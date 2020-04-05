Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
April 4, 1920
Surveyors look into diverting water to Tumalo Creek
To determine the possibility of diverting surplus water from the Deschutes to Tumalo Creek work was started this morning by J.M. Griffin of Tumalo, and a party of surveyors running levels from a point just below the B.W.I. & P. Co. dam, around Awbrey Butte, and connecting with the Tumalo.
If this line of communication between the two streams is found feasible, it will be the object of the Tumalo Irrigation district to take 200 second feet from the Deschutes, this amount of water being estimated as sufficient to irrigate all that part of the district for which no water is at present available.
No water, however, would be taken except the surplus flow which is now going to waste, and which according to tentative plans would be stored at Crane Prairie.
Aviation field is possibility
A first class aviation field is available within easy reach of Bend, according to the statement made by N.B. Evans, aviation expert, who Saturday made a survey of landing field sites recommended by the Commercial club aviation committee which is headed by N.G. Jacobson.
The field selected, the exact location of which is being temporarily withheld, is several miles distant from Bend, making it impossible that the tract should serve the double purpose of a landing field and county fair grounds. It is some 160 acres in extent and rough estimates place its probable cost at $5,000. To put the ground in proper shape for the landing and starting of airplanes would cost in the neighborhood of $1,999, it is believed.
Mr. Evans laid much stress on the importance of providing a suitable field for aviators, pointing out to the committee that Eugene is spending $150,000 for this purpose, and that Baker and La Grande are also making considerable expenditures. This summer, he said, there will be 90 federal planes on the coast, chiefly in forest patrol work, and whether forest headquarters here will be in communication by air with other points on the coast, will depend largely on the action taken in preparing a safe landing field. In addition, there will be the feature of tourist travel.
Deal goes through for purchase of Bend ranch
M.W. Pettigrew, who recently sold the Redmond Spokesman to Douglas Mullarky, yesterday afternoon closed the deal for the purchase of the H. F. Mersdorf ranch, at the edge of the city limits of Bend, paying $9,500 for the 80 acre tract, 55 acres of which is in alfalfa, together with all buildings, stock, and farm machinery. The ranch can all be irrigated, and is considered one of the most highly improved of the smaller holdings in this vicinity. The deal was handled by the Central Oregon Realty Co.
Mr. Pettigrew will join forces with the Smeed Dairy Co., and together the partnership will maintain 60 head of cows, chiefly thoroughbred or grade Jerseys, with a few shorthorns. Milking machines will be used, and in general the stables and ranch as a whole will be the last word in dairy management. Silage will form a large part of the winter ration for the milk stock. The product will be marketed in Bend. Manufacture of butter or sale of butter fat does not enter into the plans of the firm at present, Mr. Pettigrew says.
Bend High athletes get letters
On Monday morning March 22, letters were awarded to the foot ball and basket ball boys. The school uses this means to show the boys, that it is behind them in all athletics.
The boys on the other hand, are willing to sacrifice many good times and to undergo many knocks and blows, enabling them to see beautiful stars and living moons on a perfectly clear days, to receive a recognition of this sort. It is not for its material value that they honor the letters but, that it represents the old Bend high, a school, that stands for clean sports and fair play.
Those receiving bars in foot ball are as follow: Dutch Brosterhous, Frank Haner, Cockie Coyner, Pete Hauck, Count Helfrich, and Squawky Coyner, Bill Williams, Hal Miller, and Pussy Miller received letters.
Basket ball bars were awarded to Peter Hauck, Count Helfrich, Dutch Brosterhous, and Squawky Coyner, and Bill Williams received letters.
75 years ago
For the week ending
April 4, 1945
Church basement flooded with over 4 feet of water
Bend firemen yesterday removed approximately 5,000 gallons of water from the basement of the Christian church on Newport avenue, which had collected there Saturday night as a result of a plug being blown out of the water piping beneath the church. When the flooded condition was discovered there was about 4-1/2 feet of water in the basement, according to Fire Chief LeRoy Fox and Engineer Vern Carlon, who removed the water.
A pumper from the Ninth Service command ordnance shop was brought into service when it was found that the city’s large pumper could not be maneuvered into position to get at the water. The water was pumped down to about five inches deep, and the firemen bailed out the balance.
Aside from possible damage to motors on the air conditioning system, and the thorough wetting of furnace wood, there was no other loss, fireman said.
Court reporter appointed for Central Oregon
Mrs. Dorothy Abernathy, Bend, has been selected as court reporter for Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook counties, according to word received from circuit Judge Ralph S. Hamilton of Bend.
Due to extreme difficulty in securing a court reporter when needed the legislature has made provision for a court reporter to be appointed for the 18th Judicial district at a stipulated salary of $2100 per year, Deschutes paying $1400, Crook $450 and Jefferson $250 as their individual part of the salary.
Mrs. Abernathy acted as court reporter during the last circuit court term here.
Soldier hurt in action
Wounded in action while serving with the 3rd army in Europe on Feb. 27, Pvt. R. Keith Clark, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Clark, former residents of Bend who are now in Dayton, Wash., is convalescing in a hospital in England, friends here have learned. Keith attended Bend high school and was graduated from the Dayton high school.
The young soldier is a grandson of Mr. And Mrs. M.W. Knickerbocker, early-day residents of the Sisters community who now live in Redmond.
Keith, serving with the infantry, suffered a shattered arm.
Bend firefighters battle four blazes in one weekend
Four fires over the weekend kept city firemen busy, and caused considerable damage, it was reported today at the fire station.
