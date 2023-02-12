100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 18, 1923
Placing stone attracts many at new church
Simple but impressive ceremonies accompanied the laying of the cornerstone of the First Baptist church building Sunday afternoon, the old church now in use being crowded to capacity for the exercises preliminary to the actual placing of the stone in its niche at the southwest corner of the building under construction.
Mayor R.H. Fox complimented the members of the church on their building, which he said is a worthy addition to the city and promises to be an important factor in promoting good citizenship. He recalled the old Baptist church building on the same site, as the first church erected in Bend, and the only one here at the time that he and his family first arrived in the city.
Inside the cornerstone were placed a sealed box which contained a picture of the old church before it was burned, a copy of the Baptist Promoter, a copy of the architect’s drawing of the new building, a written account of the financial campaign and the ground breaking ceremony, the history of the church here and its membership, a photograph of Rev. Beard and his wife and son, a receipt for the last payment on the church bell, dated June 6, 1905, a photograph of the building now in use, and a copy of The Bend Bulletin issue of February 10, 1923.
Five men in Bend have same name but none related
There are five men named Pete Hanson in Bend. None is related to the other. And many are the amusing experiences that these five men pass through almost daily because of this sameness in name. Quite recently a local company became so helplessly mixed in its accounts because four of the five Hansons had purchased from it, that the manager of the concern asked the four men to meet him at his office at the same time. The Hansons are honorable citizens, every one of them, and each hastened to recognize his own account and pay up.
Then there was a letter addressed from a city in Ohio to “Pete Hanson, in care of Pete Hanson, Bend, Oregon.” There must be some more Pete Hansons in town as yet unknown, for none of the five known Hansons claimed the letter, which was returned to the original sender.
In spite of this mixup in a name, the five Pete Hansons are determined to remain just that- five Pete Hansons. Each is proud of his name and the name of the other four, and each is sure that he will not change his name even the least little bit. So the merry mixup continues.
Snowbound men get radio news by wire
Claude Vandevert and William Vandevert are snowed in, more or less, on the Old Homestead, and there isn’t a radio set within several miles; but last night both of them heard Bonar-Law’s latest speech in the British parliament, repeated by radio from Los Angeles. For the last 18 miles, however, it came by telephone.
Myron Symons was demonstrating a radio set at the home of Dr. J.C. Vandevert in Bend; and the physician, recalling the lonely condition of the men on the ranch, called them up, and held the receiver so that the amplified sounds heard in the room were transmitted over the wire. Everybody on the telephone line to La Pine could have heard the speech and the music which was also received by radio.
Fire cut off by operator
Fast work on the part of Roy Pattee, operator, combined with the most up-to-date facilities for cutting off a fire, prevented last night what might have been a disastrous conflagration at the Grand theater in the O’Kane building. As it was, two reels of film valued at $300 were burned up. This, with a refund made at the box office to all patrons who asked it, constituted the sole loss.
A short circuit resulted and sparks ignited the celluloid film rolls. Pattee immediately threw down the emergency fire shutters and closed the heavy metal door, completely isolating the flames from the hundreds of theatergoers who were gathered below enjoying the De Mille Production of “Manslaughter.” The crowd passed out of the building with no semblance of panic.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 18, 1948
Phone company votes dissolution
Tumalo — Members of the Farmers’ National Telephone company, meeting last night at the Tumalo project office, decided by a vote of 34-10 to dissolve their company and to ask Pacific Telephone and Telegraph company to serve the area. G.W. Montgomery, Vern Hartford and Fred C. Shepard were elected as trustees to handle the dissolution.
Baby Sitters’ club formed by girls
Organization of a Baby Sitters’ club composed of Bend high school girls was announced here today. One of the purposes of the club, the girls announced, is to assist parents in locating “sitters” and to provide instructions for girls who care for youngsters.
Monthly meetings will be held by the club, and at the meetings problems relating to child care will be discussed. Girls enrolling in the club will not only receive instructions in the care of children, but from faculty members will receive advise on how to conduct themselves in homes where they are serving as “sitters.”
Doris Drake is president of the Baby Sitters club, with Patsy Elliott to serve as secretary treasurer. Betty White was named reporter. Parents wishing information about the club are being invited to get in touch with Miss Drake, whose telephone number is 795-W.
Two men start ski trip down Oregon skyline
Jack Meissner, husky air force veteran, and Emory Woodall, a mountaineering college student, today pushed off on a perilous 300-mile ski trip along the summit of the snowpacked Cascade range. The pair left Mount Hood’s Timberline lodge on the start of a 29-day southbound journey to Crater lake over some of the northwest’s most rugged mountain country.
Meissner originally had planned to make the trip alone and leave on Friday the 13th, but forest service officials talked him out of it, saying that it was too dangerous for one man and that it might lead less experienced skiers to attempt the trip.
Meissner, 28, is a member of the Eugene, Ore., Obsidian Outing club. His partner is a 21-year old Reed college student form Arlington, Va.
