It’s a good week for music fans at Worthy Brewing, where the Summer Sessions concert series continues in the brewpub’s lively outdoor space. This weekend and next Tuesday, a couple of touring bands who are “worthy” of your time and attention will stop by the spot.
On Saturday, The Warren G. Hardings will bring their high-energy bluegrass all the way to Bend from their home town of Seattle. The Hardings’ bio on Facebook is actually a bio for the 29th President of the United States, Warren G. Harding, which is funny, but it’s not terribly helpful for this blurb. But know this: The bluegrass Hardings play fast, they embrace melody and they’re sure to stir up a dance party at Worthy.
On Tuesday, the brewery welcomes the return of the Red Elvises, a campy Los Angeles band that has been touring the West and beyond seemingly nonstop since the 1990s. Led by a charismatic character named Igor Yuzov, the Elvises play a colorful blend of rock ‘n’ roll music, surf music, rockabilly, reggae, funk, disco and traditional Russian folk. They have a bunch of albums to their name, but where you must experience them is in the live setting, where the band’s unabashed commitment to having fun shines through. (They’re a blast in concert, is what I’m saying.)
Both shows are scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and admission is free. Worthy Brewing is located at 495 NE Bellevue Drive in Bend.
