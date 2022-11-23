There’s nothing like a shared problem to make fast friends out of strangers.

The holiday play “A Gift to Remember,” opening Friday at Cascades Theatre, posits a doozy of a shared situation when train passengers traveling to Boston are stranded at a New Hampshire train station. The play is an adaptation by Joseph Robinette of the Debbie Macomber book “Can This be Christmas?”

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

