Deschutes Public Library Foundation and BEAT Children's Theatre were among the local organizations to receive $5,000 FY2023 Arts Build Communities grants from the Oregon Arts Commission.

Statewide, the commission distributed a total of $265,000 in grant money to 53 organizations addressing a community issue or need through the arts. The Arts Build Community program is committed to promoting arts access for underserved audiences and targets broad geographic impact throughout Oregon.

Bulletin staff report

