100 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 2, 1922
‘Tea Garden’ raided
Mrs. Alphiretta Meyer, charged with liquor violations this morning in justice court, pleaded guilty and cast herself on the mercy of the court. With tears streaming from her eyes, the aged woman declared that what she had done had been for others, that she was supporting an orphaned grandson, but technically she was guilty. She was arrested Sunday morning.
Fined $500, with cost of $10, and a jail sentence of one year, which was suspended with payment of the fine. The offense is her second. Mrs. Meyer declared to the judge that she made home brew so that her husband would not have to drink Bend water. “He works hard in the mill and the water makes him sick,” she said, adding a moment later a denial of having ever sold any of the brew. Some of the liquor seized had been planted, she was confident.
With the arrest of Mrs. Meyer, and the confiscation of three quarts of moonshine, 12 gallons of beer, eight bottles of wine, and 40 gallons of fruit mash at her ranch eight miles from Bend, beyond the fish hatchery, what has come to be known among the thirsty of this city as the “tea garden,” ceased operation yesterday.
It was a resort, according to its patrons, where the beauties of nature could be enjoyed at the same time that liquid refreshments were freely dispensed to those who came properly recommended. Officers declare that tea was not served and that some hidden meaning must have been attached to the name popularly given the place.
Four Japanese badly burned in explosion
Four Japanese section hands miraculously escaped death, but were horribly burned and seriously injured at 2 o’clock this morning, when the gasoline speeder on which they were hurrying to Redmond crashed into a box car, the gasoline tank on the speeder exploding. Foreman R. K. Tanaka, who had been riding on the speeder, but who was not hurt so badly as the others, was able to summon rescuers from the crew which was working at the wreck of the train of box cars which had escaped from the Bend yard, smashing up when they hit cars on the siding at Redmond.
Dr. J.F. Hosch of Redmond did what he could to relieve their suffering, after which they were carried to the switch engine and brought to Bend. They are now at the St. Charles hospital, under care of Dr. R.W. Hendershott. The injured men were Sam Kim, Satara Katyama, Fuku Haruta and Yosutara Marita. The glare on the switch engine headlight prevented the men on the speeder from seeing the box car.
Rancher building a concrete house
MILLICAN, — W.A. Rahn and his brother have purchased a delivery truck for their Millican store. Dr. C.M.Rosin arrived on his ranch Monday with a crew of men and a Bend truck full of supplies to complete the modern concrete house at once.. W.E. Sawtell is hauling stones and sand to the Rosin ranch. Mr. Coleman, Mark Taylor and Jim Henderson are engaged on the Rosin ranch’s new, modern house. Dr. Rosin came from Toledo, Ohio
Bachelor mountain phone line ready
Completion of telephone connections between the Tumalo ranger station and Bachelor mountain was announced this morning at Deschutes national forest headquarters. This makes possible direct communication from the ranger station with Elk Lake, La Pine and Crane prairie, without telephoning through Bend.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 2, 1947
Boundaries given for Bend schools
Grade school boundaries to be effective when Bend schools open on Sept. 8 were announced today by James W. Bushong, city superintendent.
The Reid school area, for pupils in grade one to five, includes that part of the city bounded by Greenwood avenue on the north, along the railroad track to clay avenue, east on Clay avenue to Woodland boulevard and south on Woodland boulevard to the railroad track. From there the railroad track will form the eastern boundary with the Deschutes river forming the western boundary. All fourth and fifth graders living south of Clay avenue and the mill area will attend Allen school.
All other students in grades one to seven inclusive will attend Allen or Kenwood school. The division line between the two schools is from Wall street to Pioneer park, with the Deschutes river forming the division line north of the park.
Work starts on trout hatchery
Construction of the Wizard falls state game commission trout hatchery was started Monday, according to H.E. Bowers, chief engineer for the Oregon state game commission who stopped in Bend today on an inspection tour of commission installations and projects in Central Oregon. The contractors, Carl M. Halvorson, Salem, will build 56 trout-rearing ponds, a hatchery building and a water supply system.
Dual control car on way to Bend
Bend high school’s dual control driver training car has been assigned and is enroute for delivery to the school, Oregon State Motor association officials announced today. Bend is one of the first high schools in the United States to receive one of the new Chevrolet cars for driver training purposes, the motor association announced. The car is being loaned to the school by the Bend garage, through an agreement worked out between the AAA and the Chevrolet division of General motors.
Driver training instruction in Bend will be under the direction of J. Wilson Bilyeu, who completed the special teacher training course recently held in Portland. It was by virtue of having a teacher trained in this special course that Bend became eligible to receive one of the new cars.
Pioneer resident taken by death
William Hollinshead, a Central Oregon pioneer who homesteaded at the turn of the century on Little Deschutes river, above the present site of Lapine, died this morning after a long period of failing health. He was 90 years old.
Born Feb. 22, 1857, he was a son of a pioneer Oregon family. He was married to Ella Osborne, and in 1897, the couple and their three sons, then youngsters, settled on the homestead which became a landmark for early-day travelers. The nearest village, then was known as “Rosland,”later became Lapine.
