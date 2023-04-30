100 Years Ago
For week ending May 6, 1923
Tumalo tunnel now through
Months of drilling and blasting culminated Saturday in the connecting up of the two ends of the tunnel on the canal which will convey water from the Deschutes at Bend to the Tumalo project, now nearing completion. A few days’ work will complete the tunnel, while there is less than a mile of flume yet to be put in place. After that there will be a small amount of concrete work at the ends of flume sections, but the greater part of the work on the project is completed.
Powell Butte has woman for justice
Mrs. Mary V. Charlton was recently appointed justice of the peace for Powell Butte. Mrs. Charlton enjoys the honor of being the first woman to hold this office in Crook County.
Earlier gold finds here are recalled
Publication in The Bulletin Wednesday reported that Mrs. A. J. Ramey had found a one pennyweight gold nugget imbedded in a piece of lava rock in her yard at Ninth and Minnesota streets, recalls to John Steidl that this is not the first nugget found here.
Steidl arrived here 21 years ago. A year later Mrs. Steidl found gold in several chickens. The chickens had recently been bought at Prineville, and Steidl thought that the gold had been collected in that vicinity before removal. This thought, however, was dispelled a year ago when Ernest Lindeborg, who lives near the site of Steidl’s pioneer home, found several pieces of gold when he had some blasting done on his property on Revere avenue near the river.
At about the same time Theodore Tweet found gold worth $2.50 in three of his chickens.
New ambulance to aid Bend doctors
Arrival in Bend of C.P. Niswonger’s new ambulance, the first ever placed in service here, is considered by physicians and hospital officials a most important step looking toward the welfare of Bend and Deschutes county citizens.
The ambulance was recently completed in Portland at the special order of Niswonger and is identical with those used by leading Portland firms. The vehicle is nicely and substantially upholstered, contains built in seats for a doctor and nurse, medical cabinet, and is modern in every way.
A Jewett chassis, furnished by the Whittington-Vandevert garage of Bend, was used in the construction. The ambulance was driven in from Portland by Niswonger, arriving here Tuesday evening.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending May 6, 1948
Rodeo In Sisters to be June 26-27
Committees already are busy with plans for the Sisters rodeo, to be held Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, on the improved arena in Deschutes county’s newest incorporated city. Construction has been completed on an addition to the grandstand, and seats will be provided for several thousand spectators, according to those in charge.
A highlight of the two-day western show will be a buckaroo breakfast Sunday morning. There will be the usual barbecue, and a buffalo will be prepared by experts, experienced in the art of out-door cookery.
Suit brought by Bend resident
Los Angeles — Mrs. Kate Rockwell Van Duren, Bend, Ore., has filed a $150,000 damage suit charging her name was used in a radio skit without her permission. The 68-year-old woman claimed that on the Fibber McGee and Molly broadcast Feb. 17, announcer Harlow Wilcox said “There’s the gambler’s daughter, Klondike Kate.” She said she is the daughter of a judge, not a gambler. Defendants included the National Broadcasting Co. and Wilcox.
Bears victors in midstate track meet
The Bend Lava Bears regained the Central Oregon track championship, lost to Redmond in 1947, in the annual Central Oregon conference meet held on Bruin field yesterday afternoon.
In a meet that saw seven records broken, the Lava Bears scored 91 points to 71-1/2 for Redmond, 23 for Lakeview, 14-1/2 for Madras and four for Prineville.
Exactly half of the records for the meet, now in its third year were smashed in spite of the cold wind that breezed across the track most of the afternoon. In addition the Bend relay team of Bill Sheffold, Erwin McCuen, George Mansfield and ken Brown tied the record of 1:39.2 for that event.
In addition to establishing the Central Oregon championship, the meet served as a warm-up for the district No.2 track and field meet to be held here Saturday. Both A and B class schools will take part in the district meet, with the first and second place winners in each event to qualify for the state track meet at Corvallis on the following week-end.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending May 6, 1973
‘Impossible’ job is underway at Shevlin Park
They said it couldn’t be done, but the Bend Parks and Recreation Department is doing it.
