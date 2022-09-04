100 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 9, 1922
Colonization to be studied
Detailed information in regard to 471,982 acres of irrigated or irrigable land in Oregon has been received by Secretary L. Antles of the Oregon irrigation congress, to form the basis of the study of colonization problems which will be conducted when the congress meets here October 5,6 and 7. This information was sent in reply to a questionnaires prepared by Antles.
“How much land do you recommend for a farm unity?” is one question, the answer to which should have an important bearing on colonization plans. Other questions had to do with the crops found profitable, how they are being marketed, the present price of land and the terms on which it may be obtained, are answered in the questionnaires.
Labor Day to be celebrated
From 8 o’clock Sunday morning until 8 o’clock Tuesday morning, all departments of the Brooks Scanlon and Shevlin-Hixon lumber plants will be closed, it was announced today. The Shevlin-Hixon Company will cease all operations when the night shift ends Sunday morning, the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. at 8 o’clock.
Plans for the Shevlin-Hixon picnic, which promises to be the biggest in the history of the company here, are completed, and all is in readiness for the crowds which are expected to board the picnic special near the mill Monday morning at 9 o’clock.
The local banks and the stores which usually close on holidays will be closed Monday, and also the county library.
Bend Mazamas reach summit of Jefferson
The first and probably the only ascent of Mount Jefferson this year was made by the Central Oregon Mazamas in their third annual climb Sunday, when 18 members of a party of which Charles G. Wilson of Bend was leader, climbed the southwest hogback, it was made known when the Bend members of the expedition returned to their homes.
The actual climb was started early Sunday morning when it was just daylight. While Jefferson is 200 feet higher than the South Sister, the party found it much easier to climb, because the footing is solid.
The climb took seven hours. Hugh Dugan and Dr. Grant Skinner were so anxious to get to the top that they executed a feat which the Portland Mazamas had declared impossible. They crawled along the edge of the glacier, without rope or axe, and by kicking tow holds in the ice, managed to get within a few feet of a flat table at the top. Here it was impossible to climb; but Dugan lifted Skinner up bodily until he caught hold of the top, and dragged himself on up. Skinner then spread out and dug in his fingers, letting his feet dangle while Dugan caught hold of them and pulled himself up. During the climb they lost their alpenstocks.
By taking this short cut, the two reached the summit first, and registered their names, “Two idiots climbed this far. Six more fools on the way up,” will be the message read by future parties gaining the summit.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 9, 1947
Bond issue for swimming pool on ballot
A $75,000 swimming pool bond issue was added last night by the city commission to the issues to be voted upon at the October 7 special city and state election.
A resolution calling for the vote on the proposed bond issue received unanimous approval from the commission. If approved by the voters of Bend it would allow bonding of the proposed swimming pool in any amount necessary up to $75,000. The amount to be raised by selling bonds would be in addition to the city swimming pool reserve fund, 40,000, with another $5,000 to be added from the 1947-48 budget, making a total $120,000 available for construction of the swimming pool being planned for Harmon playground.
Alfalfa roads being surfaced
Work was started yesterday on a road projected in the Alfalfa community which, when completed will add 5 3/4 miles of hard surfaced roads to the county’s system Roadmaster George McAllister reported at the regular meeting of the county court this morning.
Being prepared for the oil coat are four miles of road running north of the Alfalfa store to the county line, and 1 2/3 miles of the Willard road, extending east from the store. Eighteen men are working on the project, and equipment in. use includes a large grader, two water trucks, nine dumptrucks, a shovel and bulldozer.
Bear’s cabin raid causes death
A bear was indirectly the cause of the death of a prize saddle horse on the Deschutes river near Lapine, Gilbert Harris, Prineville rancher reports.
The bear, Harris said, broke into a cabin, probably in search of food. In the cabin was some poisoned oats, used in the control of ground squirrels. The bear dragged the oats out of the cabin, but did not partake of the poisoned repast.
Eventually, the saddle horse of Omer Harris, son of the Prineville man, found the oats, ate them and died. The bear did not return to lunch on the dead horse.
