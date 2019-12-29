Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of the Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum

100 years ago

For the week ending

Dec. 28, 1919

Big vote for new district

By an overwhelming majority, the election at Tumalo Saturday for the organization of an irrigation district within the boundaries of the Tumalo project, carried Saturday 55 favorable ballots being cast against six against the formation of a district. The vote was canvassed this morning by the county court.

As directors of the new organization, R.H. Barley, Emil Anderson, and A.J. Gonnason were chosen.

Cattle die of new disease

Cattle on the high desert are dying in large numbers from a mysterious malady, which has so far resisted diagnosis and treatment alike, according to reports coming in from stockmen. One rancher has lost 40 head, 23 belonging to another stockman were victims of the disease, and other losses will probably bring the total close to 100.

The disease, in some respects, is similar to blackleg, attacking calves from one to eight months old, and apparently is highly contagious. The infected animal has a watery discharge from the nostrils, froths at the mouth, and in the evening lies down, twitches spasmodically and is dead. Post mortem examinations show a discoloration of the flesh of the legs and under the jaw, but the swelling characteristic of blackleg, is absent.

R.A. Ward, to whom reports have been made, believes that the disease may possibly be calf diphtheria, but as no specimens of the mucous tissues of the throat or nasal passage of the animals have been examined, he does not give this opinion as in any sense final.

In the endeavor to secure diagnosis and directions for effective treatment, he has written to Dr. B.F. Simms, veterinarian at the Oregon Agricultural college, and to State Veterinarian, Dr. W.H. Lytle, asking that they visit this locality as quickly as possible, in order to make a thorough inspection of infected livestock.

Many enjoy dance given by Bend firemen

More than 200 couples were guests of the Bend Volunteer Fire department at the Christmas dance given at the gymnasium last night. An orchestra directed by Miss Bonnie Scribner furnished the music up to 10 o’clock, when Wilson George took charge for the balance of the evening. The firemen will give a masquerade, in the gymnasium on New Year’s eve.

Cutting trees in park is forbidden

Complaints that boys have been cutting fir seedlings to be used as Christmas trees, from the tract in Tumalo canyon which constitutes a part of the proposed Tom Shevlin memorial park, were received this morning by city authorities, and the matter of preventing further depredations was immediately taken up. Charles Orewiler is serving as a deputy to arrest all future offenders.

Brick demand will be large

Anticipating a greatly increased demand for brick by Bend builders, A.H. Horn, of the Bend Brick & Lumber Co., has ordered an automatic attachment for his brick making machine, which will increase the daily capacity of the plant from 32,000 to 60,000. The date of delivery has not been specified, but the new equipment will be installed as soon as it arrives in Bend, Mr. Horn says.

Building will be, if possible, even more active during the coming season than last summer if the demand for brick is taken as an indication for already Mr. Horn has received oral orders which exceed the total output of the 1919 season. The new Sisters’ hospital and one or more business blocks are almost certain to go up and in addition there will be a large number of residences constructed.

75 years ago

For the week ending

Dec. 28, 1944

Iced telephone lines give way on high divide

Wire communications throughout Central Oregon were seriously disrupted today as a result of a break in the Pacific Telegraph Telephone company’s main circuit at Criterion summit, south of Maupin, due to icy conditions. A dense fog covered the district and froze to the lines, causing them to snap shortly after midnight, it was reported.

Two crews of linemen, one from The Dalles and another recruited from Central Oregon points, worked throughout the remainder of the night and today to repair the damage. Linemen estimated they would have the service restored by late today.

In an effort to restore normal service, the hard-pressed linemen worked day and night throughout the holidays, to repair damage which began several days ago with the first silver thaw.

Bend resident who settled in pioneer day suddenly stricken

Mrs. Sadie Lucas, a resident of Bend since pioneer days, died suddenly at her home at 42 Hawthorne avenue last night about 9:30, apparently the victim of a heart attack. Death occurred shortly following her return from Portland, where she spent Christmas with her sons, Ralph, a resident of Portland, and Fred, who lives in Tacoma, Wash.

A third son, Pfe. Russell S. Lucas, chaplain’s assistant with the United States Army, was recently killed in action in Italy.

Mrs. Lucas came to Bend when this town was still a village, and for a number of years operated the old Pilot Butte hotel, predecessor to the modern Pilot Butte Inn of the present.

