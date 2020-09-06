Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
Sept. 5, 1920
Wants river cleaned out
A strong suggestion that the rapidly accumulating weedy growths in the Deschutes river be cleaned out will be made to the Bend city council at its next meeting by Fire Chief Tom Carlon. Mr. Carlon will make the recommendation on the grounds that the natural beauty of the river between the mill dam and the Bend Water, Light & Power dam is being lessened by the accumulation of weeds and that, in addition, the weeds serve to catch floating matter, inducing an unsanitary as well as an unsightly condition.
"I do not think that the city's financial condition will warrant the expenditure which would be needed for this purpose," Mr. Carlon said, "but if each property owner on the river front would subscribe a small amount, the work could be easily financed. These weeds are extending and may finally block the channel of the stream. Right now they are a means of drawing mosquitoes."
Governor commends action of police
Appreciation of the course taken by city authorities in the case of Miss S.D. Wolf of Madras was expressed by Governor Olcott in a letter to Mayor J.A. Eastes, received at the mayor's office this morning. "Your efforts merit commendation rather than criticism from her," the governor wrote.
Miss Wolf's complaint, which was sent to governor Olcott's office recently, charged that she had been forbidden to wear male attire in the city of Bend, and that her revolver had been taken from her by the police.
Boy of 13 crosses continent alone
Traveling alone from Philadelphia, 13-year-old Robert C. Smith Jr., son of Navel Recruiting Officer Smith of this city, reached Bend last night. The boy informed his father that Sunday night was the first time he had slept in a real bed since leaving boarding school in Philadelphia on August 25.
Unable to get a berth in his cross-country trip, the boy dozed in his seat when night came. An acquaintance, made on the train, took him to her home in The Dalles over night, and it was also there that young Smith got his first real meal on the journey. Too shy to enter the dinning car, he had satisfied his hunger by frequent demands on the peanut "butcher."
On the last lap of his trip to Bend the boy had another experience awaiting him, for falling stones blocked the track and shook the train and the youngster confessed afterward that he looked for the end of the world right then.
Red shirt to warn hunters
Even if he warns all the deer in Central Oregon of his coming, W.F. Haynes, manager of the Portland office of the General Electric Co., was determined that no nearsighted hunter should mistake him for a buck when he started for the mountains this morning with T.H. Foley of the Bend Water, Light & Power Co. and George Boring, district manager of the Pacific States Electric Co. Mr. Haynes wore a scarlet shirt and declared that he intended to wear it as long as the hunting trip lasts. The party set out by auto for Crescent, as reports have come in that deer are unusually abundant in that section this year.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Sept. 5, 1945
Civic center in Bend gets study
To investigate the feasibility of building a civic center including several buildings to house a number of proposed post-war projects, a special sub-committee consisting of City manager C.G. Reiter, Henry N. Fowler and W.A. Wirtz was appointed at a meeting of the Chamber of commerce post-war planning committee Thursday noon at the Pine Tavern.
The projected center would include the new high school gymnasium, the armory, swimming tank and veterans' memorial.
The proposed civic center is in line with a peace-time program in which the city and county will cooperate. It will include street and sewer improvements, water system expansion, installation of a fire alarm system and improvements of existing public utility facilities.
'Virgil the Great' entertains capacity crowd of Bend folk
Virgil the Great, devotee of the art of illusion who has mystified spectators on two continents, last night in the local gymnasium added a near capacity crowd of Bend people to those he has fooled, as he snatched live birds out of the air, "cut" his assistant, Julie, in two with a saw, then presented an "execution on Mars" act that baffled even Bend high school boys who were on the stage as observers.
The show was presented in Bend under auspices of the Lions club, as a benefit, and was hailed by townspeople as the best of its kind ever presented on a local stage. Local people liked the show and they gave the magician a fine ovation as he stepped to the spotlights to announce his final act, one in which he changed places with his companion, Julie, in a sealed ropebound trunk in a flash of a second. This finale was the most mystifying act of the thrill filled two and a half hour show, the audience agreed. Illusions and feats of magic followed each other in such quick succession that spectators didn't have time to figure how they were filled in fact, they were still figuring today.
"Death on the Guillotine" proved to be a thrilling act, especially for small boys brought from the audience to feel the cold steel. Two of the Bend high school boys who assisted were Don McCauley and Jack Akin. Youngsters at times were called to the stage in droves to take part in acts and they had close up opportunities to study the work of the mystifying magician.
Bend plans quiet Labor Day celebration
As Bend residents made preparations for the first peace-time Labor Day in four years, business in downtown Bend neared an all time record today and many people were on their way to various vacation spots for the double holiday.
Practically all stores, and all federal agencies, including the post office, will be closed Monday. Joining in the general holiday will be employes of both lumber mills and the ninth service command ordnance shop. Many lumber workers and their families were expected to attend a picnic Sunday in Shevlin park, to feature games and races.
