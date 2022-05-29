100 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 4, 1922
Science students visit Lava Butte
Members of the general science class at Bend high school Saturday visited Lava Butte, climbing the butte and visiting the crater and other natural points of interest. They later hiked to Benham Falls, where they took pictures and fished. Instructor Frank Forrester was in charge.
Tourist office change coming
Carrying with him the recommendation of the Bend Commercial club directors that the work of the Central Oregon district office of Oregon Tourist bureau be handled here by Miss Nell Markel, Director Sidney Vincent of the bureau , will leave for Portland tonight after a day spent in Bend. H.J. Overturf, previously designated for the position found that the work would be more arduous than he expected and he has withdrawn.
Between 40,000 and 50,000 cars will come to Oregon from California this season. Already the work of the bureau has been as great as for July of last season, Vincent said. He expressed gratification at the action taken by Bend in acquiring a permanent auto camp ground site, declaring much of Oregons settlement and development in the future will be done by tourists who visit the state and find inducements to locate here.
Relics of early days given legion, well worth seeing
Much interest is being displayed in the Mitchell collection of curios, relics of the Civil war and pioneer days, and rare volumes, which has just been turned over to Percy A. Stevens Post No.4, American Legion, and is now on display in the bowling room at the Legion building. It was purchased for the Bend City Library from the late Rev. J. Anthony Mitchell, who was at one time pastor of the Presbyterian church here. When the county library was formed, this collection remained in the hands of the city, and was ordered turned over to the Legion by the last city administration. It is one of two best collections in Central Oregon, the other belonging to Mrs. Ada B. Millican of Crook county.
At present, it is in need of cataloging and arranging, which the Legion members plan to do as soon as possible. Just where it will be kept in the Legion building has not been decided.
Inspection of milk is asked
Discussion of a milk inspection ordinance for Bend, following up suggestions made by Dairy and Food Inspector Leach, is expected to feature the regular meeting of the Bend city council at the fire house this evening. The recommendation for a law of the kind was made here recently by Leach after he had tested 19 samples of milk delivered in Bend, and had found all but one to be rich in sediment.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 4, 1947
Cemetery site improved
The Pilot Butte cemetery was reported today to be in fine condition for the annual observance of Memorial Day, following several weeks of spring maintenance work under the direction of Ray Carlos, sexton.
Several new flower beds have been put in place in recent weeks by R.N. Newland and many of the new plants are now in bloom. Warm spring weather, with liberal applications of fertilizers and water, have advanced growth of flowers and lawns at the cemetery several weeks ahead of most years.
In preparation for Memorial Day visits to the cemetery, the entrance road on East 10th street from Greenwood avenue, has been graded by city crews this week.
Female Bend singers get DCS Award
Gifts for “distinguished community service” were presented to Jeanne Moore, Margie Gilliland, and Maureen Lyons, members of the girls’ trio, and to their accompanist, Marguerite Coleman, at today’s luncheon meeting of the Bend Lions club in the Pine tavern. Presentation of four pearl necklaces was made by Rev. Clark Wood, after the girls had entertained with three well-received numbers, presumably “pinch hitting” for a scheduled speaker. The acknowledgement of service came as a complete surprise to the girls, who have made over 70 appearances as entertainers in the community, since the beginning of school last fall. The four girls were members of this year’s Bend high school graduating class. As a climax to the ceremony, members of the service club joined in singing “Auld Lang Syne” and “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.”
First cygnets of ‘47 seen on Deschutes
Mirror pond’s swan population was increased by four some time last night when the number of cygnets hatched on one of the small islands before Tumalo bridge. W.A. Lackaff, who has been watching the nest through most of the past six weeks, sighted three of the cygnets in the water early this morning. Later the fourth tiny swan joined the group.
Another swan nest being watched with interest is located on the east side of the river just below Newport bridge. It will be several weeks before cygnets appear there.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 4, 1972
Water floods over wide area
Water gushing through a 75-foot break in the Central Oregon Canal south of Bend uprooted trees, unearthed boulders, but a 10-foot ditch through a pasture, soaked the interior of one house and flooded portions of the city early this morning.
