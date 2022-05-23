You voted. We tallied. And the results are in for Where to GO! & What to DO! in Central Oregon. GO! mag’s popular survey results offer a wide variety of the best of the best, the top dogs and the creme de la creme of places to go and activities to enjoy.

We asked about your favorites in almost 80 categories, from food truck fare and Instagram-worthy lattes to fly fishing and the largest selection of cannabis. After thousands of nominations and thousands of votes, the winners rose to the top. The top three selections in each category were based on your votes: 100%!

We’re excited to see familiar places and some newcomers on the lists.

The Where to GO! & What to DO! survey reminds us what a joy it is to live in Central Oregon, where there’s a multitude of opportunities for sites, sounds, scrumptious bites and satisfying adventures. It also makes it easy to answer those need-to-know questions asked by friends, relatives and random tourists:

Where’s the best place for a burger or free live music or a hike with incredible views or the best place to rent outdoor gear? No problem. If people ask, just show them our winner list of Where to GO! & What to DO! in Central Oregon or tell them to visit bendbulletin.com/go-do, so they can play like a local.

And stay tuned for contests, events and more in which The Bulletin and GO! will help celebrate all the best Central Oregon has to offer.

