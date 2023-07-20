There is something sly in me, something flawed that prefers to work angles rather than be direct with people.
I don’t know when or why I became this way. Tendency or trait, strategy or personality flaw, it’s one of those things always on the periphery of my full awareness, like a sore muscle when it’s not in use, a small splinter a few days in or the fact I’m not half as smart as my wife.
Only when I’m doing it, or more to the truth, when it’s helped or hindered, am I even fully aware of the ways I avoid being direct about big things — say, conversations I don’t want to have, or openly disagreeing with the majority of people in a group.
It’s not generally a problem. Heck, it can even have utility in some areas of life. You may even feel like a character on “Succession” when you’re pulling strings to achieve an end.
If you want to feel like a Roy yourself, try this means to an end, goal or preferred outcome — let’s just call it “X.” Go tell one person in such a way as to get them to agree with you on X. You then go to stakeholder two, say, an editor named Gerard “Gerry” O’Brien, and tell him, “Hey, Ger, so and so would like to see X happen,” leaving out the part that you, too, would like to see X happen.
There’s no merit to operating this way. It would be more effective to just say “So and so and I agree on X.”
On the other hand, manipulating an outcome can be a pretty good mental workout. It sometimes even works and can be much easier than having to give voice to your needs.
The major drawback, of course, is that this is an easily sussed-out ploy when the two stakeholders have a conversation.
How easily sussed out is this chicanery? Well, have you ever played a game of hide and seek with a kid who thinks they’re invisible when they close their eyes? That easily.
Another thing I do is talk about X to others who are not necessarily stakeholders, but rather stakeholder adjacent. I guess that isn’t all that cunning either, but I still wish I had it in me to just go speak to the stakeholder.
Even in my personal life, I can be evasive, selfish and cowardly. I learned this the hard way last week when my indirectness came to a head in a friendship. Maybe we’ll be OK. Maybe we won’t. Turns out indirectness only works with some people, some of the time.
Worse than feeling like I’ve imperiled a friendship is having to acknowledge that I’m wired this way. Heck for all I know, my writing THIS is just another ploy.
And here’s the crux. I think I know why I’m like this. I have never felt such a strong sense of belonging to a group that I knew a request or a need would not jeopardize what belonging I do have, as though voicing a want or need is could result in rejection from some group.
It’s about wanting to belong, I think, but also about being unsure you count as much as others. Admitting you want or need things from other people is to acknowledge that I, too, am a human with needs and wants. And having needs and wants has always seemed like a bridge too far. Why would anyone want to go out of their way to help me?
Is this nuts? Why, yes, I believe it is nuts. I don’t think it makes me a bad person, though. There are all kinds of worse people. There are people who are yell at wait staff, for example, and I’ve never yelled at a waitperson in my life.
At the end of the day, though, being indirect because I’m secretly — well, not secretly anymore — afraid that being direct would be annoying is guaranteed to make me the annoying person I fear being direct will make me seem like.
Sigh. One thing is certain as I gaze upon the truth: There’s no way AI could be neurotic enough to write this column.
What have we learned as humans? Hopefully, it’s that avoiding openly speaking to the people you should is not a healthy way to go about your business, and that being direct is usually the better path.
See? I am still hesitant to write that it’s “always” the better path, because I don’t think my heart is in being direct.
Hey, indirect, immoral and toxic behavior works for the Roy family on “Succession,” right? They seem like quality people who get what they want, but then I am only on season two of the show.
It has a happy ending, right? Please tell me it has a happy ending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.