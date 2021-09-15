An exhibit opening this weekend at the High Desert Museum uses X-ray tech to see beyond human injuries and into the evolution of vertebrates.
Described by the museum as “ethereal,” “X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out” comes to the museum, where it opens Saturday, from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Smithsonian’s National Collection of Fishes is the largest, most variegated collection of fish X-rays in existence. Though created for research purposes, the approximately 40 black and white images in the show, arranged in evolutionary sequence, bridge science and art.
Species in the exhibit include native rainbow trout (Oncohynchus mykiss), Shiho’s seahorse (Hippocampus sindonis) and the rare pelican eel (Eurypharynx pelecanoides).
“Our partnership with the Smithsonian brings unique experiences to our visitors,” Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw is quoted in a press release for the exhibit, which displays through May 8. “We can’t wait to explore this one-of-a-kind collection that shares the intersection of science and art and tells the tale of fish evolution.”
The High Desert Museum is located at 59800 S. Highway 97, Bend. Contact: highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
