100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Aug. 19, 1923
School board will operate gym building
One year’s operation of the B.A. A. C. gymnasium was decided upon by the school board of the Bend district at a special meeting held Saturday. The first use which the district will make of the building will be to fit up three classrooms and the auditorium for an assembly room, to house over 140 junior high school pupils who will later occupy rooms in the addition which is to be built at the Kenwood building, it was decided.
This will be far from a satisfactory arrangement says Superintendent G. W. Ager, but it is the only way of providing for these pupils until the Kenwood rooms are ready. For the reason that these pupils will later attend the west side school, it has been arranged that all seventh and eighth grade pupils living west of Congress street or west of the Deschutes attend the junior high at the gymnasium.
New mill unit ready for sawing Monday
The new Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. mill is ready to run. In fact it did run Wednesday, when the machinery was put in operation for a brief time, long enough, however to show that everything is in first class shape, that the new equipment is still rather stiff, and that the steam turbine is generating plenty of “juice” for motive power.
With the operation of the new plant, the days of continuous operation, the system in use by the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. for the last two years, will be numbered. One of the three shifts now employed at the old plant will be transferred to the new mill, and one new shift will be brought in, each of the company’s plants going to a two shift basis. The net result will be a production increase of one-third.
Dairy future for Deschutes is predicted
Future growth of the dairying industry in Central Oregon, and especially in the vicinity of Bend, cannot be readily forecast by the present status of the industry, believe local men who are interested in the message brought to this section of the state by former Congressman C.N. McArthur, who intends to ship dairy cows and heifers to Deschutes county this fall for placement on alfalfa farms.
Practically no butter is shipped into Bend from Portland during the spring and summer months and the amount of cream being shipped from Bend to Portland at present averages about 70 gallons a day. During the winter months considerable butter is shipped into Bend.
All but a few of the grocery stores in this city handle butter that is made here, and the few that ship dairy produce in from the outside get it from Redmond. A rough estimate is that the amount of butter used in Bend monthly is over 20,000 pounds, probably as high as 30,000 pounds.
Class in Braille planned
It is the intention of Mrs. V.A. Forbes, Red Cross secretary, to instruct a class in Braille transcription and then have this class transcribe books which will be forwarded to the national headquarters of the Red Cross in Washington for approval and binding. The Braille literature will later be given to ex-service men who have lost their vision.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Aug. 19, 1948
First graders to be examined
The Oregon state law requires all entering first graders to receive physical inspections before the start of school, according to Dr. Elizabeth Bishop, Bend city health officer.
Parents are urged to take their children to the family physician for inspection as soon as possible. The doctors have special forms which they will fill out and give to the parents. These forms should be presented on the opening day of school.
Bend meat strike shows no effect
The meat strike in Bend, started by by the Women of the Moose a week ago, has not seemed to decrease the total sales of meat, according to Bend butchers. Although some reported that there had been a change in the type of cuts purchased, the total sales have not decreased.
Prices on some meats, including pork loin and chops and stew beef, have gone up during the last week and there has been no appreciable decrease in prices on any cuts.
Mrs. Robert R. Anderson, of the Women of the Moose, said today that “the strike will probably continue until our next meeting, when a decision to continue or to end the strike will be made.” She continued to report that women had promised to uphold the boycott.
Night rodeo will highlight 29th Deschutes County Fair
Deschutes county’s first night rodeo set for Saturday, August 27, is expected to be one of the highlights of the 29th Deschutes County Fair, to open a week from Friday. A three-day show has again been arranged for this year, but arena action will be confined to the last two days.
Ruling over the 1948 fair as honorary queen will be Miss Joyce Davis-Miss Oregon of 1948. Directly following the fair, she will leave for Atlantic City N.J., to compete for the title of Miss America. For the first time in many years, no elected queen will rule over the 29th Deschutes county fair.
High Lakes being stocked by plane
An airplane is taking the place of pack mules in Oregon. This summer the state game commission is using a plane to stock some of the larger Cascade lakes with trout. The lakes being stocked in this manner are far from any road and in the past have been stocked only by pack string.
Pack horses and pack mules are still being used to stock many of these remote lakes but in the case of lakes that are a long way from a base camp and lakes that are allocated a large number of fish the use of the plane is proving more economical.
Releasing the fish at an altitude of approximately four hundred feet above the lake has proven very successful, according to C. A. Lockwood, state game supervisor.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Aug. 19, 1973
Park may be nice, but kids liked old car body as well
There are a few Bend youngsters who aren’t overjoyed at the prospect of a new city park, to be constructed at the junction of Railroad and Miller streets.
Although the park will provide a variety of facilities for sports and games, it also requires the removal from the lot of an old junk car body, which has been a favorite plaything for neighborhood kids.
In an attempt to save the car, the kids staged a protest at the ground-breaking ceremony Saturday, but to no avail. The car, which has a lot of sharp metal edges, was declared unsafe and moved aside for the time being, according to Don Brewer, president of the Jaycees.
Brewer said if necessary, the Jaycees would replace it with something similar, but safer.
The Jaycees will be working every weekend on the park, and it should be finished by this fall. The site was cleared Saturday. The National Guard members donated their time and a 40-ton tank with a bulldozing blade for the clearing.
The Jaycees have contributed $1200 for the park, and they plan to get the remainder of the $6,300 necessary for construction through pledges from local businessmen.
Park facilities will include an 80-by-100 foot turf area for football and baseball, courts for basketball, handball and other court games, and picnic area.
John Newland, chairman of the park project, said Saturday the park will enhance the area and keep the children away from the railroad tracks. A chain link fence will be erected along the railroad side of the park.
Employees picket Crook Courthouse
Crook County employees walked the picket line at the courthouse in Prineville yesterday in support of Laborers’ Union demands for higher wages for workers in the tax, assessor’s and clerk’s offices and the sheriff’s department. union and county representatives were to meet again this afternoon to work for a settlement, officials said.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Aug. 19, 1998
St. Francis dons uniforms
Students at St. Francis School will make a fashion statement this year: dressing alike may be better for learning.
Starting this fall, the private Catholic school on NW Bond Street will require students to follow a uniform dress policy. It will be the only school in Bend with such a rule.
The switch from an open dress code to uniforms stems from the requests of parents, many of whom were weary of battles with their children about what to wear to school, said Principal Sister Kathleen Cordes.
Parents overwhelmingly support the change, according to a survey last school year. Of the 71 percent of parents who responded, 73 percent said they wanted their children to wear uniforms.
But students seem to be lukewarm about the new dress code.
“Well, they do make the school look nicer,” said sixth grader Lauren Frei. “They just sometimes look weird and stuff. They look different.”
More public and private schools across the nation are moving toward requiring uniforms in an effort to keep kids focused on academics and not on fashion. President Clinton has praised school uniforms, saying they will help restore civility in U.S. schools.
At the 250-student St. Francis School, students in first through eighth grades may choose between red, blue and white shirts of any style, Cordes said. T-shirts are considered “cooler” than polo-style shirts, she said. Khaki or navy pants, shorts and skorts will be the rule in the hallways of St. Francis. Last year, super-baggy pants were merely discouraged: this year they are banned, Cordes said.
Seventh grader Megan Frost isn’t thrilled about the new dress code, but it’s not too bad, she said. “It could be worse- it could be plaid or something,” the 11-year -old Frost said.
Actually, plaid may be in the future for students, again at the request of parents who say the pattern hides dirt.
When school begins for the year at 8 a.m. Sept. 9, students who are not in uniform will be asked to change their clothes, Cordes said. “The first day of school will be interesting.”