Alfalfa telephone service started
Eight families in the Alfalfa community just east of Bend received telephone service today when, for the first time in Oregon, voices were carried over a power line. Earlier tests of the new circuit had been made, but not until noon today was the “all clear” signal given and the families formally notified that the new service was ready.
The telephone circuits operate over power lines of the REA-sponsored Central Electric cooperative. As soon as additional equipment can be secured, three more channels to serve an additional 21 families, will be added to the one eight-party circuit. These families were previously without telephone service.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 9, 1972
Hatfield kicks off Central Oregon tour
About 50 supporters of Mark Hatfield mingled with their candidate last night at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Reynolds.
The atmosphere was relaxed as visitors sipped coffee and punch and chatted with the Senator and his wife, Antoinette.
As the doorbell rang, more and more local residents arrived on the scene. Hatfield displayed his campaigner’s facility for remembering names- without the benefit of the old sneak-a-look-at-the nametag trick.
Hatfield, up for re-election to his six-year post began a campaign through Central Oregon with the reception last night. This morning he toured North Pacific Products and the Bend Millwork Company. At noon, he spoke to United Fund workers at their kick-off luncheon at Tony’s Country Inn. Mrs. Hatfield was at Sunriver for lunch to speak about life in Washington.
After lunch, the Hatfields went to Redmond for a tour of the Central Oregon Opportunity School. Their schedule tentatively included a stop at Warm Springs Forest Products Industries in Madras, followed by informal campaigning in that city.
After several more stops in eastern Oregon, the Hatfields will return to Washington on Sunday.
Portlander wins Class A bike race
Some 2,000 spectators and 200 participants were on hand for Sunriver’s second annual bicycle celebration Sunday. The 200 bike riders took part in the judging of decorated bicycles and 98 competed in races.
Bill Hawley, Portland, won the 20-mile Class A race. Other American Bicycle League amateur winners were Willie Zieger, Portland, Class B, 10 miles, and jerry Dix, Portland Class A, five miles. All parts of Oregon, as well as some adjacent states, were represented. One of the bike racers came from San Diego to participate. Traveling the greatest distance by bicycle were Kathy Eckroth, Portland, and Clark Henry, West Linn. Miss Eckroth, traveling via the Santiam Highway, was delayed by a strong tail wind before reaching Sisters, and was not present for the opening activities. She was the 1971 gold medal winner.
The celebration was co-sponsored by the Sunriver and Alpenrose bicycle clubs.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 9, 1997
Tradition ends at Delaware Grocery
Ice blocks as tall as teen-agers and as heavy as Volkswagen engines have rolled out of the Delaware Grocery on Bend’s west side for more than 60 years.
As of this week, they won’t any longer.
Gene and Colleen McLaughlin, owners of Bend’s oldest neighborhood market, will discontinue their large-block ice making operation that has been ongoing since 1936.
They still will deliver and sell ice, but not through a process that makes 300-pound chunks. Instead, they’ve bought a slick little stainless steel machine that produces 11-pound bags of ice- about a dozen at a time- in less than one-third the time it takes to make the large blocks.
“Our customers have been the ice sculptors and the rafting companies,” said Gene McLaughlin. “The demand is for something smaller.”
Making large ice blocks is truly an industrial operation. It goes back to the days when the Brooks-Scanlon and Sevlin-Hixon sawmills dominated Bend’s economy. The sawmills are long gone. But in the seven years that the McLaughlins have owned the store, they’ve hung onto the old way of making ice.
The process begins in a vat the size of a Ford Explorer, which freezes several blocks at a time. Once complete, elaborate ramps slide the heavy cubes into a storage freezer. Then a scarring machine, which consists of about a half dozen circular saws, slices the blocks into 50-pound chunks.
The entire process from start to finish takes 36 hours. “It’s very labor intensive,” said McLaughlin.
Compare that to the new ice machine, which involves turning on a faucet, filling a plastic bag with water and setting it in the freezer. In 12 hours, the new machine can produce 120 pounds of ice. “What was happening in the ‘40s. is not happening in the ‘90s,” said McLaughlin. “In the ‘40s everybody had ice boxes. Nobody has ice boxes now. The ice sculptors love the large blocks, but we need about 10,000 more ice sculptors to make the large-block operation worth continuing.”
