100 Years Ago
For week ending April 15, 1923
Bend High may lose standing, warning given
Violation on the part of the Bend high school of the requirement that not over 30 pupils be assigned to the same class may cause the local institution to be dropped from the list of accredited schools, although it complies with the requirements in every other way, was the warning issued at the inland Empire Teachers’ association meeting at Spokane last week by the committee whose duty it is to report on matters of accrediting, Superintendent G.W. Ager reported on his return to Bend last night.
The threatened removal from the accredited list of the local high school, which is the result of the generally crowded condition of Bend’s schools, would have a serious effect, on the the standing of the local school, although it would not prevent graduates from entering Oregon colleges without examination. Steps must be taken to rectify the violation, the report stated.
Women urged to jury duty
Women should not balk at jury duty. Particularly should they be willing to sit as jurors in cases where minors are involved. District Attorney A. J. Moore said today, adding:
“I would urge on all women, but more especially on the women of Deschutes county, to take upon themselves the full responsibility that goes with the franchise. Women as a general rule observe the laws better than men, and women should be ready to see that others observe the laws as well as themselves.”
Raise output at ice plant
Addition of a new 20 ton capacity ice machine at the ice plant of the Bend Water Light & Power Co. is nearly completed. This machine will increase the freezing capacity to 40 tons, which will mean a daily possible output of 20 tons, freezing being a 48 hour process.
The new equipment utilizes the part of the ice plant building which was formerly occupied by the Central Oregon Farmers’ creamery, which recently moved uptown to the former Bulletin building.
During the peak of the demand in August, the total capacity of the ice plant will be utilized, Manager T. H. Foley stated today. At other times the new equipment will result in the elimination of all danger of a shortage in case of breakdown.
Several additional men will be added to the usual force at the ice plant this year, Foley says. The local plant furnishes ice for most of the Central Oregon towns as well as Bend.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 15, 1948
Health volunteers receive tribute
In calling attention to Public Health Nursing week, which began yesterday, personnel at the Deschutes county health department paid tribute to the volunteers who assist with clinics at the courthouse. “We like to feel we are contributing a real service to the community,” one of the women said in explaining the satisfaction derived from helping with the public program.
The volunteers for the current year, all housewives, are members of the Allen school P.T.A committee, of which Mrs. Earl J. Wear is chairman. “We homemakers enjoy working with people.” she said, “and the volunteer work with the health department is a pleasant contrast to our home activities.”
Bend pine tree 566 years old
They cut down the old pine tree in Bend this past week end, and when rings of growth were counted Monday evening, it was discovered that the conifer was really ancient. The count, with a miner’s glass required at one stage of the work to separate the rings of growth, placed the age of the tree at 566 years.
The Bend tree is on the lot adjacent to the Safeway store that is being cleared for an Oregon national guard quonset hut. When America was discovered, the Bend pine was 110 years old, and making rapid growth, due to a wet cycle or the elimination of nearby competing trees by some natural agency- wind, fire, or insects.
C. H. Overbay of the Deschutes national forest staff counted the rings of growth and he found the tree reached near maturity several hundred years ago. In fact, it could have been harvested about the time George Washington was born, in 1732, but apparently there wasn’t much need for lumber in this part of Oregon in that year. For the past 100 years or so, the growth of the tree was microscopic.
Despite its age, the huge tree, 56 inches in diameter at the base, was solid. There was evidence that it had suffered from a ground fire in recent decades, but the base burn did not affect the growth of the massive tree. The tree was probably not the oldest or largest pine ever felled in Bend.
Scores of passersby watched Overbay and his aides count the rings yesterday evening, and more than one of the visitors expressed regret that the old pine had been cut down.” It was a landmark,” some said.
Work on flume about finished
Work on the Arnold flume is rapidly nearing completion and water should be flowing into district laterals in about ten days, it was announced today from the United States bureau of reclamation office in Bend.
Despite bad weather, R.P. Syverson, who has the contract for the construction of the metal flume, is finishing his project a week ahead of schedule. Joints remain to be sealed, but this will not take long. A top walk along the flume also remains to be constructed.
The steel flume was being connected today with a section of wood flume that was not razed. Early completion of the project assures Arnold farmers that they will be able to start their season irrigation work on near schedule.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 15, 1973
Bend drill team wins
The Bend High School drill team won the first place trophy with an almost perfect score in the State Invitational Drill team Competition this weekend in Corvallis.
The local team scored 306 points of a possible 310. Closest contender was Klamath Union High, with 276. Eighteen teams competed.
Nineteen Bend girls made the trip in a Bend school bus, accompanied by Eloise Maddox, adviser, and Donna Farquhar, also of the faculty. The group stayed in Corvallis Saturday night. Before returning to Bend Sunday they went to the coast and viewed the Marine Science Laboratory and the Undersea Gardens at Newport.
Next week the team will be selecting new members to replace graduating seniors.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 15, 1998
Beavers bringing football package to Redmond
Oregon State’s football program is coming to Central Oregon— literally and, Mike Riley hopes, figuratively as well.
Riley, the Beavers’ second-year head coach, is continuing a routine he began last year by staging one of his team’s spring workouts away from Oregon State’s home base of Corvallis. This year, the road trip takes the Beavers to Redmond High School, where on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. the Beavers will hold a practice and scrimmage.
Admission to the Beavers’ workout at Don Rich Memorial Stadium is free and open to the public. Riley said he believes the Redmond appearance will benefit both his team and Central oregon football fans.
“We have quite a few Beaver fans over there. Also, it’s an area a lot of our team has never seen,” Riley said.
Planting the seed in Riley’s mind about working out in Redmond was Larry Turner, the high school’s athletics director. Turner is a longtime friend of Riley’s family having been involved in Corvallis-area athletics when Riley’s father, Bud, was an assistant football coach at Oregon State.
Turner first suggested redmond as a site for a spring session last year and said he kept after it over a period of months.
“It’s our intention, “Riley said, “to bring our tea to people who don’t normally get a chance to watch a college team practice.”
The Oregon State football program’s ties to Central Oregon already include a radio play-by-play broadcaster in Bob Grim of Bend, a tight end in Bend High alumnus Joe Kuykendall and a freshman-to-be in current Bend High senior Mike Kuykendall, Joe’s younger brother.
And, Riley said, the Beavers hope Saturday’s workout can increase their presence and their popularity. Oregon State merchandise will be available for purchase. Part of the school’s pep band and cheerleading squad will make the trip.
For his part, Turner said his goal is to stage one collegiate sporting event of some kind- such as a practice, scrimmage or even an interscholastic contest- at Redmond High each year.
“To get a Pac-10 football team to come over, I think, obviously is a big coup for us,” Turner said. “That’s not going to happen every year.”
