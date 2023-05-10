There are a lot of good concerts in Central Oregon this week, all deserving of coverage. But only one of them features two excellent young punk bands fronted by women, and that's something we don't get around here all that often, so it's the one getting this ink.
The headliner is Mannequin Pussy, and when a band names themselves Mannequin Pussy, you know they're not terribly worried about achieving massive success. But this Philly trio was on the upswing — killer new album, critical acclaim, touring hard, growing crowds — when the pandemic put everything on hold.
Three years later, they're picking up where they left off with a new EP called "Perfect" that lovingly captures what makes Mannequin Pussy special: Sneering, sumptuous punk songs built from crunchy guitars, catchy melodies and frustration you can feel in your gut.
Opening the show will be Margaritas Podridas from Hermosillo, Mexico, who take inspiration from the bouncy post-punk, distorted grunge, scuzzy shoegaze music and DIY ethos of the 1990s. They totally rule, and you should check out their self-titled 2021 album today!
Mannequin Pussy, with Margaritas Podridas: 9 p.m. Thursday, doors open 8 p.m., $18, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatrepub.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
