Parker Steers among several other musicians will perform at Wild Ride Brewing on Saturday for the brewery's nine year anniversary celebration.

Get ready for a full day of live music and plenty of libations from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Wild Ride Brewing to celebrate the Redmond brewery’s nine-year anniversary. The event, which is free to attend and family-friendly, will feature a strong lineup of local bands and the release of the brewery’s new Cloud 9 Italian Pilsner.

“On our anniversary each year, we always brew a new beer that we can release in celebration of the milestone,” said Brian Mitchell, owner and general manager of Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond. “This year we brewed an Italian Pilsner, as it is a style of beer that we haven’t brewed previously at Wild Ride, and we thought it would be a great style of beer to be enjoyed out in our markets with the warmer weather season upcoming.”