Two of the blazes were grass fires, one of which yesterday threatened to destroy a barn and other buildings on the property of Dr. J.S. Grahlman on Butler road. Firemen were able to bring the fire under control, however, before it spread to the buildings. The other grass fire was in the 300 block on Columbia avenue, where it burned a considerable area near the river.
Considerable damage was done to the home of Dr. J.C. Vandevert, 930 Broadway, shortly before four o’clock this morning, when a fire broke out around the fireplace and spread to the wall. The Vandeverts were awakened when smoke filled their bedroom.
Several holes were burned in the roof of the Roland Raymond home at 1414 East First street, Saturday when a fire was started from a defective chimney, firemen reported.
50 years ago
For the week ending
April 4, 1970
Valerie Jo Tomseth chosen as new Miss Central Oregon
Judges named Valerie Jo Tomseth, 18, Bend, Miss Central Oregon before some 400 persons at the fourth annual pageant held Saturday night.
Miss Tomseth will represent Central Oregon at the Miss Oregon Pageant at Seaside in July. First runner-up was Judy Irwin, Bend. Miss Tomseth was also elected Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants.
Distribution of $500 in scholarships and $300 in wardrobes and accessories between Miss Tomseth and the first and second runners-up will be made later, according to Mrs. Jim Coate, co-chairman of the event.
All eight participants were judged in the areas of talent and swimsuit and evening gown competition. For her talent act Miss Tomseth performed a dance of her own symbolizing life.
The pageant began with introduction of the contestants wearing spring dresses. Then followed the swimsuit and talent competition. After intermission the evening gown competition was held and the Bend Jaycettes presented their version of an early-day beauty contest.
Barbara Nelson, 1969 Miss Central Oregon, relinquished her crown and selection of the new Miss Central Oregon was announced. The pageant was sponsored by the Bend Jaycees.
Mid-Oregon Census takers prepare to begin 1970 federal nose count
Census takers in Central Oregon received their final briefings today as they prepared to move into the field tomorrow for the start of the 1970 federal nose count.
Unlike previous censuses, most households will have already received census forms in the mail and residents will be expected to have filled them out when enumerators knock on the door.
However, enumerators will check the forms as they are picked up to see that they have been properly completed and in the case of every fifth household the census takers will have additional questions to ask.
Mrs. Russell P. Hill, crew chief for the 16 enumerators who will cover Bend and the southern portion of Deschutes County, said the additional questions on special forms carried by the enumerators should not take more than 15 to 30 minutes to answer. She said census workers hope to complete their task by April 27.
In some cases, she said, it is recognized that an enumerator will not find anyone at home on the first visit. Callbacks will continue until a contact has been made. The number of callbacks that must be made and any extra time consumed in cases in which the mailed forms were not ready when the enumerator arrives are unknown factors which could prolong the time necessary to complete the census.
In urging cooperation with census takers, Mrs. Hill emphasized the importance of the census and added that all information gathered about individuals and households is confidential. The census, among other things, is used in determining the number of congressmen allotted to each state. In addition, it is the basis on which local governmental agencies receive allocations of federal and state funds.
The information is also useful in a variety of other ways such as helping to plan for schools, roads, housing and business developments.
Mrs. Hill’s crew is one of two that will cover Deschutes County. A second 16-member crew for Redmond and the north portion of the county is headed by Mrs. Helen McMillan. Similar crews have been organized in other Central Oregon counties.
In addition to the house-to-house count, two special nights have been set aside for special enumerations. The first, T-Night, will be conducted tonight and is designed to count transients at hotels and motels who might otherwise not be contacted.
Patients at rest homes, jail inmates, and college students living in dormitories will be counted on M-Night, April 6.
Although residents in most counties in western Oregon will return their forms by mail, Mrs. Hill stressed that eastern Oregon residents are required to retain their forms until an enumerator calls.
Robert G. Buescher, bend, is in charge of the crews in the three Central Oregon counties. His area of supervision also includes Klamath, Lake, Harvey and Malheur counties. He has spent the past two days visiting two-day schools held for enumerators in the seven-county area.
Headlines
New earthquakes rattle Turkey 657 killed, toll may hit 2,000 — Perot attempts POW exchange — Nixon signs bill to ban TV, radio cigarette commercials — Cousteau says sea endangered by pollution — Baseball season opens
25 years ago
For the week ending
April 4, 1995
Free lunch should build kids’ summer program
Children from 1 to 18 years old who participate in a summer activities program in Warm Springs will be eligible for free lunches and afternoon snacks provided by the Madras School District. The federally funded program begins June 20 and lasts for eight weeks, serving as many as 400 children per day. Meals will be prepared by the district and transported to the Warm Springs Community Center.
Madras Schools Superintendent Phil Riley said the summer lunch program will be funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The district is not going to make a profit on the program, he added.
Fran Ahern, recreation director for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, said she believes the program will be a success. In previous summer activities programs, children had to bring their own meals, she said, “and not all of them would bring a lunch.”
The lure of lunches and snacks for this year’s program is expected to nearly double the 220 children who participated last summer, Ahern said.
Ahern said the tribes have previously discussed running their won lunch program, but lacked the expertise. So with the goal of being able to take over the program in two years, the tribes approached the school district about preparing the lunches. “What we’re hoping to do is just study every move that the district makes to learn how to run a successful program,” Ahern said.
Activities provided for tribal youth members participating in the summer program range from trips to Kay-Nee-Ta to cultural activities, dances, arts and crafts programs and fitness activities. Fridays are usually reserved for field trips, and may include a bus trip to the Portland Zoo or to The Dalles to view ancient Native American pictographs, Ahern said. “We try to make the program real educational,” she said.
Other activities include guest speakers, such as accomplished Warm Springs artist Lillian Pitt, Ahern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.