After a long dry spell, live theater is back big-time this week, with two shows opening Friday in Bend, one of them a musical. First up, the Greek tragedy “Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes,” written by award-winning local screenwriter, filmmaker and playwright Persephone Vandegrift, presented by Cascades Theatrical Company at its Cascades Theatre in Bend.
As Vandegrift describes it, the play is her “reformulation” of “Bacchae,” a classic tale written by Euripides. At about 2,425 years old, the play could use some modernizing, and Vandegrift, a philhellene (lover of Greek culture) most of her life, is more than up to the job. She told GO! that her “ancient history geekiness is due to a book my mom gave me when I was really young — it was a Reader’s Digest ‘Ancient Wonders of the World’ — and I was immediately obsessed.”
Though she has yet to visit Greece in real life, she and her obsession take us there in “Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes.”
In the show, Dionysus (Catherine Christie), the god of wine, fertility, religious ecstasy and ritual madness shows up in his hometown of Thebes, where he learns that the king, Pentheus (Caleb Neet), has banned the worship of Dionysus, who embodied freedom. Pentheus was not alone among kings who didn’t want their subjects getting any wild ideas, Vandegrift said.
“His rites represent freedom from oppression, passion for nature and its divine cultivation, and the casting off of self-imposed and societal limitations. However, his initiation rites were always secretly guarded,” Vandegrift writes in the program. “This caused many kings to assume the worst and that Dionysus’ rites would cause their citizens to be debased and corrupted. But what they were really afraid of was that it might encourage their citizens to revolt, and they couldn’t have that.”
Vandegrift stressed her play’s accessibility to modern audiences; the last thing she wants is for audiences to feel lost in antiquity.
“I don’t want people to think they won’t be able to understand,” she said. “I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, it’s a Greek play. They’re going to be talking with their hands in the air.’ It’s not like that at all.” Instead, it’s about power, grievances, sorrow and much more, she said. “All the things that we have going on in our lives right now.”
Back in college, Vandegrift was involved in another version of a play based on Euripides’ original, that one written by playwright Wole Soyinka that was very down to earth, she said.
“You knew what you were saying. You didn’t have a mouthful of stuff,” she said. “It just always was inspiring to me — the myth and the story itself about a god on the human plane and impacting human doings. I just always felt it was intriguing, because so many other plays don’t have that aspect to them, especially the classics. … This one, you know, Dionysus is like, ‘I’m going to kick somebody’s ass.’”
Vandegrift is also working on costumes for the show, giving her the cool double credit of playwright and costumer. But it’s producer Julee Vadnais that she and director Marla Manning both asked this reporter to mention.
“I would like to give a special shoutout to Julee Vadnais for going above and beyond as producer of our show, which has allowed me to focus more fully on directing,” Manning said. “It’s been serious fun — very hard work with hopes of a wonderfully rewarding payoff.”
Vandegrift also appreciates the opportunity to do live theater again, “and have people come out and see it and live it and enjoy it for a couple of hours, and it gives them something to think about and talk about. That’s what I love about live theater, that you don’t dictate to your audience, you know, ‘You’re going to think this.’ It’s presenting them with a story and inspiring them.”
‘Little Women’
Over at Open Space Event Studios, the nifty, modern new space opened by Charlie Thiel in the building formerly home to 2nd Street Theater, Musical Impressions Studio will be presenting “Little Women the Musical,” based on the beloved 19th-century novel by Louisa May Alcott. With songs by Mindi Dickstein (lyrics) and Jason Howland (music) and a book by Allan Knee.
Angelina Anello-Dennee and Gracie Conant are sharing directing duties for the play, in which the March sisters are growing up in Concord, Massachusetts, and one of them, Jo, is making a go of a writing career.
“Little Women” performs four times over Friday and Saturday, with matinee and evening performances each day. And on Thursday, there’s a special pay-what-you-can preview that will benefit Ellipse Theatre Community, a new theater group co-founded by Anello-Dennee. The suggested donation is $10.
The show is coming under the banner of Anello-Dennee’s music production company rather than ETC because “we looked at some things and none of the rights were available,” she said. “I knew I still wanted to do something this summer, and so I was looking around at things that were a small cast that we could put together fairly quickly because we only had six weeks’ turnaround time by that point.”
Part of what appealed to Anello-Dennee about doing the show was the fact that “It kind of breaks the mold for women a bit,” she said. “I think Louisa May Alcott did just a lovely job of writing this character in Jo March that was kind of breaking out of that 1868 mold of women.
She wanted to work, she wanted to write, she wanted to be a woman of the world, not get married necessarily, and just go out and be her own person. I love that about the show.”
Of particular note, this production of “Little Women” explores the fluidity and androgyny of Jo, a character ahead of her time in an age when women were largely expected to marry, bear children and play homemaker. Actor Henry Morton plays Jo.
“He’s just an amazing human who’s so uber-talented, but we love the fact that we are dispelling some gender-myth roles, even in our casting, and who we’re told to be as people, in this show,” Anello-Dennee said. “We’re really excited for people to be able to come and see that.”
The collective energy of the cast, as well as their voices, hit some high notes during a rehearsal earlier this week: That may have something to do with most of the cast being in their late teens.
“We weren’t sure if we were going to (have) all adults, or a mix of adults and young people, or how we wanted to do it,” Anello-Dennee said. So they kicked the problem out a week to see who might show up to audition.
“We literally decided to do the show on a Friday, applied for rights on Saturday, got rights on Saturday night, and then posted on Sunday we were going to have auditions, and had auditions a week later,” Anello-Dennee said. “We just have this beautiful, lovely cast that we love so much.”
