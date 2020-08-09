Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 8, 1920
Men's tourney to be staged
A men's tennis tournament, the first city tournament ever held in Bend, will be inaugurated by the local Y.M.C.A next week. As the tournament is a newly established affair, it will be strictly local. There are numbers of tennis enthusiasts in Bend and, while almost none have been practicing this season, it is expected that many will enter, and, for the very reason that all of the participants are either beginners or former players who are decidedly rusty, no one who plays tennis at all should stay out of the tournament. About 20 men are expected to enter, although more may be signed up.
The Y.M.C.A will have full charge of the tournament, which is to be held on the Pilot Butte courts, permission having been granted to use them for matches. Ralph Curtis will have charge of the schedule and details of the tournament. Entries may be made with Curtis, at the Y.M.C.A., or at Buchwalter's sport store.
In order to insure the success of the tournament, an entrance fee of $1 will be charged, in return for which balls will be furnished, the court kept in shape and a pair of tennis shoes put up as a trophy.
Sisters will open a standard high school this fall
The town of Sisters will have a standard high school this year, it is announced by County superintendent Thompson, who returned from there last night. Work is being begun to remodel the building, and new equipment has been ordered. A principal has not been selected but several first-class men have applied, so that Sisters will undoubtedly have a strong high school.
Lumber industry conditions here best in district
Labor conditions in the timber industry in Bend are the best anywhere in the white pine district, was the statement made by Harry Wood, Vice President of the International Union of Timberworkers, at the mass meeting held yesterday in the Hippodrome.
About two hundred people, chiefly members of the union, were present at the meeting. Organizer Harry Call warned that there is danger of losing the eight hour day, and Philip Holden stated that a fight on this issue is now on in the Columbia river district. All three speakers made a plea for increased membership here.
Plans completed for new hospital
Architect Lee A. Thomas has completed the plans for the St. Charles hospital, the new four-story building to be built by the Sisters of St. Joseph. Bids will be called for immediately, and plans may be secured at the architect's office tomorrow. Plumbing and heating plans will be out a few days later. Ten days will be allowed for the turning in of figures.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 8, 1945
Atomic weapon showered down on Hiroshima
Guam, Aug. 6 — Towering fires, visible 150 miles, swept through four Japanese cities after a 580 plane superfortress raid today and Tokyo reported that a "small number" of B-29s struck at Hiroshima, an important Japanese army base 20 miles northwest of Kure.
President Truman announced in Washington that the world's most powerful explosive — the new "atomic bomb," equal to 20,000 tons of TNT — was first used Sunday against Hiroshima. Tokyo said Hiroshima was bombed at 8:20 p.m. Monday.
Navy nurse gets hospital berth
Lt. Marjorie Tetherow, navy nurse who recently returned to her home here following 18 months' service in the South Pacific, today was on her way to the U.S. navy hospital in Philadelphia, Pa., where she has been assigned.
Lt. Tetherow, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jess Tetherow of Redmond, spent a 30 day leave here following foreign service that included duty in the Guadalcanal area. She was assigned to the Philadelphia hospital after reporting to the navy district headquarters in Seattle, Wash.
Pioneers hear story of Blue Bucket gold
One hundred years after Oregon's lost immigrants of 1845 crossed through the Crooked river valley, members of the Crook County Pioneers' association, holding their 10th annual picnic meeting here Sunday, heard anew the story of the wandering of the Stephen Meek wagon train and the tale of the Blue Bucket mine.
Leslie M. Scott, state treasurer, son of pioneers and authority on northwest history, was the speaker. Present for the picnic was one of the largest groups of recent years — pioneers and their friends who sought shade under poplar trees, in an area where Paulina and his Paiutes once grazed their horses in lush and meadowland.
Present for the picnic were pioneers not only from Crook, but also from Jefferson and Deschutes, all once part of the expansive county of Crook.
Headlines: Atomic bomb kills 100,000; Tokyo says Hiroshima "Devasted ruin" blasted, blistered corpses litter ruins as all living creatures seared to death — New Jersey city quarantined in polio outbreak — MacArthur takes helm for invasion — Klamath loggers are out on strike
50 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 8, 1970
McCall in good form at County Fair
It was the second fair-stop in the same day for the governor as he arrived by plane from Baker, but Tom McCall was in his best barnstorming from yesterday as he visited the opening of the Deschutes County Fair in Redmond.
Accompanied by his wife Audrey and a flurry of local politicians, the governor made his way through the fair, shaking hands, signing autographs, and doing his duty as a candidate for re-election in November.
The candidate is not unknown in Central Oregon, both because of the high office he holds and because he was born and raised in the area. His visit yesterday was looked upon by many as less of a campaign junket and more of a visit with old acquaintances.
McCall visited a lot in the two-hour stop, and voiced little formally on the issues which will make up the campaign between him and his opponent, State Treasurer Robert Straub. Straub and fellow Democrats assailed McCall last week at their state convention in Bend, saying McCall and President Nixon were accountable for the state of the state's economy.
"You don't expect them to commend me for anything in an election year, do you?" The Governor said. "That'd be a great issue in the campaign, if it were true. I told the President his construction cutbacks were a mistake long before the Democrats figured it out."