The break, which occurred sometime before 5 a.m., was about 2.3 miles up the canal from the Deschutes River.
The canal, built in the 1930’s is fed by a new 6,000 foot flume that diverts water from the river.
The flume, part of a recently completed $3.2 million improvement project on the Central Oregon Irrigation District’s system, was the site of dedication ceremonies this afternoon. It was not involved in the catastrophe, but it and about one mile of the canal had to empty before the flooding began to subside.
James Linville, the gatetender who lives in the COI’s gatehouse about a mile from the break, shut off the water at 5:10 a.m., he said.
Linville said he got a call about 5 a.m., drove to the break to verify the report and then shut off the water.
Linville and Bruce Estes, Central Oregon watermaster, both speculated that an animal, perhaps a gopher, started the break by burrowing a hole in the side of the ditch. “It was either a gopher or a rotten tree root that started it,” Linville said. Once a small hole started, it simply got bigger and bigger from water pressure.
The break flooded Jappert’s property, which is adjacent to the canal on the north. Water cut a 10-foot wide ditch through a portion of his six acres, and then dumped into the old Pilot Butte Canal, which runs through the middle of Bend.
What didn’t go into the smaller canal headed north across McClellan Road and flowed back into the Deschutes near Brooks-Scanlon’s mill pond.
The Tom Warren family’s home on McClellan Road was surrounded by water that was not diverted into the old Pilot Butte Canal.
Mrs. Warren said there were about two inches of water in the house, which had just been remodeled inside. Warren said he had $4000 worth of materials, in addition to his labor, in the small house. A new green carpet laid only a week ago, was soaked.
The old Pilot Butte Canal, which runs under portions of the city, could not accommodate all the water and it was flowing heavily across the Les Schwab Tire Center parking lot on Franklin Avenue.
It then flowed down into the Franklin Avenue underpass. The water was more than 10 feet high at the bottom of the underpass by 8:30 a.m., but it was beginning to drain by then. Watermaster Estes said this morning that there was about 550 cubic feet per second in the canal when it broke. That excess is now going on down the Deschutes River., which had only 50 cfs in it before the break.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 4, 1997
Bend’s hot ticket? Graduation
It’s not Final Four or U2, but tickets still are hard to come by. The draw? High school graduation. The going price for scalpers isn’t known. Each student at Bend High School is allotted six free tickets, and it seems they might be too precious to sell.
Bend and Mountain View high schools have sign-up sheets for students wanting more tickets- with few turning up. Are there any scalpers?
“Anything’s possible,” laughed Mountain View Principal Ed Tillinghast, “but we haven’t heard that one yet.”
“Truly, I haven’t heard of anybody who doesn’t need their six,” said Jan Sullivan, a counseling secretary at Bend High.
Graduating seniors are coordinating their own ticket swaps at the schools. Despite the tight market, officials say students are getting along well, with an occasional ticket or two turning up.
Graduating classes are the biggest ever: Mountain View’s is 346 strong- an even 100 more than last year- and Bend’s class is 326. The Bend area does not have an auditorium large enough to hold the kind of crowds a graduating class that size would draw- and outdoor graduations are fraught with weather risks.
“It is a real dilemma,” said Bend High Principal Dottie Bertelli. “There is not another auditorium, and our stadium is not an option either.”
There are options at the two largest high schools in Central Oregon: Mountain View’s 600-seat, air-conditioned auditorium will be opened with closed-circuit broadcasts of the goings-on for the second year in a row, and Bend High will do the same this year. It has room for 1,500 in its auditorium. No tickets are needed for auditorium seating.
In addition, COTV will broadcast graduations live from the respective school gymnasiums beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Administrators at small high schools are somewhat amused by the dilemma. There certainly aren’t any scalpers in LaPine, with its 59 graduates and 1,200-seat gym. “We don’t require tickets,” said Principal Rick Barber.
