Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 23, 1922
First Woman Juror CalledMrs. May E. Arnold, the first woman juror ever examined in Deschutes county, entered the jury box shortly after noon today to be examined in the case of A.J. Weston, on trial for the murder of Robert H. Krug. She was passed for cause by both defense and state, but was excused on a peremptory challenge of the state.
Mrs. Arnold was examined at rather more length than the other jurors of today, largely because of her lack of acquaintance with the legal procedure.
She replied to the queries of Attorney Collier for the defense, that she had taken considerable interest in the former trial, but had no fixed opinion. “so far as I know there aren’t any facts,” she stated. As to whether she would require the defendant to prove anything, she replied, “That would depend on what the other side said.”
Mrs. Arnold knew Mrs. A. J. Moore, daughter of the defendant, she said. She had heard one side of the case argued by interested parties, but that would not prevent her giving both sides a square deal, although it might trouble her in listening to the case, she stated.
All of the other women called today claimed exemption except Mrs. V. A. Forbes, who could not be served, according to Sheriff Roberts’ report.
Expect Fight Over Division
A spirited fight over the matter of the Woman’s Protective division and the removal of Dr. Anna Reis Finley, its present head, is expected to develop at tonight’s meeting of the city council. Councilman Joe Innes will lead the movement to put the matter of abolition of the department on the ballot at the primary election, rather than for the council to decide it tonight.
Innes contends that in appointing a committee to investigate the conduct of the office, Mayor Gilson appointed men whom he knew would recommend the abolition of the department.
While the last meeting of the investigating committee was held in secret, it is regarded as practically certain that its recommendation tonight will be the doing away with the division.
School Cases Get New Judge on Affidavit
Two cases brought against the Bend school board are continued until some date toward the middle of May as the result of an affidavit of prejudice filed this afternoon by W. P. Myers attorney for the plaintiff in each case. A judge from some other district will come to Bend at that time to preside over circuit court sessions.
The chief case, that of Frank Rockwell vs. the district, a breach of contract action to recover $1620 salary alleged due, was to have been heard and was postponed. The other action is the injunction suit brought by L.F. Orrell and others, seeking to restrain the district from paying further salary to S. W. Moore, city school superintendent.
Mandamus action against the school board to force the reinstatement of Mark A. Paulson as principal of the Bend high school, was to have come up today for argument but is expected to be continued.
Name of Historical Significance Asked for Lake Near BendAdmitting that “Lost lake” is not a satisfactory name for the lake near Bend so designated, the U.S. Geographical board, through its secretary, C.S. Sloane, asks that local people decide upon a name of historical significance, an Indian word or the name of a pioneer
who is now dead. “Lake Bend” was decided against, as being a change asked for advertising purposes and not a satisfactory name, Sloane explains in a letter to the Bend Commercial club.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 23, 1947
Candy Company In ProductionThe Crouch Candy company, one of Bend’s newest small industries, is now in production and its output of four types of candy bars is being marketed through Central Oregon stores.
The new business was established by E.L. Crouch, who came her last year from Lufkin, Texas. Crouch purchased property from the city at the corner of East Fourth street and Burnside avenue and erected a concrete block building for the new factory.
Three of the candy bars being produced are confections which feature peanuts which Crouch obtains from near his former home in Texas and the fourth bar is a coconut candy. At present six persons are employed at the factory in manufacture, wrapping, boxing and distributing the candies. The plant will be expanded when additional sugar allotments can be obtained. A large amount of equipment is still on order.
24,000 Ponderosa Pine PlantedSilver Lake, April 21- Ranger Donald L. Peters and his men of the Silver Lake district today launched a program of reforestation on the Fremont national forest. The project calls for the planting of 24,000 ponderosa pine seedlings, in the McCarthy butte area southwest of Shevlin.
The area being reforested covers about 60 acres. It was burned over in the fall of 1945, when fires got out of control while slashings were being burned.
The job of planting the 24,000 trees will take about a week or 10 days.
Bend Assigned Oregon Open Golf Tourney
The 1947 Oregon Open golf tournament will be held in Bend on June 9 and 10, it was announced today by officers of the Bend chamber of commerce and the Bend Golf club. The tournament, to be conducted under the Oregon Professional Golfers association, will bring top professional players of the northwest and a number of invited amateurs to Bend for 72 holes of medal play in two days. It is probable that a few top-flight local amateurs may enter.
A guarantee of $1,000 in added money has been made by local people to supplement prize money. The Oregon Open will provide Bend with a first class sports event this summer.
Marble Tourney Mapped For CityPlans for a city-wide marble tournament, with winners in two age divisions to enter the state finals later in Portland, were announced today by Sgt. Tom Bond, who is supervising the Bend tourney for the Jaycees, local sponsoring organization. Eliminations will be held on the Bend-Troy laundry field on May 4, at 1:30 p.m., Stg. Bond has announced.
