Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 22, 1922
Bend Without Opium Users
That Bend is without a single “dope” user was the unanimous opinion today of druggists and physicians. Druggists declared that no one who is a resident of Bend has ever approached them with a suspicious request or had in any way shown that opium was wanted. “Those people like to have company, and would find life in Bend intolerable,” was the statement of one man who has observed the habits of drug fiends in other places. “They are sensitive, and always feel that their affliction is noticeable-which it is in many cases. So they live in colonies where morphine and cocaine can be obtained.” One physician recalled that two young men traveling with a circus which passed through Bend last summer were opium addicts, but said there were no habitual users living here.
Woman on the way home slugged
Mrs. Lawrence Miles was slugged early Saturday night as she neared her home on Broadway by an unknown man whose purpose is believed to have been robbery. Her screams as she fell to the frozen ground, frightened away her assailant, she said, and a moment later she was hastening home, bleeding profusely from a cut under the right eye. Her husband summoned a physician and Chief of Police R. H. Fox. No clue as to the identity of the supposed holdup man has been secured today. Mrs. Miles description of her assailant was vague due to the fact that he had approached from behind and had slugged her as he had caught up with her.
Mrs. Miles had heard hurried footsteps behind her, she told Chief Fox, and stepped aside slowing her pace somewhat, to let him pass. As he came abreast of her, he struck out viciously, but his punch was too high, and he failed to knock his intended victim unconscious. Mrs. Miles had been downtown shopping, and had stopped in a restaurant for a few minutes on her way home. It is believed that two valuable diamond rings which she wore may have been noted at that time resulting in her being followed and attacked.
Vanishing Bird May Be Saved
The question of the designation of a sage hen preserve in Long Hollow, suggested by R. N. Buchwalter last summer is to be thoroughly looked into by George Tonkin, U. S. game warden in the course of a visit to be made in this section in February. In the meantime, Tonkin will endeavor to ascertain whether or not there are game birds which might be used in stocking Central Oregon’s arid areas to relieve the sage hen from concentrated attacks of sportsmen. Tonkin’s plans are made known in a letter received here today in which he displays a keen interest in the movement started last season to prevent the extermination of Central Oregon’s chief game bird.
HEADLINES
ireland Takes Her Place As a Free State
Nation Facing Strike Battle
Life of Pope Despaired
Will Unite Treaties in Single Pact
75 Years Ago
For Week Ending
Jan. 22, 1947
Firemen Check City Hall Blaze
The fire department answered a call to the city hall early this morning where an oil leak in the furnace had caused a fire that resulted in slight damage. Oil from the furnace had leaked onto the concrete floor of the furnace room and then caught fire. Smoke from the fire went through the building and caused some discoloration of walls near heating vents. Yesterday morning a call was answered to the Charles Youngberg residence on Milwaukee avenue where a wall fire resulted from a defective flue. Damage was slight.
Bend Navy Flier Gets Citation
Leon E. Devereaux, USNR, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon E. Devereaux, has received a permanent citation for his Gold Star in lieu of the third air medal from Secretary of the navy James Forrestal, for the president. Ens. Devereaux, who has been released to inactive duty, received the award for outstanding airmanship against enemy forces in the Pacific War. Text of the complete citation is as follows: “For meritorious achievement in aerial flight during operations against enemy Japanese forces in the Pacific ware area, from July 10 to Aug. 11, 1945. Completing his fifth combat mission during the period, Ens. Devereaux contributed materially to the success of his squadron. His gallant devotion was in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.” Devereaux, who was an outstanding track athlete in Bend high school, is now living in Bend and is employed at the Brooks-Scanlon, Inc., office.
Raineys Purchase Portland Store
H. G. Rainey and Lewis Rainey, owners of the Square Deal Furniture company, today announced the purchase of the Peninsula Furniture company, at 8947 Jersey street, Portland, from A. Rosencrantz. The addition of the Portland store brings to five the number now being operated by the Raineys.
The Square Deal Furniture company has stores in Redmond and Prineville, with the main store and office at Bend. A used furniture department is operated at 201 East Franklin avenue in Bend. H. G. Rainey entered the furniture business in Central Oregon more than 29 years ago, starting with a used furniture business in Bend. The Redmond store was opened in 1938 and the Prineville store in 1939. Last year the used store was opened in Bend. The addition of a Portland branch makes the company one of the largest retail furniture operations in Oregon and will give customers the benefit of larger quantity purchasing and greater selections of merchandise, the owners report.
