Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 29, 1920
Japanese potato experts arouse suspicion
Fearing lest the appearance last week of two Japanese in company with George L. Burtt, might forecast an influx of Orientals on potato lands in Central Oregon, ranchers of the Lower Bridge and Terrebonne sections, meeting at Terrebonne last night, passed resolutions of protest, which were to be presented this afternoon to Mr. Burtt at Redmond. A similar resolution was circulated today among Bend business men by a committee from the Lower Bridge district composed of Gus E. Stadig, A.S. Holmes, and T.J. Quigley. Sixty-two signatures were secured.
Mr. Burtt, who is known as one of the biggest potato brokers on the Pacific coast, and who is associated with George Shima, Japanese potato king, has acquired, during the winter a considerable area of land in Central Oregon, including the Hoskins ranch at Lower Bridge, and tracts near Powell Butte and Terrebonne. Following a protest by the Deschutes County Farm Bureau, an announcement was made that Mr. Shima had given up his interest in the large tract between Prineville and Powell Butte, and a statement was made by Mr. Burtt that the preference would always be given to white farm labor.
Disorderly conduct at skating rink resulted in $10 fine
L.H. Williams, charged with disorderly conduct at the skating rink, was found guilty in police court yesterday afternoon, and a $10 fine was assessed by Judge D.H. Peoples, the penalty being suspended during good behavior. Williams’ plea was not guilty.
Lumber company lauded by U.S. secretary of war
For notable work in the handling of products for government use, the Shevlin-Hixon Company, of this city is lauded in a communication from Secretary of War Baker. The Shevlin-Hixon Company is one of 13 in the northwest to receive such commendation.
Bend in line for pennant
By defeating Prineville 29-17 in the game here Saturday evening, the Bend high school basketball team is once more in the running for the championship of Central Oregon, although Madras still holds the lead in the percentage column. One more contest remains between Bend and Jefferson county basketeers. Prineville and Redmond have another game coming up, and a postponed game between Redmond and Madras is still to be played. At the present time, Madras has a percentage of 750, Bend and Prineville are tied with 600 each, and Redmond whose relative position in the league is indicated by three ciphers, is confident that the coming fracas with Prineville will not be of any assistance to Crook county hopes.
Ranchers get better sheep
Like the campaign to better cattle herds in the county, which has gained great headway in the last year, a similar campaign to raise the standard of sheep began today with the formation of the Rambouillet Breeders’ association. The organization composed of the farmers and sheepmen who today received through the First National Bank 74 head of purebred Rambouillet ewes and one purebred Rambouillet ram, the total cost of which to the bank approximates $7,500. “Gillette,” the ram goes to Dan Heising and cost $500.
The entire shipment of purebred sheep comes from the well known sheep ranch of Hobbs & Gillette, of Castleford, Idaho, and was purchased by R.A. Ward on a recent tour to Idaho.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 29, 1945
Bend High girls to be presented in tumbling act
Highlight of half-time entertainment at the Bend-Redmond basketball game tonight will be a performance by a Bend high school tumbling team that will feature pyramid building, high and distance diving and varied stunts, it was announced today. Accompaniment for the tumbling act will be played by the Bend high school band.
Directing the girls is Anna May Hoyt, girl’s physical education department instructor at the high school.
Portland businessman buys Bend company in huge deal
In one of the largest financial transactions in Bend in recent years, sale of the Houk Motor company on Bond street to Jack Holbrook of Portland, was announced today. The deal, which involves approximately $40,000, becomes effective on March 1.
Under the terms of the transaction, Holbrook obtains a five year lease on the property, and becomes sole owner of the stock, parts and agencies for the Ford, Lincoln and Mercury automobiles.
In making a joint announcement of the sale, Holbrook and W.L. Van Allen and J.O. Houk, co-partners in the firm, disclosed that Houk plans to enter semi-retirement after 26 years in the motor business in Central, Oregon. He still retains an interest in the firm’s automobile businesses in Redmond and Prineville, but plans to take a less active interest in their operation.
Holbrook said that he will retain the present staff of the Houk Motor company, and plans to establish an elaborate body and fender repair shop, adding expert mechanics for this work. Holbrook plans to expand the firm’s used car business.
Bend teachers given increase in annual pay
Seventy-four school teachers will receive pay increases of $90 each for the school year 1945-1946, it was decided last night at the school district budget committee meeting held in the board room of the high school building. Question of teacher salaries was the only matter considered and an hour and a half was taken in deciding it.
Three hundred dollars a year increase had been recommended by city superintendent Howard W. George, but after a short discussion, Hans Slagsvold, advisory board member, moved that the present salary schedule be left unchanged. Vance T. Coyner, also of the advisory board, seconded. As the discussion went on it became apparent that the school board members — A.O. Schilling, Dr. G.W. Winslow, Mrs. P.N. Armstrong, Al Eriksen and Glenn H. Gregg — were for increases and that the advisory board members — Carl A. Johnson, Carl J. Lindh, Carl Erickson, Slagsvold and Coyner — were as firmly against change.
Before the vote was taken on Slagsvold’s motion, suggestions came from school board members that smaller increases than the originally requested $300 would be acceptable. Mrs. Armstrong said she had thought of $180, but as the discussion progressed, had decided the $120 would be about right. Presently the vote was counted — it was by ballot at Lindh’s suggestion. Five were for the motion and five against.