Competition will be in two age groups, 6 to 12 and 13 to 15. There will be no preliminaries, and contestants are being asked to come prepared to do their best. Only equipment the boys will require will be their shooting marble, these to be not less then 5/8 of an inch and not more then 3/4 of an inch in diameter, with metal marbles ruled out.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 23, 1972
”I thought I was on Franklin”That’s what Ted Wilcox said yesterday afternoon about 4:15 after he rammed an Ostrander’s Country Furniture van into the Greenwood Avenue underpass. Wilcox, 32, said he didn’t notice the flashing warning lights in front of the overpass. He wasn’t hurt, except for skinning his nose on the steering wheel when the vehicle halted abruptly. After city employes cut the demolished van from the chassis, it was removed with a front end loader. Wilcox drove the remains away after being cited by Bend City Police for disobeying an official traffic signal.
Market road receives major overhaulRedmond — A nine-man county road crew is well into reconstruction of a 1-1/2 mile stretch of Northwest Market Road, its first major overhaul in 25 years.
The county’s share of the project begins at the northwest city limits on 15th Street. The road now 20 feet wide with two-foot shoulders, will be 34 feet wide with marked bicycle paths, according to county roadmaster Charles Plummer.
Most radical change will be at the intersection of Rimrock Drive, West Antler Avenue and Northwest Way. The entire “diamond” will be paved, and northwest traffic around a sweeping curve will be one-way.
Huge pine trees on the right-of-way in front of the Carrol Penhollow home will be removed. Plummer says “they are dying anyway.” A second sweeping curve on Northwest Way and Young Road will be flattened and modified.
The city of Redmond has agreed to rebuild its two blocks along the “Spud Bowl” to conform with the county’s work.
Construction of Redmond High School on Rimrock Drive has resulted in increased traffic and considerable congestion on the rural roads. Area residents held a “middle of the road powwow” with the county commission early this year near the troublesome intersection to emphasize. need for reconstruction.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 23, 1997
A head trip just for the pun of it- ‘Odyssey’ team hopes to put their spell on the competitionThey saved tropical Madagascar from the freezing clutches of Fritz-ur-Raider on stages in Bend, Hermiston and Wilsonville.
Now, Indriana Jones and the other five members of the Cascade Odyssey of the Mind team will do it again; under the spotlight of the World Finals at the University of Maryland June 4-7.
Don’t go pulling out that spellchecker. Indriana is correct- at least for the purposes of this performance. Indri (aka Jason Graham) and his sidekick Peej (Drew Beyer) are black and white indrid lemurs- indris, for short. After a scene set forth with the voice of Paul E. Ester (Patrick Carroll), Indri and Peej battle the forces of evil- Fritz-ur-Raider (Ryan Carroll) and Soldier #145 (James Hines)- from the Merandara River in Madagascar to Fritz’s Evil headquarters in Greenland.
It all takes place on sets made of shower curtains, PVC pipe, cardboard, cellophane and Christmas tree lights, designed and built with the assistance of the squad’s unseen but not unsung sixth man, Mike Beyer.
“Who Left the Fridge Door Open?” has a flavor not altogether unexpected from six middle school boys. The skit is creative, rambunctious and full of twisted sort of humor that includes “I Feel Cool,” sung to the tune of “I Feel Good” minus the voice of James Brown. It also includes these lines:
Indri: You’re gonna get it, Fritz.
Fritz: What will happen to me?
Indri: Nothing violent
Peej: (Surprised) Nothing?
Indri: No, this is the ‘90s. You’re going to rehab, buddy!
Don’t expect it to open at Community Theatre of the Cascades any time soon, but it is entertaining.
There also is an educational point to it. Team members, with coaching from Sue Carroll, were challenged to solve a problem called “Heroic Proportions.” Competitors had to create and present a humorous performance that includes a character with one or more out-of-proportion characteristics. The team crafted an animal, Inrdi, with a special ability to save its own species and other animals- in this case, saving lemurs from Fritz’s snow, and saving electric eels (strips of polyurethane foam) from the power plant Fritz devised to run his planetary refrigerator.
The tale hinges on the out-of-proportion tail of Indriana Jones.
Carroll, a kindergarten teacher and first-year OM coach who came from the relative quiet of younger kids once a week since November to the rambunctious, creative crew of teens, must prepare her charges for one more run. She had inspirational assistance Wednesday from Sharon Queen, who helped coach the Tumalo Elementary squad to a 17th place finish in 1995’s finals.
“You want to be there to have a good time,” Queen told the boys, “but at the same time you want to show them what Oregon teams can do.” The World Finals are expected to draw 5,000 students.
HEADLINES:
Gorbachev cautious about NATO expansion
Jacki Robinson’s number permanently retired
Bomb blasts disrupts north England
Starr wants extension for whitewater grand jury
McVeigh trial testimony expected next week.
