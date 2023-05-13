Tori Howes is a mother and stepmother of four, and a business professor at Oregon State University-Cascades. She’s an industrial and organizational psychologist, so one of the subjects she researches is work-family interactions.
As the pandemic waned and her kids returned to school and she went back to teaching in-person, Howes worked on a strategy to manage the demands of a working mother. She applied what she taught to her personal life and found several solutions.
One strategy that’s worked for her is to have clear boundaries between work and family, but to make sure her family can reach her if there’s an emergency while she’s lecturing.
“I have certain things that I really need to be segmented, and I need it to be work or I need it to be family,” she said. “Having those boundaries has helped a lot.”
For this Mother’s Day, several working mothers in Deschutes County shared their experiences juggling work and their families both during and on the other side of the pandemic.
It’s not easy to manage, but worth it, they said.
According to the American Community Survey, collected from 2017-2021, there were 8,829 families in Deschutes County where married or single mothers are the sole provider. Additionally, there were 19,622 families where a married couple were both in the labor force.
Joelle Elston, customer service supervisor for the Bend Park & Recreation District, has two young daughters: Ellie, who’s four, and Nova, who’s 18 months old.
Elston worked from home during part of the pandemic, and her mother helped with Ellie. During her breaks, Elston could take Ellie on walks and help put her down for nap time. It was precious time.
“It was really sweet to have those moments with her,” said Elston.
Because Nova enrolled at daycare once she turned three months old, Elston didn’t have that same experience with her younger daughter.
Though she enjoyed the time at home with Ellie, Elston said it was still challenging to keep everything separated. “Your heart just wants to be with your child, but you also need to work,” she said.
Katie Williams, quality improvement manager for St. Charles Health System, said she has a network of several people, including family members, to help her and her husband support their 12-year-old daughter.
“It takes more than us,” she said.
During the pandemic, Williams created a pod for her daughter and three friends, where the girls would participate in virtual learning from one of their houses one day a week. The next day, they would be at another girl’s house.
On the day they were at her house, Williams worked from home but made sure the girls got their assignments done.
“I had every Thursday for two years,” she said.
Williams, who is also the PTO president at High Desert Middle School, took time off to make sure her daughter really understood what she was learning.
Now that Williams is back in the office, she said the girls have mentioned to her that they miss the pod system, though they’re glad to be back in school.
Shalee Hanks-Mink, youth recreation supervisor for the park district, carries some of her work home with her. As the supervisor of the after school program KIDS INC, she’s seen firsthand how it negatively affects kids when their families aren’t close, and it’s inspired her to be a better parent.
During the pandemic, she worked from home and helped her young son with preschool. Very quickly, she found everything to be too much.
“I took time off from work to focus,” she said. “I’ve seen when a family unit is breaking and I don’t want my kid to go through that.”
Hanks-Mink made a point to refocus on the importance of her relationships with her husband and son. Over dinner, they go around the table and share fun facts on a specific subject. Recently, she said, the topic was hockey.
In 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, Kelsey Schwartz, who works as a planning and property specialist for the park district, and her partner moved in together, blending their families of two children each. Schwartz is constantly adjusting her schedule to make everything work.
“My children need to see a mom with the same joy and energy as they have in life. They need a mom who isn’t wiped out, stressed, and empty because she lost herself sacrificing for everyone else’s happiness,” said Schwartz. “It’s not an easy balance, but it’s so important.”
Kate Moses, chief assistant to the chancellor and dean at OSU-Cascades, has 12-year-old twins. She said she survived the pandemic through patience, flexibility, and hard work.
“Have grace for yourself and kindness for everyone because it’s definitely been a hard thing to get through,” she said. “My Mother’s Day wish is for them is to ‘Take some time for yourself’.”
