Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 15, 1920
Deschutes County census figures given
The county clerk’s office has just received a report showing the census of the county by precincts from the department of commerce, bureau of census, at Washington. It is a preliminary announcement of population, subject to correction.
The population of the county is given at 9,622, that of Bend, which has previously announced, 5,415, and of Redmond, 585. Bend’s population in 1910 was 536, the increase being over 1000 per cent, while Redmond’s was 216. The increase in the later city is 179 per cent.
Many teachers do not return
The teaching vacancies have not all been filled, but acceptances are coming in from those already elected. There are three yet to be elected.
Of last years’ force of teachers, over 50 per cent will not return this year, so that with the added number a large share of this year’s staff will be newcomers. Superintendent Moore was able to give the plans of most of those who taught last year and will not return.
Miss Harker, Miss Rudolph and Miss Khorbes are going to Honolulu to teach in a government school. Minnie Thompson is also going to Honolulu.
Mr and Mrs. Johnson and Miss McCorkle will teach in Seattle. Miss McClay will register at the University of Oregon. Miss Pruehs will attend University of Colorado.
Miss Scribner, music and art director, has accepted a more remunerative position in Arizona. Miss Hanson is working in a bank in Corvallis. Miss Ryan will teach in Portland, as will Miss Olson and Miss Damon.
Four of the teachers have married: Miss Cane, Miss Cheney, Miss Ferris and Miss Reavis, who married F.W. Fowler of Bend.
Owners decide for immediate paving of downtown streets
Two hundred taxpayers of Bend, present at the adjourned council meeting in the circuit court rooms last night, went on record, without a dissenting vote, as favoring the immediate hard surfacing of the downtown streets of Bend.
Petitions with signatures representing over half of the frontage on the downtown streets, and larger percentages on several residence streets, were read and filled with the council, all of them calling for some approved type of paving except one, which specified Willite paving.
Because the present agitation for paving is identified with the offer made by President C.S. Reed of the Western Williate Construction Co. the meeting was opened by the reading by the city recorder of the offer made by Mr. Reed and telegrams and letters received from various cities throughout the nation where Willite has been used in paving, all of them very favorable to the compound.
Burglar is routed in early morning
Armed with a huge stone pestle, a relic of early Indian days, John Cunningham put to flight a burglar who entered his home on Drake road early this morning. As far as Mr. Cunningham could ascertain, the marauder was routed before he had opportunity to appropriate any of the family possessions.
Mr. and Mrs. Cunningham were wakened about 2 o’clock by the sound of some falling object, and Mr. Cunningham immediately seized the stone pestle and started for the room in the front of the house from which the sound had apparently originated. As he approached, the front door slammed, and he heard the sound of retreating steps.
The prowler had gained access to the house through the cellar, and had picked the lock in the door leading from the cellar to the first floor, Mr. Cunningham believes.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 15, 1945
Japan accepts surrender terms
Washington, Aug 14 — President Truman announced tonight that the Japanese government had accepted the surrender terms without qualifications. He made the announcement at a press conference. He read a statement which said:
“I deem this reply a full acceptance of the Potsdam declaration which specified the unconditional surrender of Japan. In the reply there is no qualifications.”
The president also revealed that he had named Gen. Douglas MacArthur the supreme commander to receive the Japanese surrender.
Meanwhile, he said allied armed forces have been ordered to suspend offensive operations. V.J. day will not be proclaimed until after the formal signing of the surrender terms by Japan. The three allies in the Pacific war — Great Britain, Russia and China — will be represented at the signing by high ranking officers.
Hirohito is prepared “to authorize and ensure the signature.”
Bend jubilant as war ends; people noisy
Calm settled over Bend and Deschutes county today following the greatest impromptu celebration in the history of central Oregon, when wildly enthusiastic people jubilantly observed the end of world war No. 2 and complete victory over Japan.
Today, most business houses and all public buildings were closed, as employes launched upon a two-day holiday proclaimed by President Harry Truman and Governor Earl Snell.
In Bend, the celebration started a few minutes after 4 p.m. Yesterday, as press wires and radio flashed the news of Japan’s total surrender. Seconds after the news was heard, horns honked, the Bend fire siren sounded and yells of joy sounded up and down the main streets. Flags quickly appeared on street poles.
From home to home the news of peace spread. Hundreds of people drove over town to join in the celebration. Down Wall Street, closely pressed by cars, came a team-drawn wagon, with bales of hay aboard. Boys also climbed aboard and soon a flag appeared. The vehicle continued south, and the horses were near a gallop as they went down Riverside.
Boys in “flotilla formation”, guided gaily decorated bicycles down Wall Street, swinging real swords, apparently captured Japanese trophies. Dogs, which only recently were liberated from the city’s tie-up regulations, joined in the celebration barking as lustily as the children and older folks shouted. Flags fluttered from staffs on Bend’s downtown streets, as well as from many homes of those who, on the home front, quietly labored to hasten the war’s end.
