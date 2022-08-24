Food
“This feels like trying to get into a popular club,” said the woman standing next to me.
A server opened the retractable belt stanchion outside Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats and gestured for me to follow him into the restaurant. Then he pointed across the room of occupied tables toward an open chair at the bar.
Despite Wild Rose’s popularity, it feels homey inside — the embodiment of the Thai restaurant’s homestyle cooking.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, smaller portions are available at a discounted price on a separate lunch menu in addition to the dinner menu. Lunch service is offered on a first come, first serve basis.
I ordered grandfather’s tom kha soup ($8, regularly $14) for lunch at the bartender’s recommendation over the other two soups on the lunch menu. The tom kha soup is prepared with coconut milk, lemongrass, mushrooms, cilantro and galangal (a relative of the ginger family). I chose to add a side of white rice and a heat level of 2 (on a scale of 1 to 5).
The first thing I noticed when the soup arrived at the bar was its inviting aroma. The soup was a milky yellow. Its flavor was multidimensional with sweet, floral and tangy elements. The mushrooms were crunchy and fresh and the chicken — cooked to perfection.
I enjoyed every bit of the soup down to the last drop.
Before dining at Wild Rose, be prepared to wait outside for lunch service or plan ahead and make a reservation for dinner. Come with an empty stomach, friends with whom to order multiple courses to share and an open mind.
There’s no pad Thai at this Thai restaurant. The Itti family, who runs the Wild Rose, proudly serves recipes from Northern Thailand that have been passed down for generations.
In the words of Paul Itti, chef and co-owner of Wild Rose, “Nothing haunts us like the things we did not order.”
Service
Wild Rose effectively serves its high volume of customers with a few protocols. Due to the limited space inside the restaurant, customers picking up take-out or waiting for a table must wait outside. Substitutions and split checks are politely declined.
Atmosphere
Each of the walls was its own bright color —coral, light green, crayon yellow and lavender. Bunches of dried roses hung from the ceiling throughout the restaurant and picture frames hung closely together covered any wall space. Clear plastic dividers separated the tables lined up against the wall.
More info
Location: 150 NW Oregon Ave., Bend
Contact: 541-382-0441, wildrosethai.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Price Range: $12-$22
Happy Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday
Happy Prices: $8-$14
Cuisine: Thai
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.