It will be one of the longest ski treks ever undertaken in American. Meissner hopes to blaze a ski trail along the Cascade skyline route and thus encourage cross country skiing-which he regards as the most rewarding of all ski events. They have planned but two overnight stops in a “civilized” place. One of these will be at Meissner’s home at Cascade summit near Odell lake. The other overnight stop will be at Santiam pass, located about halfway between Mt. Hood and Odell lake.
The pair’s progress will be observed by members of the Eugene ski patrol, who will watch for their flaming red parkas above Santiam pass and follow them from there to below Willamette pass. Meissner hasn’t missed an opportunity to ski since his discharge in 1945- but he didn’t learn until he got out of service. Each will take along about 55 pounds of equipment, plus a map and a compass. Included in their packs will be an army sleeping bag, a small tent, a few sweaters and enough dried food to sustain them in event they are halted by a blizzard. They hope to pick up fresh food along the way.
Altitude of the trip will range from 4,000 to 10,000 feet, so it is fairly certain the sweaters won’t spend much time inside the packs.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 18, 1973
A-bomb or volcano, shelter plan offers hope for some
If the South Sisters blew its top and spewed molten lava all over the county, would you know where to go? Or if an A-bomb demolished Klamath Falls and sent fallout particles over Bend, what then? You should know, if you read information sent out by the Deschutes County Department of Emergency Services. About 12,300 packets of maps and emergency information were sent to nearly every household in the county.
The “Community Shelter Plan” was two years in the making and cost the federal government $2,565 to print and mail. Deschutes County Emergency Services Director Lester Houk coordinated the effort on the local level.
Houk worked with the Army Corps of Engineers to locate buildings and caves in the county which could serve as shelters in the event of
enemy attack or natural disaster.
Now that distribution has been completed, Deschutes County joins 22 others in the state which have similar plans. An absence of available shelter in Crook and Jefferson counties makes shelter planning there impractical.
A community plan is important Houk said, “to save lives. We might not get it at all.” “Generally, wind comes from the south-then we’d get it if Klamath Falls were hit.” “Bend is not a target area,” Houk said, “but a misdirected missile could come this way.”
Earthquakes and exploding volcanoes would also require enactment of the plan. Reactions varied in Deschutes County households. Mrs. Melvin E. Graham said she read through the information, but was “kind of surprised to receive it. It’s been quite awhile since we’ve heard about that sort of thing.”
Mrs. Leo R. Giltner thinks the plan is a good idea and hopes it will be “well published and distributed” throughout the county.
On the other hand, Mrs. Russell Wade thought “what a lot of money to spend on something like that” before she threw it away. D.E. Trent said it was an “unnecessary expenditure.” Terrebonne’s Mrs. Harold Kilgore hasn’t looked at the plan yet, but she hasn’t thrown it out, either. “It’s a good idea — I think we’re supposed to go to the basement,” she said. Mrs. Charles Watson of Sisters received her copy and is concerned that Sisters residents have no place for shelter. She read most of the information and said, “It’s quite possible we’ll need it some day. We’ve been blessed around this area, we’ve been free from natural disaster- maybe we’re about due for one.
Bob Greenlee, Said he was surprised to see the information in the mail. But did he look at the map to determine where to go in case of emergency? “Yes, I did,” he said. “I found out there’s no place for my family to go.”
25 Years AgoFor the week ending Feb. 18, 1998
House, theater make history
Two of Bend’s oldest buildings have won spots on the National Register of Historic Places, though one much-renovated candidate got a state panel’s nomination by the barest of margins. The George Palmer Putnam House, built in 1911 and the Liberty Theater, built in 1917, won endorsement late last week by the State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation at its meeting in Salem.
The nominations were brought by Michael Houser, historic resource planner for Bend and Deschutes County.
They would become the 22nd and 23rd properties in Deschutes County to make the national register. Listing makes possible a 15-year freeze on property tax assessments, a 20 percent investment tax credit for rehabilitation work and a waiver of some code requirements to preserve a building’s historic integrity.
The Putnam house was built by publisher of The Bulletin, who arrived in Bend in 1909 at the age of 21. The son of the founder of New York publishers Putnam & Sons became a top promoter of the growing town of Bend.
Putnam and new bride Dorothy Binney moved into the home they called “Pinelyn” in 1912. The couple sold the home in 1919 and divorced a decade later. Putnam later married pilot Amelia Earhart, whom he hand-picked to become the first woman to cross the Atlantic.
The Craftsman-style home sits on a foundation of lava rock. It is believed to have its original wood door, ceiling light fixtures and back-to-back fireplaces that divide the living and dining rooms.
As for the theater, the two-story, 25-foot-wide building still includes the original balcony and projection room.
“It has lost a lot of its integrity on the inside, but you have to look at the historical perspective. It’s one of the oldest theaters in town and still conveys an historic setting.”
Houser said the nomination stems from the desire of the theater’s current owners to take advantage of the tax benefits to restore the facade to its original look.
That would include reinstalling transom windows, adding a marquee and reconstructing the building’s red tile roof.
The 500-seat theater was built for financier T. Monty O’Donnell at a cost of $15,000.
