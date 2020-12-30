Streaming services like Hulu and Netflix may have kept us supplied with never-ending new TV show phenomena like “Tiger King” and “The Queen’s Gambit” or new movies like “Palm Springs” and the “Happiest Season.” While having these avenues to check out new movies it still pales in comparison to the actual act of going to a cinema and watching it on the big screen.
2021 will have probably have growing pains when it comes to reopening movie theaters and the new landscape that some studios are venturing into with same-day streaming available on certain films (as Warner Bros. announced in November) or having others available for premium on-demand.
GO! Magazine reached out to a few people in the community whose jobs are literally dependent on movies — their releases and ability to make them — for wishes for the upcoming year in regards to their theaters as well as the world in general.
Taylor Morden had a big year with his documentary “The Last Blockbuster” finally premiering and getting great reviews by national publications, as well as his Project 88, which retold “Back to the Future Part Two” using fan videos submitted from around the world. But next year, he says, his hopes are simple: “I want us to get through this pandemic and come out the other side a more caring and united community. As for my career, I hope that we are all able to gather once again and go to the movies! Which also entails that movie theaters survive just a little bit longer. In the meantime, I am grateful for streaming services, Zoom calls, and my VHS and DVD collection.”
Co-owner of Prineville’s Pine Theater Oniko Mehrabi has seen her theater shut down, reopen and shutdown once again. But she is certain things will prevail: “Yes! Of course we would like to be back open especially at this time of year not everyone has family to spend Christmas with and we’ve always been a comfort to those during the holidays. Our first day of business was December 19, 2007. If Santa’s listening I’d like a 475k refi at 2% in April or a winning lottery ticket to help out all my restaurants in Crook County. The Pine theater will survive. I give my word to Prineville.”
While the Pine Theater was open for a short time this year, Sisters Movie House has remained shut since March. Owner Drew Kaza is optimistic about the new year in movies as well as the health and well being of the community: “Our wish for 2021 is pretty simple: We hope all of Sisters and Central Oregonians continue to be safe — and then to be able to welcome back all of our regular guests — and visitors as soon as it’s safe and practical in 2021. We expect (not just hope) that it’s going to be a banner year for film...once we get back to the regular order of business!”
BendFilm was able to roll with a lot of the punches this year threw at them, implementing virtual screenings through Virtual Tin Pan and during the BendFilm festival, executive director Todd Looby still has sights on a brighter and more connected 2021.
Speaking in a phone interview earlier in December, he laid out a slew of new programing the organization is planning including a biweekly podcast with the Tin Pan Theater staff, several four-part virtual series’ with Zoom intros and discussions of film theory, a program hosted by local musician and artist MOsley WOtta, indigenous content series and more. But his wish for 2021, which he expressed in an email, is for more in person interactions:
“Connection: Not the kind where mics are unintentionally muted, internet is spotty, video is glitchy and cats hog the limelight of desktop cameras. I’m talking about the kind of connection where you can sit in a restaurant or booth at the D&D and unintentionally exchange droplets with someone you excitedly talk to 2 feet from their face into the wee hours of the night and forget most of what you said the day after. Ideas can be exchanged over a Zoom call and if 2020 has proven anything it has shown that humanity is an incomparably adaptive species, at least that’s been my experience with my Bend people and, especially the board and staff at BendFilm/Tin Pan. However, nothing will ever beat the ‘yes and...’ rhythm of those low but lively conversations and engagements aforementioned ...
“Our business of exhibiting the best and newest of independent film will bounce back. Until we can be back in person, we will be on those computer and TV screens to be that catalyst to spur those conversations and inspire that empathy and build up all of that excitement so that once this community opens up it will explode with conversation and connection ...
“Hopefully, this time away has built up all of that unspoken emotion as we sit in our personal theaters that will explode into a personal connection and conversation that will really bring us together. I may be naive, but one can hope, can’t one?”