In her some 40 years of residence in Bend, Mrs. Lucas was active in civic life, and her work in earlier days included assistance with the Bend Library club. She was also an active member of the American Legion auxiliary and served as secretary of the Women’s Civic league. Mrs. Lucas was affiliated with the First Presbyterian church.

Fred Lucas, one of her two surviving sons, was to arrive to day, to complete funeral arrangements.

Bend’s fourth wartime Christmas expected to be quiet

Bend today prepared for its fourth consecutive wartime Christmas, with indications that the holiday would be just a bit quieter and probably somewhat sadder than usual, due to the large number of men and boys and girls who are away from home, serving their country in far parts of the world. Because Christmas falls on a Monday this year, a double holiday is in the offing.

Practically all places of business, stores and offices, will be closed Monday. All drug stores will be closed for the two days, Sunday and Monday.

As in the past, Bend churches will observe the Christmas holidays with special services, some of which are being set for Sunday this year. Midnight services are being arranged for both the Catholic and Episcopal churches, starting at or shortly before 12 Sunday night. Other than the church services, there will be no public observance of the holiday.

The weatherman has indicated that a white Christmas is in prospect for Central Oregon, and it is expected that the first skiing parties of the season will be moving into the white mountains just in the west of Bend early Sunday.

Air Force pilot returns to Bend

After flying with the Women’s Air Force service pilots for almost two years Miss Helen M. Skjersaa, daughter of Mrs. L.M. Skjersaa, 115 Riverfront street, returned home Sunday, following inactivation of the Wasp.

Entering the service early in 1943, Miss Skjersaa underwent flight training at Avenger field, Sweetwater, Texas, and then was transferred to Turner field, Georgia, where she served as a test pilot. She then came to Peterson field, Colorado Springs, Colo., where she has been serving as an administrative pilot in multi-engine aircraft.

Miss Skjersaa was presented a certificate of honorable discharge upon her release from the service.

Bend High graduate finishes aerial combat training

Davis-Monthan Field, Tucson, Ariz — One of a 10-man bomber crew trained to fight in B-24 Liberators and recently graduated at this heavy bombardment training base is Cpl. David L. Ellingson, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ellingson, Route 1 Box 204, Bend, who will soon be overseas as an aerial gunner of the crew.

Corporal Ellingson and his nine crew-mates have been thoroughly schooled in simulated heavy bombardment tactics, including interception by pursuit planes, “shooting them down” on film with cameras rigged to machine guns, navigation flights, bombing missions, air to ground gunnery missions and other procedures which have fitted the crew for aerial combat overseas.

Corporal Ellingson entered the service in November 1943. He is a graduate of Bend high school in the class of 1937. Prior to entering the service, he was employed in a lumber mill in Bend. His wife, Georgia, lives with his parents.

Headlines

Eisenhower calls on men to destroy Nazi armies — Air ‘forts’ again blast Tokyo — Rose Bowl bets favor Trojans by many points — Plot to assassinate Churchill believed uncovered in Greece — Nazis shatter U.S. lines; German drive gaining speed on West front

50 years ago

For the week ending

Dec. 28, 1969

Merchants happy about Christmas business

Santa Claus has been good to Bend merchants this year. He’s kept their cash registers jingling merrily for the past month or so, and to a merchant, that’s mighty sweet holiday music. A sampling of stores yesterday as the Christmas rush built to its final crescendo indicated that for most businessmen this year’s Yule buying has been as good as or better than last year’s. And last year’s was one of the best on record.

Bob Gabriel of Owl Pharmacy was among those who reported an increase over last year. “One thing I’ve noticed,” he said, “people are buying bigger items this year. Stereo equipment has been real popular. And among photo items, we’ve sold a lot of Polaroid cameras.” A new item, cosmetic mirrors, selling from $20 to $30, has been another popular gift purchase, Gabriel reports.

George Fulton, manager of Healy’s Bend Furniture, said he wouldn’t know for sure until the final sales slips are tallied after Christmas, but he felt certain Healy’s business would be as good as last year and maybe a little better.

Fulton held up a thick sheaf of orders that are keeping the firm’s delivery crew busy and noted that sales for three days last week had run between $12,000 and $14,000. At any other time of the year, $1,000 a day is good.

“Traveling men,” Fulton said with a smile, “have been telling us that business in other parts of the state has been down. Maybe we worked a little harder.”

