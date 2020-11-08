Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 7, 1920
Bend voters cram polls at election
With weather favoring and the balloting on city offices lending especial interest, every prospect of the largest vote ever polled in Bend was given early this afternoon. At 2 o’clock, the time when the heaviest voting usually is just beginning, 744 national and state ballots had been marked and folded. The vote on local candidates was slightly less due to the fact that a few travelers were sworn in at the polls and were qualified to vote only on state and national issues. Despite the fact that balloting was to decide the head of the American government for the next four years, it was evident that the attention of Bend voters was focused on the choice of county and city officials
Drives 90 miles to cast his vote
In order to make sure of casting his vote today, Louis Bennett, Silver Lake merchant, started a 90-mile drive from Bend to his home at 3 o’clock this afternoon. Mr. Bennett was here on important business, but decided it would have to wait until more momentous affairs had been disposed of.
Police chief quits job at end of year
The first result of the municipal election held in Bend Tuesday was seen last night when Chief of Police L.A.W. Nixon, for six years an officer in Bend, tendered his resignation to take effect at 6 o’clock on the evening of December 31. His resignation was accepted, but J.C. Rhodes, as president of the council, stated that such an action was deeply regretted, and that he doubted if Bend would ever again have as efficient an official to take Mr. Nixon’s place.
“I have always worked in accord with the administration but I feel that if I continued in office after this year that such a condition would no longer be possible. There are some of the members of the new council I wouldn’t work with,” said Mr. Nixon.
Bend’s firemen set record for hose connecting
What is believed to be a new state record in making and breaking hose connections, is held by the Bend Volunteer Fire Department. Two members of that organization, Owen Hudson and George Stokoe, recently went through this part of the firemen’s practice drill in six seconds, and Chief Tom Carlon immediately began looking up state records. The nearest to this time that he has been able to find, was a record of nine seconds established in Portland.
The event in which the two Bend firemen have developed such a high rate of speed, involves the detaching of two ends of a length of hose which have been screwed together, and fitting a nozzle to one end so that the hose is ready for action. Two timers held stop watches when the new record was made.
The firemen will celebrate with a dance on the night of November 9, the receipts to be used in purchasing winter turnouts for the department members.
HEADLINES: Record vote through U.S seems sure — America’s next president – Warren G. Harding — Electoral vote estimate gives 391 to Harding —Oklahoma vote pick woman for Representative
75 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 7, 1945
Treat or treat visitors receive plenty of ‘Loot’
The “trick or treat” business in Bend last night was a profitable one for an estimated 1500 children. In fact, it was so good, that in two instances children reversed the usual practice and gave their “victims” gifts.
One woman reported that she opened her door in response to a knock, and a ruddy faced boy hastily put two shiny apples in her hands.
“Here’s your present,” the boy said, and hurriedly fled.
At another home the occupants opened the door to find a boy and girl running away, and on the porch a small packet of candy.
Some residents reported that as many as 50 children visited their homes in the “treat or trick” game.
Police reported that in accordance with their request, the children apparently promptly stopped their treating or tricking at 9 p.m and that most of them were off the streets by 10 o’clock.
Officers said that but few instances of Halloween malicious mischief were reported, and today it was quite noticeable that but little soap had been applied to downtown shop windows or to automobiles.
A number of street lights were found out in various parts of the city, but officers hesitated to attribute this to youngsters. One band of boys was reported doing damage on Portland avenue with axes, and others were accused of breaking lights in Drake park. But officers reported they were unable to find the asserted vandals.
Redmond city limits suddenly move south
Redmond’s city limits were apparently as elastic as those of Los Angeles last night Halloween. Early arrivals at the Deschutes county court house in Bend this morning discovered perched on the lawn this sign:
“Entering Redmond.”
County library open house set
Plans have been completed for the Deschutes county library open house tonight that is to be held in observance of the 25th anniversary of the founding of the library. Everyone in Deschutes county over 12 years of age has been invited to attend the open house in the library building, directly across the street from the Bend high school gymnasium.
Nine special exhibits will be featured, Miss Eleanor Brown, librarian, has announced. Visitors will be taken on tours through the building. These have been arranged for every 15 minutes.
Special guests at the open house will be Miss Eleanor Stephens, state librarian, and Miss Loretta Fisher, readers’ adviser from the state library in Salem.
Ten Deschutes county residents will aid the library staff in conducting the affairs of the evening. Tea, coffee and cookies will be served at the close of the conducted tours.
Butter shortage confronts Bend
Bend is experiencing an acute shortage of butter, with producers placing most of the blame on the cows.
A check of creameries in Central Oregon today showed that all are suffering from a lack o firearm and milk, due the producers said, to the drying up of cows productions butterfat. And the cows, if they could be interviewed, would blame conditions upon a swindling grass supply, and the fact that many of them have been diverted into meat channels.
Another factor, it was said, was the fact that there are many more people in Central Oregon than in previous months, thus making a heavier drain upon the butter supply. The butter shortage is not just local, however, creamery operators said, reporting that the condition is general throughout the west coast.
Both the Bend Dairy and the Medo-Land creamery here reported that they have been forced to cut down on churning due to the lack of cream. The Medo-Land reported that it is churning only once and sometimes twice a week, whereas they previously churned every day.
