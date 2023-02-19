100 Years Ago
For the week ending Feb. 25, 1923
Bend Police find use for moonshine
Has moonshine any use? The W.C.T.U., the Anti-Saloon league, and the Bend clergy chorus an emphatic “no.” But Bend’s police reply with a “yes,” just as emphatic. As long as bootleggers continue to operate, and the police continue to arrest the peddlers and confiscate their almost undrinkable wares, the garages will be unable to sell any anti-freezing mixture to the city.
Moonshine does the trick. Since the new police car was given her first drink out of the gallon taken from Fred Stephenson Wednesday night; she has complained of no more chills in the region of the radiator, and symptoms of congestion have entirely disappeared. And there’s plenty more to keep Chief Hanson’s pet in good health, for five gallons confiscated Thursday night are still in reserve. However, any thirsty soul who plans on draining the police car radiator for a drink should have an antidote for bichloride of mercury immediately available.
County jail inmates to knit for Red Cross
Knitting and crocheting may not harmonize well with the general atmosphere of the county jail, nor with the appearance of the prisoners. But, at any rate, that is what they are going to do, beginning tomorrow. Mrs. V.A. Forbes, Red Cross home service secretary, visited the jail the other day and noticed that the boys seemed to have nothing to occupy their time. They told her that they would be glad to do most anything, and assured her that they could both knit and crochet. So on Tuesday they will start making things for the Red Cross.
Forest service to have fire truck
A three ton fire truck, modernly equipped, will be installed soon by the forest service at the Cabin Lake ranger station in the Fort Rock District.
Besides all necessary small fire tools, the new truck will carry 1,000 feet of fire hose, a gasoline pump with one and one half horse-power, emergency rations for its crew, and a water tank with a capacity of 200 gallons. This type of fire truck is especially valuable in putting out snag fires H.L. Plumb, local forest service supervisor, announced today.
According to the forest supervisor, about 250,000 acres of very valuable yellow pine are in the Fort Rock district, and the fire hazard there is greater than any other section in Eastern Oregon. There isn’t a live stream or lake in the whole area, Plumb says, and the only water obtained there is at the Cabin Lake station, where a well 230 feet was dug to get the precious fluid. In one instance recently, forest service men dug a well in that district 850 feet deep without finding water.
The very dry Cabin Lake ranger station gets its wet name from the fact that every spring snow water collects in a hollow near the station, forming a lake which disappears with the coming of summer.
Three arrests made in Bend by U.S. officer
With the arrest of three realtors in Bend this morning, the federal district attorney this afternoon released the secret federal indictments charging Charles Carroll, Charles Haines, J.Ryan and H.J. Overturf, all of Bend, on 18 counts alleging using the mails to defraud, and one count alleging conspiracy.
Overturf is now serving in the state legislature. He will be arrested as soon as the session adjourns. Fraud in connection with the administration of real estate loan provisions of the state veterans’ bonus act formed the basis of the indictments. Overturf was a member of the Deschutes county bonus award board. Overturf has engaged John Manning as local counsel. Manning has assured the prosecutor that his client, if indicated, would post any amount of bond the grand jury wanted.
Bond of $2,500 was furnished by each of the defendants when they appeared before U.S. Commissioner H. C. Ellis. H.H. De Armond is representing Carroll and Ryan, and W.P. Myers is counsel for Haines. The defendants will remain in Bend until they are called for trial in the federal court.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending Feb. 25, 1948
3 Bend skiers on OSC team
Coach Howard Raabe and his six-man Oregon State ski squad left today for Reno, Nevada where they will open their season at the University of Nevada winter ski carnival, held at Mt. Rose.
The invitation meet will feature slats experts from Pacific coast colleges, and is an annual affair. included in the three-day schedule are cross-country, downhill, slalom and jumping events.
Raabe has but three lettermen from which to build his 1948 team, Bill Bowes, rated one of the best in the northwest, carries top Beaver hopes, and Sterling McGarvey and Phil Peoples are being counted on for points. Completing the team roster are Jim Hosmer, Jim McGee and Don Hector, all inexperienced newcomers facing their first varsity competition.
The Oregon State mentor does not believe his outfit will fare too well against so many top-flight veterans sure to compete at Mt. Rose, but hopes the experience gained will aid them in future meets this season.
Leonard Lundgren successful timber bidder
Ponderosa pine timber totaling 245,00 board feet in the Deschutes national forest west of Lava butte was sold yesterday at auction to Leonard Lundgren at a bid price of $22.05 per thousand.
