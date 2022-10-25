Let's take an opportunity to shout out local concert promoter Gabe Johnson and his Parallel 44 Presents agency, which has been bringing very Bend-friendly funk, rock, electronic and jam bands to the region for many years, making many dance-obsessed locals very happy along the way.
Johnson has already loaded up his fall schedule, with shows by High Step Society, Head for the Hills, Garaj Mahal, Scott Pemberton, Lettuce and more booked between now and the end of January. But first, he's throwing a "Gamer-Ween Rager" Saturday night featuring Yak Attack and Spunj, two bands that have plenty of fans in the area.
What's a "Gamer-Ween Rager," you ask? It's a video game-themed Halloween party and concert that's open to all ages, with music provided by two bands that know how to fill a room with killer jams and a dance floor with smiles.
The Gamer-Ween Rager with Yak Attack and Spunj: $20 in advance, $25 at the door, 9 p.m. Saturday, doors open 8 p.m., Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
