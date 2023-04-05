Billy McGuigan doesn’t use “the T word” when he talks about Yesterday & Today, the touring band and interactive concert he helms with his brothers, Matthew and Ryan.
“The only thing we pay tribute to are people’s memories of the music,” Billy said in an interview from his home in Omaha, Nebraska.
The music he’s talking about is the legendary songbook of The Beatles, which provides the material for the Yesterday & Today show. But the McGuigans don’t choose which songs to play — they leave that up to audience members, who fill out request cards and include the reason why they chose their song.
The McGuigans and the rest of the Yesterday & Today band then turn those requests into a concert, complete with a reading of the reasons behind the requests, which are often fond memories of bygone days or someone who has passed. (“When my oldest daughter was born instead of singing lullabies I would sing her Beatles songs,” reads one request posted to the band’s website. “‘In My Life’ is/was her favorite.”)
To be clear, the McGuigans don’t dress up like the Beatles, and they don’t speak in English accents. What they do instead is involve and engage the audience by not only soliciting their requests and voicing their memories of Beatles songs, but also offering their own.
“We want to know why you love this music and we’re going to play it for you,” Billy McGuigan said, “and then we’re going to tell you why we love it.”
Without spoiling too much, the roots of Yesterday & Today run back to the McGuigans’ father, Bill, a military man who taught the brothers Beatles songs when they were kids. Bill McGuigan died of leukemia in 1996, and every show is now dedicated to him.
“This was the music that kept us together,” Billy McGuigan said. “So it’s always been more than just songs to us.”
Not long after their dad’s death, the McGuigans started Yesterday & Today, which is now in its 16th year as a touring act. Incredibly, the band can play about 250 Beatles songs on command, Billy McGuigan said, and yet they still encounter skepticism from people who think they need to see wigs and costumes to enjoy a concert built around the Beatles’ work.
If Yesterday & Today can get those skeptics in the door, however, the show can invariably change their mind.
“People don’t even realize that they care more about their memories of hearing this music than what the Beatles looked like,” McGuigan said.
“And so we’re tapping into what I think is the most important part, which is the way it makes them feel.”
Yesterday & Today has also been “an incredible glue” that has helped the brothers grieve and heal after losing their father, Billy McGuigan said.
“I swear to you, when we started playing these songs, it was like he was here with us,” he said. “My brothers and I are together and stronger than ever, and I think that’s the thing my dad unknowingly gave us. Which is really the best part.”
