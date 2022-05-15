100 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 21, 1922
Redistricting of city source of perplexity to voters
“Where do I vote?”
This was the question which kept the telephone at The Bulletin office busy today as residents of Bend, perplexed over the change in precinct boundaries incident to the addition of three precincts, called up at frequent intervals for information. Few of those who called knew the precinct in which they lived, and those who did know had forgotten the location of the polling place.
Deschutes county has 29 precincts this year as against 24 the year before, the addition being necessitated by rapid growth in population. One precinct was added at Redmond, and Tetherow was divided to allow for the creation of Pleasant Valley precinct.
Double election boards used for first time
Using, for the first time in the history of the county, the double board plan, 10 of Deschutes county’s 29 precincts are expected to complete the count of the vote in today’s primary elections within a short time after the closing of the polls. Under the statute, figures on the count as it progresses cannot be given out until after 8 o’clock.
Despite the fact that local issues might have been expected to turn out a record vote, only ordinary interest is being displayed, with indications of a ballot total between 60-70 per cent of that recorded at the last election, in 1920. Republicans are five times as strong as democrats in Bend, the election boards’ report up to 3:30 o’clock showed, 330 republican votes having been cast at that time with 83 from the democrats.
Tourist park to be bought voters decide
The investment in camp ground improvement of a large share of the $1,000 “theoretical credit” which the city has for the purpose of camp ground and park purposes, will be favored by C.J. Leverett, chairman of the park committee of the city council, he stated today after learning the results of the special election, authorizing the purchase of the present site for an auto tourist park. He is ready to close the deal for the plot of ground if it is legally possible to do so giving city warrants for it.
“I didn’t think the people wanted to buy more city property, but since they are, I am willing to go ahead,” said Leverett.
By action of the voters at yesterday’s election, Bend is assured of a good auto camp ground, the purchase for $3500 of the present site on Hill street next to the river and below the steel bridge being authorized by a vote of 475 to 326. The camp site to be purchased is about twice as large as the present enclosed plot, extending north to Penn avenue, comprising slightly over five acres
15-inch trout leaps out of river and is caught by fisherman
A trout 15 inches long jumped out of the Deschutes river onto the footbridge just below the mills yesterday afternoon, and was caught by hand by a fisherman there whose name was not learned, according to Matt Raber, who was an eye witness. The trout had evidently been resting underneath a half-submerged plank just below the bridge, and the fisherman had stepped out onto this plank, forcing it down. The mighty leap followed, according to Raber.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 21, 1947
Pioneers Plan For Organization
Groundwork for possible organization of a Deschutes county pioneers’ association will be laid at a meeting tomorrow at 8 p.m. in the courthouse assembly room, when residents of Bend and vicinity who have lived in Central Oregon 30 years or longer will make plans for special activities.
A list of 122 people, registered by sponsors of the group, has been compiled for organization purposes, according to Mrs. Florence Spencer, who was named temporary secretary at a preliminary meet. Carl A. Johnson, temporary chairman, will preside.
Anyone who has been in this section of the state for 30 years or longer was urged to attend the meeting and assist with plans for the organization.
3 Grade Schools Facing Recess
There will be no classes for pupils of Bend’s three grade schools on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, school officials announced today. They added that on those days teachers will be busy closing school, filing reports and correcting papers. Pupils are to report at their schools on Friday at 11 a.m., to get their report cards bearing the final grades for the 1946-47 years.
Weed Control Work Started
Using the newly developed chemical, 2,4-D crews yesterday launched an extensive weed control program in Deschutes county, Gene Lear, Deschutes county agent, reported when in Bend today. First control work is being done in the Terrebonne area, with whitetop being sprayed.
Although weed infestation in farm areas of Deschutes county is widely scattered, the total acreage is not great, and Lear believes the noxious weeds can be killed with the new chemical. Prior to the start of spraying, letters were sent out to all farmers, asking about infestation and the location of weed patches. Some 100 farms will be visited by the spraying outfit, provided by the county. A preliminary survey has revealed that there is considerable Canada thistle in the county this year.
Irrigation district, the state highway department and railroads are cooperating in the weed control work, Lear reports. All parts of the county will be covered.
Veterans To Sell Poppies In Bend
The American Legion and V.G.W. auxiliaries will be on the streets in downtown Bend Friday and Saturday, May 23 and 24, selling the traditional poppies which are made by hospitalized veterans and sold to raise funds for rehabilitation of veterans and care of war orphans and widows. Officers of both organizations called upon the public for support, and urged that each person wear a poppy of each kind on the two days, in exchange for contributions collected by a corps of volunteers from both organizations.
