeldt, chairman of the Humanities Department at Central Oregon Community College; Redmond history buff and author Keith Clark; and Mary Ann Ebbs of Art in Public Places of Bend. Two Portland residents also are involved: Lewis L. McArthur, compiler of Oregon Geographic Names, and Keith Claycomb, with the Oregon Roadside Council. They will meet Thursday to look over bridge designs from around the world and pick those thought to have the strongest visual attributes. At the recommendation of bridge inspectors, highway officials determined two years ago that the existing bridge — second tallest, from deck to water, in the state — should be replaced.
Located three miles north of Terrebonne on the Deschutes-Jefferson county line, the 464-foot-long span supports far more traffic and heavier vehicles than anticipated when completed in 1926. “Certainly that bridge was designed for a lot lighter loads than it carries today,” said Cliff Houck, project development manager in the state Highway Department’s Central Oregon regional office. “It’s taking increasing maintenance to keep the bridge safe.”
Another problem with the bridge is its 24-foot-wide road bed, which is too narrow for the increasingly busy highway. “It’s quite a bottleneck for Highway 97,” Houck said.
Mike Pulzone, a state highway bridge inspector in the region, described the risk of collapse as “very, very remote.”
However, rivets in the deck support structure break regularly under the weight of trucks and must be replaced each year with high-strength bolts, Pulzone said.
The new bridge will be erected about 80 feet upriver from the existing one, requiring slight realignment of Highway 97.
Houck said the new location is still within a narrow stretch of the gorge, but lies far enough from the existing bridge to allow construction to proceed without affecting traffic. The estimated cost of the project is $18.5 million. It could take at least two years to complete, according to the state.
Plans now call for converting the old bridge to a pedestrian walk-way from Peter Skene Ogden State Wayside on the south end of the gorge to an undeveloped area on the north side.