50 Years Ago
For the Week Ending
Jan. 22, 1972
$165,000 Damage Suit Filed In Assault Case
A ranchhand, James Patterson, seeks $165,000 in general and punitive damages as the result of an alleged assault against him while employed last November at the Sun Ray Ranch southeast of Sisters. The suit was filed last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Defendants named in the suit are Louise H. S. Morley, owner of the ranch, Robbery Dale Stevens, another employee of the ranch, and Stavens’ wife, Valerie Ann. The alleged assault, according to the complaint, occured on Nov. 5. Patterson claims the attack came as he was engaged in his normal duties. Stevens, Patterson states, struck him about the head and body with his fists then aimed a rifle at him and discharged it several times. Later, according to the complaint, Stevens struck Patterson in the mouth both with the butt of a rifle and with a shovel. The complaint accuses Mrs. Morley of also striking the plaintiff with a shovel and encouraging Stevens to commit the alleged assault. Stevens’ wife is accused of aiming the rifle at Patterson and later handing it to her husband.
Patterson said he suffered severe injuries in the incident, including laceration, bruises and abrasions and the loss of “numerous teeth.” In a second cause of action, Patterson states that Mrs. Morley, with the encouragement of Mr. and Mrs. Stevens, swore out a complaint in Redmond Justice Court, wrongfully accusing Patterson of assault with a dangerous weapon. Patterson was jailed and later released when the Deschutes County Grand Jury returned a not true bill on Nov. 9. In addition to punitive damages of $105,000 and $60,000 in general damages, Patterson also seeks to recover medical and legal costs and unspecified special damages.
Dorothy Vandervert Named Deschutes Pioneer Queen
Dorothy Vandervert, who for 22 years was on the staff of St. Charles Memorial Hospital in Bend, is to serve as the 24th queen of the Deschutes Pioneer’s Association, a position held this past year by Mrs. O.W. Grubb. She was formally presented to more than 200 old timers of the Deschutes country attending the annual dinner, program, and reunion of the group Saturday afternoon in Bend. Now retired, Mrs. Vandervert in the past two years has refurbished and dressed over 150 dolls for underprivileged children. It is her hobby.
The new queen of the Deschutes Pioneers is a native of Barrington, Ill., the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Brasel. Her first trip to Oregon was in 1925, when she visited with her uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Catlow in Portland. Mrs. Catlow was the daughter of a Bend pioneer, the late W.P. Vandervert. The Illinois girl was a guest at the “Old Homestead” of the Vandervert family in upper Deschutes country in 1925, and there met T.W. Vandervert. They were married in 1927, in Portland. The newlyweds settled on the Paulina Ranch six miles north of LaPine. Two years later their daughter, Barbara, was born. Later Bill and Dorothy Vandervert moved to the Tumalo community, then went to the eastern Star District of the farm. In World War II, Mrs. Vandervert worked in the Army Engineers’ Hospital at Camp Abbot. Her husband died in 1969. Queen Dorothy was escorted to the royal chair by her brother-in-law, Claude Vandervert, and was crowned by the former queen. Mrs. Grubb.
Sisters Transfer Assets; Hospital Now A Corporation
St. Charles Memorial Hospital has become an Oregon corporation after receiving a $3 million gift from the Sisters of St. Joseph of Tipton, Ind. The sum represents the hospital’s assets, including the plant, investments and cash on hand.
The announcement was made today by Sister Kathryn Hellmann, hospital Administrator, and Harvey M. Watt, chairman of the newly-created eight-member board. All new board members are local residents, with the exception of Sister Eugenia Latendresse, president of the Sisters of St. Joseph.
The hospital will continue to operate as a private non-profit corporation guided by the “philosophy” of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Sister Kathryn said. As in the past, abortions will not be performed. “The Motherhouse recognizes that the local citizens are keenly aware of the needs of the
hospital,” Sister Kathryn said. “We feel the gift expresses confidence in the hospital administration and the new board.” Calling the gift “one of the most significant ever made to the local community,” Watt said that local control of the assets will expedite financing of the projected new facility. Construction of a $12.5 million hospital east of Bend on Neff and Denser roads is scheduled to begin sometime this fall.
