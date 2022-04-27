The cast of Cascades 10 on the Cascades Theatre stage during a rehearsal for last weekend's production of nine short plays. The growth of CTC outpaces the size of the theater, and the board is looking to raise funds for a second, smaller theater.
Cast members of "Brighton Beach Memoirs" rehearse a scene at Cascades Theatre in Bend in this 2014 file photo. On May 15, CTC will hold a fundraising luncheon at The Riverhouse Convention Center with the aim of securing a second, smaller theater.
Courtesy CTC
On May 15, Cascades Theatrical Company (CTC) will hold a special fundraising luncheon at the Riverhouse Convention Center, 3075 NW Highway 97, in Bend.
Hosted by KTVZ personality Bob Shaw, the afternoon event will take place from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and, for the price of $60 per ticket, will offer supporters a buffet meal and an afternoon of entertainment from Bend singer Mollie Tennant, performer Elizabeth Dreyfuss and more.
The event is part of CTC’s “Act II: Our Second Stage” fundraising campaign, aimed toward buying or renting a second space that could serve as a second home, which would serve as a second location for CTC in addition to its present, 130-seat Cascades Theatre, located at 148 NW Greenwood Ave. in Bend.
CTC board members told GO! last week that having another space would enable the nonprofit community theater to put on black box theater productions, music performances, comedy and more, as well as have more room to accommodate its Teen Theatre program, which recently performed its first musical, “Theory of Relativity,” as well as its growing array of theater and film classes for teens and adults.
“Slowly but surely, we keep adding these things, and as we’ve done that, we’re just inundated with other people that have been wanting to rent the space,” said Chris Mehner, president of the CTC board.
A second space would also enable the theater to add more productions to its present six-show mainstage season at Cascades Theatre, with the second location affording a place for future productions to rehearse while the Cascades Theatre stage is occupied. Most productions run for three consecutive weekends.
“While this one’s open, we can be rehearsing in another one,” said Howard Huskey, CTC’s business manager.
According to Huskey, the space would ideally have up to 80 seats, and would also be available for smaller production companies to rent out for their own performances.
Business