Lundgren was one of three bidders attending the auction. The Shevlin-Hixon Company dropped out of the bidding at $20, and Brooks-Scanlon, Inc., continued to $22.
In addition to the bid price, a 50 cent per thousand deposit for slash disposal and a 50 cent deposit for future stand improvement, must be paid by the purchaser.
Lundgren plans to mill the timber with his portable mill. Appraised price of the timber, which is scattered along lava flows west of the butte and was passed up when the are was logged 30 years ago, was $12.75 per thousand-feet.
Natural gas line from Canada will get state backing
The proposed pipeline project to bring natural gas from Alberta, Canada, to Oregon and Washington cities today had the backing of Oregon Public utilities commissioner, who said he has accepted an invitation to participate in hearings on the plan.
Northwest Natural Gas association is seeking permission to construct and operate the line which would deliver natural gas to Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Walla Walla and Portland, and other municipal and industrial users along the route.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending Feb. 25, 1973
Bend girls hear from crooner
Four Bend girls who hope the Pilot Butte Inn will be spared from the wrecking ball have received moral support from one of the hotel’s famous former guests. He is Hollywood personality Bing Crosby.
Karen Reid, Wendy Harbison, Peggy Blanton and Cathy Harris, all sixth graders at Kenwood School, wrote to Crosby telling him of the inn’s plight. It has been declared an unsafe building, and may be destroyed unless an expensive restoration project is undertaken. A condemnation suit has been filed by the city.
In a letter received by the girls today Crosby said he did, indeed, stay at the Inn some years ago, and that it was “a delightful inn at that time.”
The crooner expressed the opinion that it is a shame such buildings, decorative, useful and rich in history and tradition, are torn down “just to make room for parking lots and shopping centers.”
“Our fondest memories should be of the things of the past,” the letter stated in part. “It is a great shame to see them neglected and dismissed. These are the memories that hold this nation together.”
Crosby extended to the girls his best wishes for success in their crusade.
Single house system urged
SALEM— Accountability and efficiency were among reasons cited for abandoning Oregon’s two house legislature in favor of a single house system during a hearing of the House State and Federal Affairs Committee Friday.
Rep. Vera Katz, D-Portland, prime sponsor of the measure, said chances of the unicameral measure probably are remote. “But take a serious look at the possibility, “ she told committee members.
The bill (HJR8) would amend the Oregon Constitution to allow for a unicameral legislature, established annual sessions and establish a four year term of office for all members of the legislature.
“There’s no reason to have two houses right now,” Rep. Katz testified. The original motive, that of allowing house representation by population and senate representation by geography, has been nullified by Supreme Court one man, one vote rulings, she said.
Rep. Larry Perry, D-Eugene, another sponsor of the bill, said adoption of a unicameral system would “reduce the manipulation and complete confusion that occurs during the final weeks of the legislature.”
The biennial log jam of bills crossing back and forth between the House and Senate at the close of sessions would be eliminated, he said.
25 years Ago
For the week ending Feb. 25, 1998
Fairgrounds hurdles cleared away
Check-passing ceremonies are common in government circles. But one that took place Tuesday night before the greater weight than most, for both giver and recipient.
“As a resident of Redmond, this is a proud day,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Linda Swearingen, handing over a $150,119 check to Mayor Jerry Thackery.
The county’s check covers city sewer, water and street development fees for the new county fairgrounds, approved by voters in 1996 for a site south of Airport Way near the Yew Avenue-Highway 97 interchange.
“Can we get a receipt for that?” joked Elton Gregory, manager of the $30 million construction project that will give the county the largest fairgrounds in the state.
Agreement with the city on the charges clears the way for building permits applications and for awarding the main $17 million construction contract to Bend contractor Kirby Nagelhout — a move expected this afternoon by county commissioners.
Gregory expects crews to pour footings for the first buildings by April 1, if all goes well. The goal is to open the new fairgrounds in time for the 1999 fair.
City councilors agreed on a series of changes to land-use conditions imposed by city Hearings Officer Karen Green. The conditions would have limited major uses of the fairgrounds or required a long land-use process.
But agreement on the development fee came neither quickly nor unanimously. The vote was 5-2 to accept the figures worked out among city, county and fair staff.
Initially, in talks that stretched on for months, figures of $2 million or even $4 million were discussed. A more recent figure of about $450,000 stuck in the mind of Councilor Bob Green, who with Councilor Duane Gilbert voted against the lower amount.“I have some serious concern over this,” Green said, “ I can’t just let it fly by without making a few comments about it.”
Green expressed concern that Redmond residents would pick up the tab if the fair was not charged for its impact on the city’s infrastructure.
