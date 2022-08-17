Longtime Bend comedian Jake Woodmansee will perform three consecutive nights of comedy Aug. 25 through 27 at Open Space Events Studio.
The shows will be filmed for distribution, and audience members will need to sign a form consenting to their being filmed. Each show will be completely different, from Woodmansee’s material to the guest performers.
The comedy series will be emceed by Dustin Riley. As for the first evening’s show, Aug. 25 will find Ramya Hip and Tylor Jones performing ahead of Woodmansee, who’s billing this evening as “Jake the Human: Story Time.”
“The first night will be true stories, since nobody believes my life anyway,” he said. “I’ve been kidnapped a few times, hit by three drunk drivers. I’ve had over 370 stitches in my body. I’ve got some stories.”
The following evening is “Jake the Human: Agro Hippies Musical Improv.” For that, the talents of musician Steven Whitney will be paired with Woodmansee’s self-described “deranged” mind to create new songs on the spot.
“The audience picks out three random subjects, and if we can’t pump out a song for you right there, then I’ve got to buy you a drink,” he said. Warning: He’s done this a lot over the past two decades. “I’ve bought 12 drinks in 20 years, so I’m pretty good at it.”
On Aug. 27, Jones will be back with a different set, and Woodmansee doing traditional stand-up.
For the past few months, Woodmansee said, he’s been working on a brand-new five-minute batch of jokes at open mics, “so it’s going to be a brand-new hour out of me, so even if you’ve seen my traditional stand-up before, this will be new to you.”
Woodmansee said that, oftentimes, people assume if they’ve seen a comedian once, they know the act.
Woodmansee’s response is, “Yeah, but they’ve got other stuff. They’ve grown. In 20 years, I’ve never done the same show twice, so it’s like, catch me again. It’ll be different.”
It would of course be easier to do the same show each night, but Woodmansee said he’d like audiences to see his versatility.
“People have a way of treating comedians mono-dimensionally like that’s all you have to offer,” he said. “In the construction world, I have to work twice as hard as anybody else because I’m a comedian. … This is a great way to show, no, I can be funny in three different ways, actually.”
Woodmansee has performed at the Laugh Factory and Comedy Store in Los Angeles, and his comedy bona fides should be fairly well-known to locals. In 2014, he won Oregon’s Last Comic Standing competition, and over the years, he performed with Bend Improv Group and in theater productions at 2nd Street Theater, the erstwhile venue now home to Open Space.
That’s why he chose Open Space for the shows and tapings, Woodmansee said.
“(It’s) a really sentimental building to me. I did thousands of shows there.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.