The governor commended the President's foreign policy, particularly the recent move by the administration to mediate a settlement in the Middle East. "It's the most engaging and hopeful effort in foreign policy I've seen," he said, "When you look at the Paris peace talks things look hopeless, but when you see what's happening in the Middle East, the whole thing seems hopeful."
Another issue on which his administration was attended by Democrats last week was the Republican effort to last year to pass a sales tax in Oregon.
"It'll be a long, long day before you see a sales tax in Oregon," the governor said, "But it took someone with a little guts to get it before the people for a decision."
"As governor, you know, you don't often get to do what you want to do," he said. "But you have to use your office to crystallize opinion on the issues and get the show on the road."
After awarding a few ribbons at the livestock judging, sipping a soft drink and shaking a few more hands, the governor, and his show, were back on the road to November.
Bend flower basket program revived after year's lapse
As the result of an effort this year by a special committee, baskets of gaily blooming petunias and lobelia are again decorating business areas of the city.
The program, begun about 10 years ago by the Bend Men's Garden Club, was dropped last year as a result of financial difficulties.
However, Bob Gabriel, chairman of the Flower Basket Committee, reports the response to the committee's campaign to revive the program has been so successful that he is confident it again can be considered a permanent summer program.
In fact, Gabriel said, plans are already being made to increase the number of baskets next year. The campaign, he reports, has brought in more than $1,700, with the number of contributors totaling some 180 firms and individuals. One of the larger expenses in reviving the program, he noted, was purchase of a used truck and pumper needed in the daily watering operation. It was also necessary, he said to purchase some new baskets and brackets. In discussing the financing, Gabriel emphasized that the program involves no tax money or expense to the city. The baskets are watered each morning by two young men hired by the committee.
Some 200 baskets have been hung. Besides the downtown area, they have been placed on poles on Franklin and Greenwood Avenues, E. Third Street and in the parking lot at the Bend Plaza shopping center.
The baskets, which are left up until freezing nights arrive in the fall, have brought much favorable comment, Gabriel said. Tourists, especially, he added, are impressed with the colorful touch the baskets add to the city.
Working with Gabriel on the committee this year have been Mrs. Alice Shambaugh, Vince Genna, Allan Crisler, B.A. Stover, Mrs. Lena Zeek, Mrs. Pat Bells, Everett Gettman, and Jim McKinney.
Gabriel also cited the work of the Bend Soroptimist Club, which took an interest in the program a number of years ago and has been responsible for collecting contributions. The plants are grown for the program by Newland's Greenhouse and Nursery.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 8, 1995
Pitching in to preserve the past
Off Highway 20 east of Bend, Native American pictographs decorate the sides of rock cliffs. Several years ago, U.S. Forest Service archaeologists used wooden posts to block the path to vehicles and put up signs asking people to be considerate of the fragile environment.
Last week they found the wooden posts and signs ripped out of the ground and tire tracks leading right up to the cliffs. "There was no damage to the pictographs — yet," said Rich Barber a volunteer with the Archaeological Society of Central Oregon. "But maybe that would be the next step if we hadn't discovered it and gotten the posts back up."
Archaeologists say human impact is damaging Central Oregon's archaeological sites, often before they even know what's there.
Tire tracks, cigarette butts, old extinguished campfires and aluminum cans litter some of the region's most popular sites. "People like to paint and shoot holes in the pictographs," said Alison Stenger, an archaeologist for the Institute of Archaeological Studies in Portland. They want souvenirs and end up removing historically valuable artifacts. For example, last month three men were fined for looting Lava River Cave of more than 100 Native American artifacts. It's a philosophical battle — allowing the public to have access to the sites for education, the very access that results in deteriorating sites. "We're trying to protect these well-known archaeological sites so the public can enjoy them," said Tom Pilling, ASCO president.
The volunteers donate their time surveying sites, offering extra help to beat the race against human impact. The information they gather helps the landowners, often the USFS or BLM, know exactly what is out there. From that point, the agencies can figure out how best to protect the sites. "If it weren't for the volunteers a lot of the sites would be closed to the public to keep them from being totally destroyed," Stenger said
Over the weekend, Stenger and several dozen volunteers from the society and Portland Community College surveyed a 1,000 year-old Native American rock shelter near Cold Springs campground. Part of the reason the site was chosen: it sees heavy human use from campers.
Painstakingly excavating the soil, centimeter by centimeter, the volunteers don't always find the arrowhead or stone-chiseling tool they're hoping for. "You'll be digging and find a Winston cigarette pack," said ASCO volunteer Llana Baldwin. The excavators have termed those types of findings, "LCC" — short for "Late Cultural Crap."
More often than an arrowhead or tool, the volunteers find a tiny obsidian flake, only millimeters long. But each finding, no matter how small, is carefully recorded. It's meticulous work, but it will yield results.
The ASCO has just launched a new program in which volunteers are assigned a specific site to watch over. Once a month, they visit the site to measure any damage and, if applicable, maintain wooden posts and signs.
"Hopefully if someone is messing with it, we'll find out before too much damage is done," said Barber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.