The Sisters of St. Joseph have operated the hospital since they established it in 1918. Sister Kathryn was elected by the new board as president, chief executive officer of St. Charles and all four sisters on the board have been involved in the planning of the new facility. Sister Kathryn was on the local hospital staff from 1948 to 1951, and returned as administrator in June 1969, after many years as a hospital administrator in Kokomo, Ind. Sister Celine, director of patient relations, has been on the local staff a year and a half, and has previously served 12 years on the Indiana governing board. Sister Ruth, supervisor of the emergency department, has been with St. Charles [for] 18 years.
25 Years Ago
For the Week Ending
Jan. 22, 1997
Bend Artist Sues Over Unabomber Image
Helena, Mont. — The artist who drew the famous hooded-sweatshirt sketch of the fugitive Unabomber is suing several Helena-area vendors for using her sketch on T-shirts without her permission. Jeanne Boylan, a Bend, Ore., sketch artist, drew a composite sketch for the FBI based on recollections of a woman who is believed to have seen the Unabomber at a bombing site in Salt Lake City. The sketch was widely circulated by the FBI as the most accurate portrayal of the Unabomber suspect available. But last April, after Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski was arrested at his mountain shack near Lincoln, local T-shirt vendors quickly reproduced the image on T-shirts and other merchandise.
In a copyright infringement suit filed in U.S. District Court here last month, Boylan alleged the reproduction violated her rights to the original sketch. “When I produce work for investigation purposes, there is no limit to what the FBI can do with it. But when it crosses the threshold to becoming art, I need to protect the integrity of the work. These are not cartoons; there are real victims in real pain,” Boylan said. She asked that all items with the sketch that are still in the vendors’ possession be returned to her. She is also asking for a portion of the profits and attorneys’ fees. After the T-shirts appeared last year, Boylan contacted the merchants and told them that she had retained her artistic rights to the sketch. She told the merchants she was entitled to part of the profits and she planned to give those profits to the Klaas Foundation for Children, which assists families of abducted children. “My only intent was just to make something positive out of this,” Boylan said. “I had expected the resistance I received from the vendors at all.” While several merchants in the Helena and Lincoln area either stopped selling the merchandise or donated a portion of the profits to the foundation or other charities, Boylan named eight businesses and individuals in the suit.
Death Row No Home for Dogs
Kayla Stone celebrated her eighth birthday with a night out for pizza. But first, the Bend girl visited her beagle puppy and golden retriever dog on canine Death Row. Oregon state rule mandates death for any dog that kills, injures, or even chases livestock. That’s put the retriever, named Jessie, and beagle, named Chase, in a cage at the Humane Society of Central Oregon shelter. Both likely would have been put down by now if Kayla’s mother, Lynne Stone, had not hired an attorney. “Everyone knows it’s a long shot. But if I didn’t try everything I can, I couldn’t live with myself,” she said. A judge has granted a stay of execution pending a Feb. 11 hearing that will focus not on the state law but on Stone’s claim that she already had less than a day to prepare her case.
Many heart-rending cases of dogs facing death sentences have occured in Deschutes County as urban growth brings homes and ranches closer together. But not since a bid a decade ago to save a Malamute named Tazz has a case gone to court. On a Jan. 9 hearing, Stone described how a stray dog had leaped into their fenced yard and as went to shoo out the stray, her dogs — one of which had already been injured in a recent attack by another stray — ran out too. William Kieth Kays said the Stones’ two dogs cornered four of his sheep as the third dog stood by. He said Jessie was grabbing wool and retreating. He said neither dog ran when he yelled, and that both had wool in their mouths when he corralled them. The stray got away.
Keith lost four sheep in an earlier attack. Like other livestock owners, he is frustrated at the public’s emotional reaction on behalf of their dogs, stating “they fail to understand that dogs which attack livestock once are very likely to do so again. Livestock owners do not go looking for this”, he said. “We aren’t insensitive to the loss of anyone’s dogs.” Lynne Stone said she will fight to change the law, to allow more leniency, at least in first time cases where the livestock suffer no lasting harm. Stone’s attorney Chris Eck, doesn’t plan to challenge the law but is trying to save the dogs. “It’s a horrible, antiquated law,” Eck said. “It just shouldn’t be the case where a dog can go out and rip a person’s arm off and get a citation, but [one] chases a couple of sheep around and gets put to death. There should be some equity in the system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.