“Buy a poppy from each organization and give generously,” William AtLee, legion commander, urged today. “There are more veterans in our government hospitals than at any previous time in the country’s history and the least we can do is to try to help them to help themselves.”
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 21, 1972
Trains hit head on in grinding crash
MADRAS — “It shook the devil out of the house,” Vernon Woodcock, said about 6 a.m. Sunday morning when he arrived at the scene where two Burlington Northern Freight trains had collided approximately five hours earlier.
The Woodcock home, about one-half mile southwest of the accident site near the Paxton crossing, “trembled like there was a small earthquake,” he said. Four crew members were taken five miles by ambulance to Mountain View Hospital in Madras.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies said E.L. Ray engineer of the southbound train, reportedly fell asleep shortly before the crash. The southbound train had been scheduled to move onto a siding at Paxton to permit the northbound train to pass.
Sam McNaghten, Portland, operations manager for Burlington Northern, said this morning that ,”we don’t know what happened yet. We’re still investigating,” He said he had heard the report that Ray had fallen asleep, but he said railroad officials have not confirmed the report.
McNaughten also reported the track was cleared and service restored about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He said the two lead engines that collided were too badly damaged to be repaired. Also derailed were three empty boxcars and two other diesel engines.
There were 68 cars in the northbound train and 72 in the southbound.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim France, flames shot approximately 40 feet in the air when a diesel fuel tank on the southbound train ruptured and caught fire. A power company official cut two low voltage (440 volt) lines providing power for the railway signal blocks to clear the way for firemen.
Deputy Leslie Bridges reported that he contacted Burlington Northern to determine if the trains were hauling any potentially dangerous freight. There appeared to be no concern although the fifth car from an engine on the southbound train did carry ammonia sulfate (21 per cent nitrogen).
Approximately 60 cars in the southbound train broke off apparently at impact, and rolled an estimated quarter mile back down the track, coming to a stop with the caboose about 100 feet from the Paxton crossing at Fir Lane. Railroad officials counted 10 engines with the two trains.
One engine was derailed and on its side as a result of the collision and a boxcar in the northbound train broke telephone lines and came to rest with its rear right corner on the railroad right of way fence.
Fire equipment dispatched to the scene included three units from the North Unity Rural Fire Department one from Madras and two from Culver.
Headlines:
Wallace hit by gunfire
‘All in the Family’ walks off with six Emmys
Dan Blocker ‘Bonanza’ star Hoss dies at age 43
Water gushes through Pentagon after early morning bomb blast
Sen. Kennedy asks for gun control
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 21, 1997
Mill district begins new life
In the scheme of things, it’s a small event- the walls going up for the new Tektronix building in the Old Mill District at River Bend.
While small, this week’s construction is heavy in symbolism. The 125-employee high tech plant will occupy part of the Brooks-Scanlon sawmill site, which was the backbone of Bend’s economy for decades.
That mill is long gone. But Tektronix could become a cornerstone in the evolution of the former sawmill property into a new downtown-complete with retailers, light manufacturing, offices and homes- all on 250 acres straddling the Deschutes River.
The 42,000-square foot structure, which includes another 10,000 square feet for future expansion, is the first major project in the Old Mill District. Tektronix now makes communications testing devices at a 34,000-square-foot building in Redmond. But it has outgrown its facility there and has chosen to lease a space in Bill Smith’s Old Mill District project instead of expanding in Redmond.
H. Bruce Miller, an Old Mill District spokesman, said Tektronix’s new office is part of a high-tech campus near the old sawmill’s corporate headquarters building. Software makers Cort Directions and Eidetic Inc., and Froelich Consulting Engineers now occupy the corporate offices.
In addition to the Tektronix building, work should begin late this summer on another office for Century West Engineering, Miller said. The company will take the bulk of the 16,800- square-foot structure.
Another new structure scheduled to get off the ground this summer is The Art Mill building. The 15,600-square-foot retail/workshop/office facility is designed for artists, artisans and others in creative professions, such as architects. It will be located on a bluff overlooking the river and should be finished by November, Miller said.
Work on the most visible part of the Old Mill District, The Riverfront Village, remains tentative.
The 52-acre complex of shops homes and offices is earmarked on the east bank of the Deschutes River fronting a river front pedestrian promenade.
