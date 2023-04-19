I spent quite a bit of time on Central Oregon highways last weekend driving from Bend to Madras, Warm Springs and Sisters.
That meant driving on highways 97, 26 and 20, which share a commonality: They’re two-lane highways with occasional passing zones every several miles or so.
If you’re familiar with the two-lane highways around Central Oregon, you’re already aware of this. And to a person, everyone I bring this up with agrees: The human behavior on display when you reach a passing lane is supremely annoying.
Usually it goes like this: About the same time you see a “Passing lane 1 mile” sign, time and traffic seem to slow. Here, patience truly is a virtue. (For the record: I am not an especially fast driver. My main vehicle is a 2001 Toyota Sienna minivan, though for longer drives I may take the 2005 Prius my daughters drove through high school.)
“Yes! I can’t wait to pass this (expletive),” I might mutter, shout or think as I approach the passing lane, depending on the current rate of travel, who I’m behind and who’s in the car with me.
Invariably, as the passing lane is reached, people trying to pass make their moves — or try. The problem is, the cars in the right lane begin to speed up, too, forcing the would-be faster drivers to have to skip passing or break the speed limit and possibly the sound barrier in order to pass.
For whatever reason, the car or cars others are attempting to pass aren’t having it. Their gas pedals are finally located, and they ramp up 5 or 10 mph to a reasonable speed, one you often wouldn’t mind maintaining — the key word being “maintaining.” This makes passing difficult for the more determined passersby.
Meanwhile, stupid, less-determined me often ends up getting back behind them thinking, “Maybe it will be different this time,” like Charlie Brown as Lucy tees up the football.
And then, all too quickly, the right lane ends, and merging is necessary. The driver once again dislocates their gas pedal and resumes their mission of clotting the highway, slowing right back down to the pace that made you want to pass them in the first place — somewhere around or below the speed limit, because they’re sooooo lawful. (Rhymes with awful.)
Talk about passive-aggressive. What’s the deal with this right-lane behavior? Is it humans battling over perceived resources in a materialistic culture? Just the unadulterated desire to make other people’s lives harder, because they can?
Maybe it’s false consensus effect: Right-lane inhabitants, knowing their own driving habits all too well, believe others are going to pass them and slow them down. They’ve decided the right thing to do is slow the would-be passers down before said passers reach the end of the passing lane and force the gonna-go-slow-again driver down.
Yes, it’s absurd. But it’s what happens time and again on two-lane highways. In fact, I was pleased to learn, others have studied and written about this phenomenon, and it gets its due on Quora and Reddit.
One 2015 article begins, “It seems like such a uniquely New Zealand problem: You find yourself stuck behind a car that is crawling along as the road twists and turns its way through the countryside, only to have them speed up once you reach the passing lanes. Why does this happen?”
I’m here to tell the author of the piece, Carl Davidson, it is not just New Zealand. Davidson briefly indulges the possibility of malicious intent by the slow-fast-slow-again drivers. Kinder than I, he cites Hanlon’s Law (aka Hanlon’s Razor) which dictates one should never attribute to malice that which can be explained by human stupidity (or “frailty” as Davidson puts it) and notes that wider roads seem safer, leading drivers to unconsciously speed up.
“Simply put, narrower roads increase the perception of speed, and wider roads decrease that perception,” he writes. There’s even been research into the phenomenon, which seems to me a very smart use of researchers’ time.
When traffic is lighter and moving along just fine, my preference is to stay in the right lane, set cruise control to stave off hypocrisy — i.e., the urge to speed up. Sometimes I even slow down a few miles per hour and just let the speeders get where they’re trying to go.
What are your thoughts on passing lane psychology? Malice, mishap or something else altogether? Email me at djasper@bendbulletin.com, and let’s figure it out.
