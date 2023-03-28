Deschutes Public Library Foundation and BEAT Children's Theatre were among the local organizations to receive $5,000 FY2023 Arts Build Communities grants from the Oregon Arts Commission.
Statewide, the commission distributed a total of $265,000 in grant money to 53 organizations addressing a community issue or need through the arts. The Arts Build Community program is committed to promoting arts access for underserved audiences and targets broad geographic impact throughout Oregon.
“These grants help arts and other community-based organizations address a local community problem, issue or need through the arts," said Arts Commission Vice Chair Harlen Springer, who led one of three review panels. “It enables local citizens to employ creative thinking and a collective response to strengthen and enrich their community.”
Other Bend recipients include OUT Central Oregon, to support its inaugural Winter Pride LGTBQ Film Festival in partnership with The Tower Theatre Foundation, and World Muse, for the production of "A Reflection of Life," a full-length documentary focusing on water issues and featuring Indigenous experiences and voices from five Northwest tribes, public policy makers and scientists. BEAT will use its money toward educational outreach, and the DPL Foundation for the annual A Novel Idea community read program.
The grants are made possible through a funding partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
