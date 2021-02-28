Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 27, 1921
Woman is expert in use of skis
Mrs. R.A. Hughes, who has been visiting her brother, J.E. Turpin of Bend, for the past month, made the first 90 miles of her journey to Bend on skis, five and a half days being used in traveling from her home at Alpine, Idaho, to Cascades, the nearest railroad station.
Mrs. Hughes left this morning for Cottage Grove to spend a few days with relatives before returning to her home.
Bend girl unhurt by loss of blood
Miss Mildred Klein of Bend is none the worse for having given her blood in a transfusion operation at St. Vincent’s hospital in Portland Saturday, while her sister, Mrs. Grace Tull, into whose veins the fresh supply of blood was transferred, was given sufficient strength to undergo an operation for empyema. This was the information received this morning by the father J.J. Klein of this city.
Mrs. Tull had become weakened through long illness and before she could be operated on, transfusion was deemed necessary by the attending physicians. Miss Klein took the first train out of Bend on learning of her sister’s need.
Mill opening not definite says manager
The outlook for the resumption of maximum capacity operation at The Shevlin-Hixon Company mill for the first half of the year is to promising. Reduction in prices has failed to strengthen the demand for pine and the condition of the market is virtually the same as in December. Production cannot be undertaken at a more rapid rate than the product of the mills can be sold.
This, in brief, was the statement given out this morning by T.A. McCann general manager for The Shevlin-Hixon Company, on his return to Bend from a trip to the Hawaiian islands. Before Mr. McCann’s departure it had been tentatively understood that production, not necessarily on an maximum capacity basis, would be started by March 1. This, however, cannot be, Mr. McCann says. What the later date of opening will be he was unable to definitely to announce. The surplus in the yards, which it was thought might be shipped out by March 1, has been reduced but slightly.
Championship goes to Bend
A whirlwind finish of the 1921 interscholastic basketball season of Central Oregon gave Bend the championship when Coach Horton’s boys took the long end of a 20 to 16 score from Prineville last night. The game, played on the floor of the local gymnasium, was witnessed by the biggest turnout of fans this year. Bitterly contested point by point, the score stood 16 to 16 at the end of the second half. Three minutes more of play was decided on by the officials and Brosterhous and Orwell each found the basket. Prineville blanked in the extra period of play.
By last night’s victory the Bend team is entitled to the trip to Salem the second week in March, to take part in the state interscholastic basketball tournament, March 10, 11 and 12.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 27, 1946
Bend acquires ball diamond in quick move
Bend today was assured a new baseball field, as a result of action taken last night by the city commission.
Convinced after a survey that the grounds on which the government trailer camp was erected at East Fourth street and Roosevelt avenue were suitable, Commissioners Gerald W. McCann and Melvin Munkers quickly voted to buy the property from the county. Mayor A.T. Niebergall was absent. County commissioner A.E. Stevens, who was present, said that it would take about four weeks to complete the transaction.
Delegation from the chamber of commerce, the Jaycees and the John L. Chute post of the American Legion were present to urge quick acquisition of the property and its development. Likewise the commission had before it a strong plea from the Elks lodge, signed by Exalted ruler R.A. Gerguson. The Chute post is sponsoring a junior baseball league here.
Agitation for a new field grew after reports that the city was considering using O’Donnell field for industrial warehouse sites. Representatives of the different civic and fraternal organizations were asked to make a survey of the city for a new baseball field and they reported the old trailer camp as the most favorable.
Thirty Bend residents would ‘adopt’ 1 dog
There were at least 30 local dog lovers who were disappointed today, but there was at least one contented dog and a happy owner, Bend police reported. Yesterday The Bulletin published a story that the officers were holding a golden cocker spaniel which they did not care to dispose of if they could find it a good home.
Immediately after the paper was out the police headquarters were deluged with telephone calls, and they were still coming in today. Not long after the paper was distributed Mrs. Clarence Curtis, 205 Hunter place called and claimed the dog. Throughout the evening calls came in and the officers listed 21 of them before they got tired.
Many of those who called expressed disappointment in not getting the dog, and asked officers to save them one should they get more “like him.”
Bushong elected superintendent; Jewell named Bend High principal
James W. Bushong, principal of Bend high school, was elected superintendent of public schools by the school board at a meeting held last night. R.E. Jewell, vice-principal, was named to succeed to the principalship of the high school under a one year contract. The new superintendent has a two year contract with a renewable option each year, and takes office July 1, 1946, at the beginning of the next school year.
Bushong will succeed Howard W. George, superintendent of schools for the past seven years, whose resignation takes effect June 30, 1946. Jewell, who served as principal the past three years during Bushong’s period of navy service, will assume his new duties July 1, 1946.