50 years ago
For the week ending
Sept. 5, 1970
All 'elevated' at Vortex 1
Webster defines its title as a whirlpool, and into its center this weekend Vortex 1 drew two young Bulletin staffers, anxious to explore for their own impressions a phenomenon which they, like many Central Oregonians, knew about only second-hand from news reports and rumor.
Evidence of exaggeration was apparent from the start, as early reports of traffic tieups near the rock festival site 30 miles southeast of Portland were shown to be highly overrated. Traffic moved swiftly and smoothly through the little town of Estacada which only weeks before had objected to the news that the state had decided to sponsor Vortex in McIver Park not far away. Parking lots were laid out in the fields adjacent to the park, and traffic was directed to them efficiently by Oregon State Policemen, working hand-in-hand with long-haired youths who had been "deputized" by the young organizers of the festival.
The relationship between the youths and adults was conspicuously cordial, as officers of the state police and a few members of the National Guard on duty outside the park prefaced all requests with "pleases" and followed them up with "thank-you's." The youths were quick to reciprocate.
Parking was compulsory. No cars were allowed in the park itself, and the anxious crowds poured through the gate and down the road, a walk of over a mile to the site of the festival. The last sign of a law official was at the gate — there were no uniformed police in the park itself.
Helicopters hovered and passed overhead, as did many small private planes. Some held officials, others held members of the media trying for an overall view. An estimated 30,000 to 40,000 attended the action Saturday, some to visit for the day, some to stay for the week. Most were young, but older "straight" adults were in evidence as well. Some came to listen to the music, but many came to look at the listeners. Most came in the company of others, and men outnumbered women.
The campers had set up in the park for several days. Equipment ranged from tent- trailers to sleeping bags stretched out in the dust. Water and sanitary facilities were already on hand in the park, or had been installed for the festival.
Much of the activity in the afternoon was along the river, where hundreds of persons gathered to bathe in the cool Clackamas. Nudity was a accepted practice, and to some seemed a requirement for acceptance.
Some campers and even day-visitors brought food with them. Others ate what was provided by the festival kitchen, an outdoor arrangement of stainless-steel pots manned by volunteers in various degrees of undress. Small children, numerous at the park, were kept busy keeping dogs, also prevalent, out of the kitchen area. The menu was a little limited. Brown rice on a hamburger bun was the Saturday special.
The presence of drugs was evident everywhere. Vendors and users operated openly. Comparison shoppers strolled from one tent to another. At the music festival scene itself, a large clearing at which high stage had been erected, marijuana was passed along the rows in the audience. An announcement was made from the stage to "watch out for the gray flappers," slang for a certain drug that is "bad."
Drugs were evident, and so were jugs. Wine was everywhere, and beer abounded. Everyone seemed elevated by something, into various states of appreciation of the affair. Some persons slept, others sat in the sun or near the stage. All were conspicuous by their lack of conversation. What communication there was accomplished through established codes and language. To all in the park, males of all ages were referred to as "brothers" and "sisters" followed along as a matter of form.
There was some political activism in the area, but never enough to attract attention. There was only rare mention of active plans to confront the American Legion, gathering in Portland for its national convention. The politicos were matched in number by leafleteers from religious groups, taking the opportunity to do a little modern-day missionary work.
As the sun settled on the Saturday evening, the crowds left their campsites to take in the music from the stage, poured out to them by a mass of electronic application systems.
Some left having had their fill, others arrived as they had to take their place. The mile-long road that led into McIver Park was a river of excited persons and active impressions, leading to and from the whirlpool of Vortex 1.
Headlines: Viet pullout amendment loses in Senate, 55-39 — Vortex 1 rock festival proves more attractive than protest against American Legion — Lombardi dies of cancer — Unleaded gasoline wins in clean air race — Black Panther leaders gather for convention in Philadelphia.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Sept. 5, 1995
Bend's day of metering at hand
Starting Thursday, the High Desert's largest city plans to start requiring water meters on all new homes for which building plans are submitted for approval, assuming the city council reaches agreement Wednesday on a five-year installation program.
The requirement should come as little surprise to most builders, since the city announced last spring that a state-mandated water conservation plan requires metering. The path was cleared when a new city charter was adopted by voters in May, dropping a 14-year-old ban on residential water meters.
A public hearing is planned at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall on the draft water management and conservation plan.
The plan would require all new water hookups to include meters. Existing homes still lacking meters would be required to convert by July 1, 2001.
The city has required meter boxes for all new construction since 1987. For those homes, preplumbed for meters, the city will install meters upon request at a rate not to exceed the cost- about $160 in most cases.
The city also will arrange for estimates on older homes not preplumbed for a meter. Upon request, it will make arrangements to install meters on those homes.
Since meter installation on older homes could cost $300 or more, the city will offer interest-free financing for up to two years. If the full cost is paid up front, a 5 percent discount is proposed. After five years, the city council will determine new terms for financing meter installation costs. "Metering of the community is a large project, with considerable sidewalk and concrete work to be done in many areas that will cause dust, safety problems and inspection costs," the water management plan states.
The city expects to convert about 900 homes a year to meters. It will buy meters and make them available to approved contractors, to make sure the system is uniform.