50 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 7, 1970
Bruins crush Redmond 54-28 in homecoming
The Bend Lava Bears celebrated homecoming in high style last night by crushing their long-time rivals, the Redmond Panthers, 54-28.
The ball game sported ten ball turnovers in a wild scoring performance. The game’s calm first quarter soon yielded to a free scoring second period that saw Bend drive in for three touchdowns to bury the Panthers’ hopes.
Bend halfback Greg Knoll set up the first score of the second quarter with a 19-yard sprint to Redmond’s one-yard line. On the next play, quarterback John Nehl slipped in for the score.
Bend fullback Joe Hendrix ran the conversion and the Lava Bears led 16-6 two minutes into the second quarter.
After the Bend kickoff, Redmond’s Mike Layng carried 54 yards for the second Panther score. Layng added the conversion and redmond trailed 16-14.
The two clubs then traded fumbles. Redmond guard Steve Pearce came up with a loose ball to give the Redmond offense a chance to take the lead. Senior safety Kerry Cowgill reclaimed the ball for the Bruins by covering the football on the Redmond 22 yard line.
Hendrix set up the score with 14 yards on two carries before Knoll went in from the eight yard line. Nehl hit split end Bo Plath for the conversion which gave Bend a 24-14 lead that was never challenged by the visiting Panthers.
After Cowgill intercepted a stray pass the Bruins ended their second quarter scoring with 24 points on an eight yard touchdown by Knoll. Nehl ran the conversion.
In the third quarter, Layng scored again for the Panthers as he sprinted 59 yards for the touchdown. Layng had his finest night of the season as he scored three touchdowns and collected 186 yards.
Late in the third quarter, Bend safety Jim Arritola picked off a Redmond pass and went 48 yards before the Redmond defense could close in.
Bend cornerback Gary Swanson, who lost a week’s practice due to illness returned in time to save the Bruin defense with a fumble recovery on the Bend one-foot line. The Bears then mounted a drive that went 99 yards in seven plays. The score came on a 73-yard pass play from Nehl to split end Rusty Gassner. This score came with less than two minutes to play and the game was turned over the rook team by bend head coach Gary Olsen The Bend-Redmond game was homecoming for the Lava Bears and was reigned over by Junior queen Kathy Smith. The Bend squad is losing 15 seniors to graduation while the Panthers will be missing 13 when next season begins.
Next years Bruins will be lead by their returning junior backfield of Greg Knoll, John Nehl, and Joe Hendrix who have held down the tailback, quarterback and fullback positions throughout the season.
The panthers will be without the services of their starting backfield as seniors Kelly McFarlane, Mike Layng, Gary Dingler and Roger Ferguson graduate.
The victory gives the Lava Bears a winning season at 5-4, while the Panther’s loss drops them to a dismal 0-9.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 7, 1995
Tribes struggle to save culture’s core: language
WARM SPRINGS — The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation are taking on the daunting task of resurrecting a dying language.
For centuries, Sahaptin was the primary language of the Warm Springs Tribe — until English-speaking settlers arrived in the Columbia Basin.
English has now replaced Sahaptin as the tribe’s dominant language. Tribal leaders believe the language is on its last legs as the older generation of enrolled members who still speak the language die.
Of 3,500 enrolled members on the Warm Springs Reservation an estimated 35 are fluent or semi-fluent in Sahaptin.
Twenty-two languages were once spoken among the bands and tribes of Native Americans that flourished in the Columbia river Basin, but 18 of those are now extinct, according to the Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Department.
Of the four still spoken, three — Sahaptin, Wasco and Northern Paiute — are tribal languages of the Warm Springs tribes.
To preserve their language, the Warm Springs Tribes have begun a program to teach Sahaptin to tribal members. Classes will be offered to adults and a curriculum will be developed for students at the Simnasho School and at Warm Springs Elementary.
The pilot program is being funded through the Native American Languages Act, a federal program, and by the tribes.
Tribal members like Susie Slockish and Myra Shawaway, both language instructors, fear that once the native language is lost, elements of their culture will disappear as well.
The 1855 treaty that ceded territory to the Warm Springs Tribes was written in Sahaptin and members who can read Sahaptin have a more precise knowledge of those treaty rights, Shawaway said.
“If we do lose (Sahaptin), we will actually lose, that identity as a sovereign nation,” Shawaway said.
Slockish 49, said Sahaptin is completely unlike English. Tapping her lips, she said that English is spoken from the front of the mouth; then, patting her chest at the base of her through, Slockish explained that Sahaptin is spoken from the heart.
“That’s why the words seem like they mean so much — because they come from way back here,” she said, her hand resting on her chest. “Plus, when we’re born we were born Indian, so when we leave this world we’ll leave Indians. So English doesn’t have any meaning to us.”
Shawaway concurs. “Nothing from English world goes with you,” she said. Slockish said her parents spoke to her in Sahaptin, a language with 41 characters that she believes expresses the emotions in words.
Slockish knew, she said, when she had done wrong, even though her mother didn’t raise her voice. Because tribal children are disciplined in English, she said, “Today’s children don’t know the heartfelt feelings of words.”