While the mills in Bend were closed for the two days, crews were called back to work overtime last night to speed the shipment of badly needed lumber.
Guard called out
Bend’s Company “B” of the Oregon state guard was mustered last night by Captain Ralph Graham to assist in maintaining order in case of an emergency during the demonstration. Guardsmen reported today to the armory to be on hand if peace officers should call for their assistance.
Headlines
Second Atomic Bomb ‘Obliterates’ Seaport — Alaska Statehood is Urged — 880 U.S. Sailors Die As Heavy Cruiser Indianapolis Sinks — Gasoline Rationing Ends for American Motorists.
50 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 15, 1970
Ceremony names Crane Prairie as osprey home
Crane Prairie is now the “official” nesting area and summer home of the Osprey in the Northwest.
Some 650 people attended the Osprey Management area dedication ceremonies at Crane Prairie Reservoir Saturday as a plaque was unveiled by Governor Tom McCall and Ed Cliff, chief of the Forest Service. The ceremony made the reservoir the official home of the migratory bird.
The ceremonies were held at the Quinn River campground, 45 miles from Bend. Gov. McCall gave the main address. Other key speakers were Congressman Al Ullman and Charles Connaughton, regional forester. Earl Nichols, Deschutes Forest supervisor, was the master of ceremonies.
An area of 10,600 acres was dedicated mainly through the efforts of the Oregon State Game Commission and the U.S. Forest Service. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation also cooperated in the venture.
McCall explained that as the goal of the 60’s was to put a man on the moon, the 70’s goal will be to make sure man can live on the earth. He cited the Osprey dedication as one of man’s most important steps in conservation.
The Osprey is the only hawk that preys on fish. The species has lived on the upper Deschutes for as long as anyone can remember. After the dam was built forming Crane Prairie Reservoir they moved to the larger body of water because it offered the ideal nesting area.
The snags were not removed from the reservoir as many of today’s water sports were not in existence and the need for an unobstructed reservoir was not visualized.
The Osprey lay eggs in nests built in the tops of the snags. There are about 60 nests in the 10,000 acre area. Fourty-two are active. It is estimated that there are about 84 adult birds at Crane Prairie and an average of one young bird to each pair of adults.
The Osprey resemble the Bald Eagle, but are much smaller. As Osprey will weigh only 3.5 to four pounds with a wing span of five or six feet.
The management area also shelters blue herons, cormorants, kingfishers and many other species.
The Osprey migrate south in the winter, but the destination is not known. Some birds which were banded in New York have been found in South America. One bird stayed at Sunriver through the winter this year.
Following the opening ceremonies and unveiling of the plaque the audience enjoyed a no-host picnic. Nature hikes followed while the press and visiting dignitaries were given tours of the reserve by boat.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 15, 1995
Oregonians say farewell to 503
and hello to 541
Portland — US West Communications has begun notifying its 800,000 customers in Oregon that a second area code for the state will go into effect this fall.
The northwest corner of the state — including Salem, Portland and Astoria — will remain in the 503 area code, the company said.
Phone numbers in the rest of Oregon — including Corvallis, Lincoln City, Eugene and Bend — will be preceded with the new area code: 541.
Callers may use the new area code beginning Nov. 5. Its use will become mandatory on June 30, 1996. The seven-month grace period will allow customers to revise stationery and notify their callers.
US West said the new area code is necessary because of the growing demand for phone numbers in Oregon. Without the change, the company said the state would run out of phone number prefixes next year.
Jerry Garcia mourners gather everywhere
Candles flickered and the smoke of hand-tied sagebrush incense wafted through the evening air Wednesday as close to 200 persons gathered in Bend’s Drake Park to celebrate the life of Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia — and to mourn his death.
The spontaneous gathering was a miniature copy of scenes found at any of the eclectic band’s thousands of concerts played over three decades. There were children in diapers and twenty-somethings in tie-dye and gray-haired dancers spinning to live Dead on a tape deck.
Dozens of candles burned on the riverfront stage among flowers and photos of Garcia, who died Wednesday from an apparent heart attack at a drug rehab center in the San Francisco Bay Area. Guitars and drums played into the night.
It was a scene that was repeated around the state and across the country among followers of a band that, to those who listened, meant more than music.
For some of the 500 Deadheads who gathered to mourn in Eugene’s Skinner Butte Park, Jerry Garcia’s death marked the end of a way of life.
“We were going to the Gathering of Vibes in San Francisco, then we were going to go to the East Coast to meet Jerry and the boys and migrate back this way,” Eddie Collins said Wednesday. “Basically, my whole life was revolving around that,” said Collins, 28. “Now I don’t know what to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.