Then Schilling made a motion for $90 a year. One of the opposition votes switched and the raise carried six to four.
Advisory board members, referring to tables prepared by the superintendent, pointed out that Bend’s teacher salaries compare well with other schools in the state.
Deschutes River bill is referred
Salem, Ore. — The house committee on irrigation to day recommended that house bill 224, to prohibit the pollution of water in canals and irrigation ditches carrying waters of the Deschutes river, be rereferred to some law committee of the upper house.
Committeemen were not in disagreement with the intent of the bill, but were uncertain whether making pollution regulations a criminal offense could be made applicable to only one river.
50 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 29, 1970
Rainbows chosen as baseball team name
Bend Rainbows is the name selected for the new Bend baseball club. The winning entry was submitted by a Prineville housewife, Mrs. Dennis Huntley, whose husband runs the summer recreation program in that city.
“It was my husband’s idea,” Mrs. Huntley said. “He thought it fit being a farm team of the Hawaiian club and tied into the rainbow trout here.”
That’s what the judging committee thought, too. They were looking for a name representative of this area with a tie to the Islands that would also lend itself to an insignia.
The Hawaiian Islands are noted for their rainbows and their university team is known as the Rainbows. The insignia of the Bend Rainbows, however, will stress the rainbow trout that abound in local waters.
Mrs. Huntley was the only entrant to submit Rainbows. Her entry postmarked yesterday was received by the judging committee an hour before it began its selection. Prize for the Huntleys is season tickets for two to all the Rainbow’s home games. More than 90 different names were considered.
The judging committee consisted of mayor John Stenkamp; Vince Genna, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department; Lowell McMeen, chairman of the American Legion Baseball Commission; Tom Winbigler, athletic director Bend Public Schools; Howard Bakke, sports director KGRL; Jim Parker, sports director KBND, and Ward Goodrich, general manager of the team, representing Jack Quinn of the parent Hawaii Islanders.
Yesterday noon more than 90 baseball enthusiasts assembled at TJ’s Thunderbird for a “Meet the Managers” luncheon to get acquainted with Goodrich and Charlie Silvera, the field manager.
In announcing the purchase of Eddie Cecil from the Philadelphia Phillips, Vince Genna stated the 27-year-old-relief pitcher from Bend hadn’t determined whether he would play baseball this year.
Silvera, who is returning to his home near San Francisco this evening, said he would begin negotiations with Cecil in Riverside, Calif., very soon.
Goodrich recalled he first met Cecil in 1966 when both were associated with the Texas League. An avid fisherman, Goodrich said he was talked into coming to Bend for the angling by Cecil. That conversation led to Goodrich’s first visit here in the fall of 1967.
Having assumed the position of sports information director at Boise State College last fall, Goodrich said he was bound and determined to stay there — until the opportunity to come to Bend arose: “It’ll take a blow torch to get me out of this town,” he said emphatically.
Goodrich also announced the team has established an office at 1043 Bond Street. Their telephone number is 382-CLUB. The managers also revealed the exhibition game between the Bend team and the Hawaii Islanders of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League is scheduled June 29. The city of Bend will receive half of the gate receipts from that game as part of the agreement renting the municipal ball park to the ball team.
To be operating on a budget of $40,000, Goodrich said, the club will have tickets available for 154 box seats for single games and the 40-game home season.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 29, 1995
Band of citizens nails suspects
Three would-be robbers learned how hard it can be to earn a dishonest buck Wednesday when they ran up against a band of store workers and customers determined to dish up a lesson from the school of hard knocks.
The robbery try, mounted at the Albertson’s store at Third and Revere, quickly turned into a rout when about seven bystanders took off after the three suspects.
Two of the men were caught. The third got away, but not before being cold-cocked by a store checker who relieved him of the loot, according to Bend police.
Arrested on second-degree robbery charges were brothers Dwight Adam Ferguson, 20, and Danny Ray Ferguson, 18. City police are continuing their search for the third suspect.
The episode began about 11 p.m. when three men entered the store and one of them jumped a chain across a checkout station where checker Ralph Erhardt was counting money from his till. The man grabbed a stack of $20 bills and took off running, said Bend police Sgt. Les Stiles.
Another checker, 21-year-old Brian Burger, saw the commotion and took off in pursuit. He was joined by Erhardt and a customer. When the other two men also fled, four workers and customers took off after them as well.
Burger chased his man across the street and found him hiding behind a trash bin. “He came toward me, and when he got up to me, he kind of took a cheap shot, upside the head, so I hit him back,” Burger said. The blow knocked the man momentarily unconscious.
Burger took a wad of bills from the man’s hand and went back to the store to get the police. In the meantime, the suspect recovered enough to flee.
Another store employee, Brian Mitchell, caught Danny Ferguson at a bank across the street. As he approached, the man started reaching for something, so Mitchell stunned him with a kick to the head and escorted him back to the store, Stiles said.
Dwight Ferguson made it to a restaurant. About 20 minutes after the incident, he called the store, told police where he was and agreed to wait for an officer to come and take him into custody.
Headlines
Actor John Howard Dies — AIDS Tests Urged in Pregnancies — Ethics Static in Gingrich Television Deal — Gold Medal Diver Reveals He Has AIDS — IRS Anti-Fraud Scrutiny Delays Refunds for Taxpayers —Microsoft, Apple Feud Escalates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.