Mrs. Hollinshead preceded her husband in death in October, 1920, in Lapine. Their three sons, who survive, are Cecil and Dean, of Bend and Chester of Mill City. Mr. Hollinshead farmed for a number of years, raising fine horses as a hobby. He sold the home ranch to the Gilchrist Timber company holdings, and 15 years ago moved to Bend.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 2, 1972
‘Bottle Bill’ legislation legal
Oregon’s “Bottle Bill” survived its first court test today when Marion County Circuit Court Judge Val Sloper ruled the law requiring deposits on beer and carbonated soft drink cans and bottles is constitutional.
Sloper said the legislation “is valid in every respect.”
A group of 20 can and bottle manufacturers, brewers and soft drink makers brought suit in an effort to prevent the law from going into effect Oct. 1 as scheduled. The companies are expected to appeal Sloper’s decision through the state court and possibly to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 1971 Legislature enacted the measure as a measure of curbing litter. The law, the only one of its kind in the nation, will require a five-cent deposit on most beverage cans and bottles except for standardized containers, such as the beer “stubby,” which can be reused by different companies. Those will carry a two-cent refund value.
The law will also outlaw “pull tab” opening devices on cans and, because of the nickel deposit required, it is expected to eliminate the use of cans by beer and soft drink makers. In his decision, Sloper described the law as a “bold and forceful action” by the legislature. He said it is “a major response to the concern that the citizens in Oregon feel and have demonstrated concerning their environment and its pollution and the problems presented by roadside litter and disposal of solid waste.”
Sloper said, “The court would be ill-advised to interfere in any manner in the timely and necessary endeavor.” The suit claimed the law is unconstitutional because it discriminates against the beer and soft drink industries and is an unreasonable interference in interstate commerce. Attorneys for the plaintiff predicted the law will put several companies out of business and reduce sales and increase cost for others.
Deschutes forest receipts set record
Like the title of a Sinatra hit of a few years back, it was a very good year. Bob Leavengood, timber management officer for the Deschutes National Forest, reported today that forest receipts during the 1971-72 fiscal year were a whopping $8,174,120, the highest on record.
As a result, counties and schools that share in the receipts will divide among them $2,043,530, also a record. Leavengood noted that that’s considerably more than the “conservative” estimate of $1,390,000 he made at budget time last spring.
Deschutes County’s share will be $1,247,816. The earlier estimate was $850,000. Under state law, 75 per cent of the distribution goes into the county road fund and other 25 per cent is divided among school districts in the county.
Three other counties share in the distribution of Deschutes National Forest receipts on the basis of the percentage of the forest within the boundaries of each, Jefferson County, Klamath County, and Lake County.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 2, 1997
Pupils adjust to busier day
The evening before his first day in sixth grade, Kelsey Kuther was prepared. “I pretty much know what I’m going to wear and I have all my supplies and stuff,” Kelsey confessed that he had butterflies, but was eager to begin his middle school odyssey. He didn’t seem to have any second thoughts this morning. His mother Patsy dropped him off before the string of cars bound for Cascade Middle School plugged Century Drive- even before anxious moms and dads took up all of the parking spots.
“There wasn’t much traffic when I got here,” Kelsey said.
The bright-eyed Kenwood Elementary alumnus got to Laura Schob’s classroom on the east edge of campus early enough to enhance his name tag with a block “K” at the start of his name. While students continued to filter in after first bell rang at 7:50 a.m., Schob introduced her charges to the rules of the game. Last year, as fifth-graders, most of the students spent their days in a single classroom. This year, they’ll rotate between four clustered modular classrooms and make the occasional trip to music, physical education and lunch. They’ll learn how to open lockers, keep a planbook, and navigate hallways full of big kids.
One of the key changes form last year is the number of new faces-six elementary schools feed into Cascade. There is also the potential for getting lost in the shuffle. Schob stressed the importance of making new friends now, rather than later, and being sure to not eat lunch alone even if it’s necessary to sit down with strangers. When Schob asked if anybody was nervous, three hands shot up immediately. As others saw that they weren’t the only nervous ones, another half-dozen hands edged upward. Alisha Taylor had a keen sense of the possibility of getting lost this morning. “I’m afraid to meet new kids,” Alisha said in a barely audible voice. Yet, when the assignment called for introducing herself to at least three other people she didn’t know, Alisha met four or five. By the time for that walk to the gym, her classmates were also losing first-day nervousness. Unnaturally quiet voices gradually gave way to the adolescent buzz of kids who aren’t afraid to walk the halls with bigger kids.
Rookie Kicker Longwell could feel the heat
Ryan Longwell stands corrected. The rookie Green Bay place-kicker from Bend said today that the pressure was greater than he expected when he made his NFL regular-season debut Monday night in the Packers’ 1997 opener against the Chicago Bears.
“I thought all along that I’d been kicking under pressure. I didn’t think it would be that different- but it was totally different.”
Longwell contributed 12 points- three field goals and three point-after-touchdown kicks- to the Packers’ 38-24 win over the Bears before a Lambeau Field crowd of 60,766. “There was a lot more riding on it (than in the preseason) each time I went on the field,” he said. “There was a lot more pressure. Everyone was tighter. The players were tighter, the coaches were tighter. It was pretty stressful.”
But he said that after booting the opening kickoff, then capping the Packers’ first drive of the season with a 38-yard field goal less than five minutes into the game, he felt fine. Those contributions are making Longwell popular among his teammates. “I don’t think enough can be said about this guy,” said Packer wideout Antonio Freeman. “Really, no one expected a lot from him, but he’s paying huge dividends for this football team right now.”
