Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Nov. 20, 1921
Renew Pursuit When Unknown Man Attacks Women
Two more attacks made by the unknown man who has been terrorizing women passing through the east outskirts of the city were reported yesterday afternoon, prompting a renewal of the search by Sheriff Roberts and his deputies, reinforced by a volunteer posse. The man hunt which was continued through the afternoon, evening, and all day today, has so far been fruitless, Sheriff S.E. Roberts said late in the afternoon on his return from directing the work of the searchers.
The first attack made yesterday on Mrs. W. R. Nutt, was not far distant from the scene of his attempt last Tuesday to overpower Mrs. M. Lindley. When he appeared for the second time yesterday, it was near the M. Dunn ranch and his would-be victim was 16-year-old Gladys Dunn. On Tuesday he had attempted to stop the girl’s younger sister.
Description given by both of the man’s intended victims tally with that furnished the officers on Tuesday.
Bend Joins In Movement For Women’s National Foundation
In response to invitations sent out by Mrs. C.S. Hudson, organization chairman for the Bend district of the Woman’s National Foundation of Washington D.C., twenty four women met at the Hudson home at 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon. On the same day and as near the same hour as possible in all the cities of the United States and its possessions similar meetings were held.
Started on April 19,1921, for the purpose of unifying the women power of the country along civic, welfare, and patriotic lines, the foundation, which is distinctly non partisan, has met with such marked success that a one million dollar site in Washington D.C., for national headquarters has been purchased and it is planned to erect a group of buildings which will not only form the national center but be self supporting from the activities they will house.
Of those present twenty [ladies] will probably form a local center of the organization in Bend. Those becoming charter members were Mrs. Carrie Manny, Mrs. J.F. Arnold, Mrs. Charles P. Niswonger, Mrs. C.A. Stanburrough, Mrs. Ralph Spencer, Mrs. W.P. Myers, Mrs. V.A. Forbes, Mrs. A. Whisnant, Mrs. C.H. Knowles, Mrs. R.S. Dart, Mrs. David Kelly, Mrs. Paul C. King, Mrs. E.J. Purdy, Mrs. John Heyburn, Mrs. H. J. Overturf, Mrs. T.M. Foley, Mrs. J.D. Donovan, Mrs. William Searey, Mrs. C.S. Hudson, and Mrs. L.W. Gatchell.
Cars Show Signs Of Inebriation…Streets Are Icy
With Bend’s paved streets a solid sheet of ice, cars coming downtown early this morning skidded and swayed much as if they had a “jag” on. The only accident occurred when J.M. Lindley’s car rounded the corner of Greenwood onto Bond at too fast a clip, a rear wheel striking the curb and breaking off. Other machines had narrow escapes. The ice began melting about 8 o’clock, although in shaded places it remained until noon.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Nov. 20, 1946
Bend Lava Bears End 1946 Season with .500 Record
The Lava Bear football team ended the 1946 season with a .500 record, winning four, losing four and tieing one game in one of the hardest schedules played by any Oregon high school.
The team’s top laurel for the season is second place in the Big Six conference, which includes, Eugene, Albany, Salem, Corvallis and Springfield. The Lava Bears lost the title to Eugene in a hard fought game at Eugene on October 25.
The Medford team, which local fans believe will sweep on to a state championship, handed the Bears its worst shellacking of the year by a 55 to 7 score on the Bend field November 1.
Almost through the entire season the Bend club defeated state football prognosticators, who had counted on all Big Six teams except Corvallis to be ahead of the Bears. First the Bears upset a strong Springfield club, then downed Corvallis and Salem. They tied the Albany club, which was supposed to win hands down over Bend and then move into the title game with Eugene.
Skyliners Shape Ski Tow Plans
Plans for the operation of a ski tow at the Skyliners playground on Tumalo creek this winter were discussed at a meeting of the outdoor organization last night in the circuit courtroom.
The tow, which will carry skiers 800 feet up the slope of the ski run, will be available for use by both novice and advanced skiers, the members decided. Plans were made for another work day to complete the job of getting the grounds ready for the season. Members will spend next Sunday at the grounds and hope to have everything in readiness for the arrival of deep snow.
