Boss Rambler Beer Club teamed up with Sparrow Bakery to create Ocean stRoll, a massive ale that weighs in at 15.5% alcohol, brewed with actual ocean rolls and conditioned on Mexican vanilla beans and cardamom.
It can be difficult to agree on any particular types of food that could be considered iconic to Bend, but any such list would certainly include the Ocean Roll from Sparrow Bakery. The Ocean Roll is the company’s signature item, similar to a cinnamon roll; Sparrow creates it using a traditional croissant dough layered and rolled with cardamom, sugar and vanilla.
Recently, Boss Rambler Beer Club teamed up with Sparrow Bakery and Horus Aged Ales of Oceanside, California, to collaborate on an imperial pastry stout inspired by the confection. The result is Ocean stRoll, a massive ale that weighs in at 15.5% alcohol by volume, brewed with actual Ocean Rolls and conditioned on Mexican vanilla beans and cardamom.