Sisters to vote on incorporation
Petitions at the county clerk’s office indicate that residents of Sisters, McKenzie pass gateway town, will have a chance to vote on the issue of incorporation, in the primary on May 17.
Petitions bearing the signatures of 163 residents of the town have been recorded. Signatures of 20% of the registered voters are required in order to place the project on the ballot. there are 389 registered voters in the area.
Headlines: Anti-British riots fare in Cairo — Halts agreement condemned by parading Chinese students protesting Soviet occupation — Gandhi seeks to end riots — Skipper of lost US cruiser Indianapolis guilty on one count
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 27, 1971
Three Bend residents receive distinguished service awards
Bend boosters were out in force last night as leaders of the community honored three persons with the city’s annual distinguished service awards.
Vince Genna, Wesley K. Price and Mrs. Iris Ward were given the Senior First Citizen, Junior First Citizen and Woman of the Year awards, respectively. The annual awards were sponsored by the Bend Junior Chamber of Commerce.
A near-capacity crowd attended the awards ceremony, held following a dinner at the Bend Golf Club. All three awards were kept a secret until the ceremony. Genna was given the award by telephone connection to Washington D.C., where he was representing the city at a nationwide “Clean-Up Congress.” As chairman of the city’s beautification programs, Genna yesterday received an award in behalf of Bend from Mrs. Richard M. Nixon.
“You’re kidding me,” Genna said as he heard of the award from Bend Mayor E. Albert Moody. Moody, last year’s recipient of the Senior First Citizen Award, cited Genna’s continued participation in American Legion Baseball and parks and recreation programs. Genna received the Junior First Citizen Award in 1955.
Price, an employe of the U.S. National Bank, was cited for his “unselfish community efforts for the past 7 years,” by Frank Cammack, last year’s recipient of the award. Price is active in the Bend Lions Club, and has held local and statewide offices in the Jaycees.
Mrs. Ward received the award from Mrs. R.B. Dexter, last year’s recipient, for her “continued efforts in behalf of a variety of organizations.” Mrs. Ward was cited as an active member of the League of Women Voters, the School District Budget Board, the Central Oregon Crisis Service and several other organizations.
Bend planners ask city law to preserve historic sites
The Bend Planning Commission last night recommended the city establish a procedure to designate certain buildings and sites in the city as “of historical or architectural interest.” In a two-page letter to the city commission, the planning commission asked the establishment of a system by which buildings or sites might qualify for preservation if that preservation would be “in the public interest.”
The planning commissioners asked the city to draft an ordinance which will allow for such a system to “preserve the continuity and unique character of our city.” In its recommendations, the commission asked that the ordinance allow only buildings which continued to be used to be preserved, and that special safety and building regulations be allowed to preserve them.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 27, 1996
Council to rework parking
Bend city councilors, eager to ease a downtown parking crunch may go further and faster than a consultant recommended in some areas, such as a parking garage and use of a “boot” to immobilize the cars of scofflaws.
“We’ve got to get tough,” councilor Bob Woodward said Wednesday night, urging that the device be locked to a vehicle’s wheel if three overtime parking tickets pile up. In his report, consultant Dan Brame of Kimley-Horn and Associates in Portland recommended an ordinance that would allow booting for one or more citations, but a city policy not to use the device until vehicles have racked up at least five tickets.
Brame told councilors all of the cities he knows offer some kind of leniency or tolerance level, since one ticket could be lost, blown off a windshield or acquired by a younger driver who doesn’t pass it on to his or her parents.
A 270-space, three-level parking garage with retail shops on the ground floor could cost $3.7 million to $6.1 million, Brame said, depending on if city-owned land is used at the Oregon Street Mall location or another site must be acquired in the downtown core.
“You’re right on the edge of needing this,” Brame said, urging that planning proceed when new downtown development adds a need for 50 to 75 more parking spaces. But several councilors said parking garage efforts should begin now, and others agreed.
Linda Wood of Legends Public House on Oregon Avenue said customers often complain about finding no place to park and must circle the block several times.
No serious objections were raised to any of the proposals, which include doubling the overtime parking fee for downtown visitors from $5 to $10. To make it a uniform amount, the $25 ticket for downtown employees who stay too long in one spot would be dropped to $10. However, enforcement would be stepped up and towing or booting could occur after 25 days, $45 in penalties and two warning letter, one by certified mail.
A fee downtown businesses must pay in lieu of required additional parking would jump from the current $500 to $3,000 per parking space to adequately reflect development costs. Councilors backed proposals to manage parking demand, such as discount permit rates for prime spaces in parking lots that would be available for ride-sharing.
Brame said he understood the city’s desire to move on a parking garage but urged that some time be given to see what changes such as moving 30 permit-holders out of the Mirror Pond lots will do to parking demand and availability.