St. Francis Boys To Get Letters
Nineteen boys who saw action with St. Francis school eleven in Bend in the season just ended will be presented letters at tonight’s meeting of the local council of the Knights of Columbus, officers of the organization have announced. The boys earned their letters in games against other Bend grade school teams this fall, playing under a city-wide program planned to develop Lava Bear varsity talent o future years. Boys who will receive their monograms tonight follow:
Eighth grade: Jim Wade, Frankie Stenkamp, Bob Newman, Calvin Harriman, Cal Gassner, Joseph Chrisman and Leon Bousha.
Seventh grade: Barney Stenkamp, Richard Harris, Jerry Gassner, James Duff, Gordon Bevans, Dick Baker, and Edward Phelps.
Sixth grade: Max Stenkamp, Pat O’Doherty, Guy Humbert, Miles Boardman and Mike Feser.
With their first season of organized football past, the Saints have now turned their attention to basketball, with practice underway. Bill Woods, a former Lava Bear hoop man, is coach.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Nov. 20, 1971
Good times befall Redmond’s birdman
REDMOND — Better times have befallen Redmond’s “birdman” since he came to public attention two years ago.
The old black Stetson Abe Johnson wore for more than 20 years has been discarded to reveal his new shoulder-length hair and luxuriant beard. Provisions from the Abundant Foods program have put more meat on his bones. He has moved from the abandoned root cellar on the Deschutes River banks to a snug cabin nearby, built by his “church friends.”
For the first time in his life he knows the convenience of electricity. His most frequent visitors now are school children on field trips. They come to watch Abe call his feathered friends down from the trees. The birds settle fearlessly in his hand and on his shoulders to dine on peanuts and sunflower seeds.
Abe has appeared on two television shows this year. Has all this spoiled the birdman?
Not at all, but he has changed. Gone is the shyness that once sent him scurrying behind canyon boulders at approach of a stranger. The man who two years ago had never received a letter now speculates on his chances of getting into the movies.
He grew the beard to be “ready” in case movie-makers come to the area. Abe feels he may have missed his chance two years ago by not replying to a published author’s offer to write a book about him.
“Procrastination has been my problem all my life,” Abe mused. “If I had answered that letter, and some of the others I received, things might be different.” The birdman received scores of letters two years ago after national news services picked up his unique story. Relatives who had thought him dead since he hopped a freight train in Washington 27 years ago, have visited on several occasions. He continued s to salvage the county dump for salvageable materials, his only source of income. He doubled his annual earnings this year to $150. But Abe says the pittance is all he needs, as he has “friends who look after me.” His only concern is the growing use of BB guns by small boys.
“I’ve lost several of my best birds this year,” he lamented. “My pretty little chickadee who won’t eat anything but peanuts is crippled. I can chase the hawks away, but what can I do about the boys?”
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Nov. 20, 1996
Check out Bend library design
Are we all on the same page?
That, in so many words, is what the designers of Bend’s new $7.9 million library want to ask the residents who will be using it.
At a public design review gathering Thursday night, Portland architects Thomas Hacker and Kacey Jurgens will present “schematic designs,” a sort of work in progress.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to give input on the new library’s design before the designs are completed,” said George Goshert, project manager. Library staff and a citizen design review committee have met with the architects for about two months. Goshert said officials are confident that the public will be pleased with the designs. The goal is for the library to be the most aesthetically pleasing, cost-efficient library possible on a tight budget and congested site. At this stage, the plans are more focused on what goes where rather than on how the building will look, Jurgens said.
“The image of the building we’re looking for is a strong masonry base that relates to the city, with the second floor being a more lodge-like, wood structure,” she said. Plans for the ground floor include a large children’s library, a meeting room, and circulation and staff areas.
Most of the book stacks, periodicals and reading areas will be on the second floor, where large windows will allow sweeping views of Heritage Square, the mountains and neighborhood. The architects also designed what is called a “clerestory”: a raised portion of the roof, surrounded by glass to let in more sunlight.
Along with a stairway that Jurgens called “well-designed but not ornate,” two elevators are planned, one public and one for staff.
A second-floor, glassed-in porch is planned for the Wall Street side of the building. It will double as a rain shelter for library patrons waiting outside and underneath for rides, Jurgens said. “It’ll be a neat, neat reading space,” she said.