The department is renovating the old fish hatchery at Shevlin Park — just about everyone but Director Vince Genna called the project hopeless.
The hatchery was built soon after World War 1 and housed small fry for a year or so, until the state moved the hatchery operation to Fall River. The water from Tumalo Creek was too cold for the trout to develop properly, according to Len Mathisen, regional game commission supervisor.
In the future the building will house small fry of another species — Boy and Girl Scouts, Campfire Girls, and children participating in Parks and Recreation projects. It also will be a dandy meeting place for older persons, like the Golden Age Club, Genna thinks.
Last spring, Genna took city commissioners on a tour of the building, hoping to interest them in the renovation. They agreed with his basic idea, but thought the hatchery was too far gone to save.
Two years ago, a high wind felled a tree through the hatchery roof. The wood floor was rotting and the building was full of junk which had accumulated there over the years. Commissioners looked it over and shook their heads.
But Genna kept the faith, and had a Rotarian friend of his, John Cooper, draw up plans for fixing up the rustic-style hatchery. Parks and Recreation employes have put in about 16 hours so far, cleaning out the junk and removing the wooden flooring.
The building is structurally sound, Cooper found, but is needs some work. His plans include replacing the wood floor with concrete and adding two sleeping lofts, a kitchen, conference room and rest rooms.
“We want to maintain the outside building designer from Michigan, who has lived in Bend since 1971. He is doing the work for free.
Local timber products firms will donate lumber and Genna is rounding up volunteers to do the work. A stone fireplace also is part of the plan, and will be constructed with volunteer labor.
The hatchery is located behind the park caretaker’s house, surrounded by Ponderosa pine and aspen trees.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending May 6, 1998
Good morning, Saturday readers
You’re reading this newspaper today because you asked for it.
You asked for a Saturday newspaper that provides Friday’s news and sports in a more timely manner, plus expanded weekly stocks and business news. You want to read advertisements about weekend sales before you head out shopping.
The Bulletin listened. So starting today, for the first time in the newspaper’s 94-year history, The Bulletin will land on your doorstep seven days a week, 365 days a year. It’s an obvious move for Oregon’s fastest-growing newspaper of the past three years.
The Bulletin now has an average daily circulation of 27,757; it’s the fourth-largest newspaper in the state behind The Oregonian of Portland, The Register-Guard of Eugene and the Statesman-Journal of Salem.
“This is good for the community which really wants a Saturday paper, and advertisers like it too,” said Elizabeth McCool, chairman of the board of directors of Western Communications Inc., the parent company of The Bulletin.
“This is the next step. After we reached 25,000 circulation we knew things would have to change, and we’re changing to meet the growth of the community.”
The price of a monthly subscription will rise, to $10.50 from $9, but only because a day is being added each week. The cost of each day’s newspaper will not change.
“People are paying more but they’re gaining more,” McCool said.
More is what The Bulletin has tried to provide since its first edition on March 20, 1903, in a log cabin in what now is Drake Park. Produced by three men on a hand press by the light of kerosene lamps (Bend had neither electric lights nor motors), that first edition went out to maybe 250 residents.
The newspaper has outgrown the 28,000-square-foot Hill Street complex it has occupied since June 1966; late next year, The Bulletin and Western Communications Inc. hope to move into a 70,000 square foot building near Cascade Middle School in southwest Bend.
In addition, a discussion continues about whether The Bulletin should join a growing industry trend and eventually move to morning delivery of the newspaper seven days a week.
No decision has been made, said Gordon Black, publisher of The Bulletin and president of Western Communications inc.
“I think readers will love the Saturday paper,” said Editor in Chief John Costa, “in my long experience of running newspapers, I’ve found that Saturday morning newspapers are the newsiest product of the week. It seems unacceptable given the growth of this market that we not provide the news to our readers as quickly as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.