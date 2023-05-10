Get ready for a full day of live music and plenty of libations from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Wild Ride Brewing to celebrate the Redmond brewery’s nine-year anniversary. The event, which is free to attend and family-friendly, will feature a strong lineup of local bands and the release of the brewery’s new Cloud 9 Italian Pilsner.
“On our anniversary each year, we always brew a new beer that we can release in celebration of the milestone,” said Brian Mitchell, owner and general manager of Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond. “This year we brewed an Italian Pilsner, as it is a style of beer that we haven’t brewed previously at Wild Ride, and we thought it would be a great style of beer to be enjoyed out in our markets with the warmer weather season upcoming.”
Starting at noon, Dry Canyon Stampede will take the stage, playing their unique blend of country and rock music to get the party started. Next up at 3:30 p.m. is Parker Steers, a local musician serving up neo-traditional and traditional country with a touch of rock and folk for Central Oregonians. Following Parker Steers is Toast & Jam, a local band known for their soulful roots music and unique bluesy sound. Countryfied, a local high-energy country rock band, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. to close out the event with a bang.
“These four bands are all bands we really enjoy listening to, and certainly some of our favorites,” Mitchell said. “We’re pretty spoiled in Central Oregon to have a lot of great musicians to choose from to come out to play our special events, and we think this will be an awesome lineup to help make it a great celebration.”
In addition to the live music and beer release, attendees can also look forward to a variety of food trucks and vendors serving up delicious bites throughout the day.
“Wild Ride wouldn’t be where it is today, and we couldn’t do what we do without all of the support we’ve received throughout the years from our local communities,” Mitchell said. “It’s been a wild nine years, and we’re excited to take a day to celebrate it with everyone who wants to come out and enjoy some sun, some live music, a new beer release and so many other beers to choose from to enjoy.”
