A couple weeks ago in this space, I told you about the circuitous journey and motley history of the Bend Roots Revival, which has overcome many obstacles and bounced around many venues over the years.
The Church of Neil concert has a similar story of perseverance. Now in its 18th year, the annual fundraising event started out as a hush-hush kind of thing — more of a party among friends than an open-to-the-public show. It has happened in a whole bunch of different places, including some actual venues and some shadowy underground spots. (Which, to be clear, was part of the charm.)
All along, though, Church of Neil has had three major aims: 1. To celebrate the Nov. 12 birthday of Canadian rock legend Neil Young. 2. To gather a handful of local like-minded bands for a night of fun jams. And 3. To raise money for a good cause.
This year, Church of Neil is happening Friday night at Worthy Brewing, and donations will be taken at the door to benefit local music education efforts. Acts playing include the Ponderosa Kings featuring Lande, Pete Kartsounes, GBots & the Journeymen, John Shipe, Alicia Viani, Brave New World, Travis Ehrenstrom with Mike Beaulieu, Steelhead and Jaymi Dickinson. Not yet confirmed: An appearance by Neil himself. Fingers crossed!
Church of Neil: donations accepted; 5 p.m. Friday; Worthy Brewing, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; 541-639-4776.