Judging from Healy’s sales, there’ll be a lot more dads watching holiday football games this year in reclining chairs. They’ve been a big seller. Davenports have also sold well, but for some reason, which Fulton could only explain with a shrug, bedroom furniture has been slower than usual.

Toys? “Real good,” according to Jewel Fitzgerald, an employee in the toy department at Brandis Thrift-Wise Drug. “One of our biggest items this year was the new Chrissy Doll until we sold out about two weeks ago. You push a button and her hair grows. I could have sold four dozen more if I could have gotten them.”

“Hot Wheels,” toy friction cars, continue to be popular for boys and it looks as if “Barbie” dolls will still be going strong when today’s young girls begin buying dolls for their own daughters.

Darrell Liska, who has moved his House of Music to Bond Street since last Christmas, reports a booming Yule business. “Christmas shoppers began buying earlier this year and the things they’re buying are larger. Stereo sales have been especially good. They’re still considered something of a luxury. People wait until Christmas to buy.”

Liska also sells records and reports a swing this Christmas season to country western. Johnny Cash has been particularly popular. Liska says he’s noticed in the past that country western fills the void when a popular style of music is fading. “Hard rock’s on the way down,” Liska said. “What’s next? Nobody knows.”

Chuch Walker, a Bend Plaza merchant, reports Hatfield’s, which he manages, has had a “nice increase” in Christmas business this year. “Our sales have already equaled last year’s. Today (Tuesday) will be our biggest day,” he said.

The big last-minute rush is in the women’s department. “The guys have suddenly realized it’s Christmas. We’ll sell a lot of peignoirs and bathrobes.”

Women, who get an earlier start than men, have been buying a lot of long-sleeve dress shirts, many with French cuffs, Walker reports. Many males will also be finding cardigan sweaters under the tree. They’ve sold well, as have sport shirts.

As chairman of the Retail Merchants Committee of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, Ralph Moore confirmed that Christmas business as a whole has been good. Most businessmen with whom he has talked report good sales records, both for the Yule season and the year as a whole.

Moore, as a businessman who operates a women’s dress shop along with a shoe store, had an interesting observation for those who may wonder about the trend in women’s skirts. They’re shorter than last Christmas. “If they get any shorter, there won’t be anything left for me to sell.” Merry Christmas.

25 years ago

For the week ending

Dec. 28, 1994

Ducks do Disney as Rose Bowl nears

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Who better to visit Disneyland than the Oregon Ducks? After all, this football team has an association with the Magic Kingdom dating to a handshake with Walt himself. When the Oregon and Penn State football teams joined a cast of Disney characters for the traditional Rose Bowl ceremony in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle on Tuesday, the Ducks were among old friends.

The UO Duck himself is a Disney creation, the only college mascot developed by Walt’s masters of animation. He’s a close cousin of Donald Duck, after whom he was modeled almost a half-century ago.

The arrangement dates to 1948, when Disney and Leo Harris, Oregon’s athletic director met at the Beverly Hilton and, with a handshake, permission was given for Donald to be the model for the Oregon Duck.

In 1974, the Walt Disney Corp. and the university formalized the agreement with the first of a series of licensing contracts in which the company gets a share of revenue from the sale of 40 products that use the Duck mascot.

Donald and the Oregon Duck are to meet in a ceremony at Disneyland, but they’ve met before. Disney flew Donald to Eugene on the duck’s 10th birthday in 1984 and again earlier this year to mark his 20th birthday.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Tigger, Pluto, Chip and Dale were at Tuesday’s ceremony, but Donald was conspicuously absent. Disney officials said it was simply a casting decision and no reflection on the Ducks.

All-American Ki-Jana Carter and Kerry Collins of Pen State were among the players who joined their coaches and the Disney characters on the stage. Oregon coach Rich Brooks and Penn State’s Joe Paterno each was presented with a statue of Mickey Mouse, which they faithfully carried with them to a nearby area where they were interviewed by reporters.

Brooks said the statue would go in his trophy case “right up there with the Bear Bryant Award (as national coach of the year).”

Oregon quarterback Danny O’Neil, who grew up in nearby Newport Beach, said he’d been to Disneyland “over 50 times no doubt,” but this trip was much different.

When it was over, the Ducks took off to try some rides, but nothing could be as wild as the unpredictable ride that brought them to their first Rose Bowl in 37 years.