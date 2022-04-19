If nothing else, Bryan Bielanski is unafraid of setting a high bar for his music. The North Carolina singer-songwriter’s bio starts like this:

“Imagine Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together who became an acoustic rock singer-songwriter: that's Bryan Bielanski!”

If you take a spin through Bielanski’s 2022 album “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II,” you can hear slivers of the Beatles’ pop instinct and psych predilections, plus a healthy dose of Nirvana’s melodic angst surfacing regularly in the guy’s strummy rock songs. But mostly, you hear Bielanski: hooky, thoughtful, inspired, driven. Hear it for yourself at bryanssuperhappyfuntime.bandcamp.com.

He’s from Charlotte, N.C., which means he’ll be approximately 2,600 miles from home when he stops in Bend for a couple of gigs this weekend. Stop by one of ‘em and make him feel welcome.

Bryan Bielanski, live in Bend:

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

8 p.m. Friday at Worthy Brewing Beers & Burgers (806 NW Brooks St.)

2 p.m. Saturday on KPOV Bend radio, 88.9 FM

8 p.m. Saturday at Worthy Brewing Company (495 NE Bellevue Drive)

More info at bryansuperhappyfuntime.com

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.