There’s nothing like a shared problem to make fast friends out of strangers.
The holiday play “A Gift to Remember,” opening Friday at Cascades Theatre, posits a doozy of a shared situation when train passengers traveling to Boston are stranded at a New Hampshire train station. The play is an adaptation by Joseph Robinette of the Debbie Macomber book “Can This be Christmas?”
Raechel Gilland, director of Cascades Theatrical Company’s community theater production of the play, has been working with a sizeable cast, choir and crew in preparation for Friday’s opening. Like so many snowed-in travelers, fast friends can be made among the folks creating a show together from scratch, in winter.
“It’s funny because we have had a lot of interesting bumps in the road, so to speak,” Gilland said. “And they really were strangers who (now) can’t wait to see each other.”
GO! caught up with the director late last week, as the show was moving into its last weekend of rehearsals, a time the theater world has a name for.
“It’s been — well, you know, it’s been hell week,” Gilland said, laughing as she answered how things had been going. Hell week, also known as “tech week,” is when a production’s final technical aspects — think lights, costumes, sound — are ironed out and perfected.
Even before tech/hell week, the cast and crew behind CTC’s production were dealing with the challenges of early-onset winter in Central Oregon.
“This time of year has definitely got its challenges, with the holidays, with travel, everybody getting sick,” Gilland said.
First, the weather shifted from mild to wild once the calendar flipped to November.
“It was nice, and then we had that weird little slick moment there,” she said. And as is always the case in colder months, a few people in the cast fell ill — not with COVID-19, Gilland emphasized — or needed to tend to loved ones who were sick themselves.
The show must go on, but fate’s rebuttals to that notion have included pink eye and food poisoning among a couple of children in the cast.
Needless to say, Gilland was feeling appreciative of understudies.
“Thank God I had understudies for these specific people. We ended up having to use our understudies,” she said. “Three of them we have had to — four — we have had to exchange due to illness or family situations or the traveling was too hard.”
“It’s been an interesting ride,” Gilland said. “But we’re still ready for show.”
“They have done so good, especially older actors … welcoming in these people who’ve never done it before,” Gilland said. “These people coming in, fresh faces. They’re learning together, which is so amazing for me to watch. I’ve enjoyed watching them get comfortable together.”
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
