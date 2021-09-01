Have you ever wondered what all the fuss was about with British television? Some people seem to be a tad obsessive over the country’s classic comedies, quirky long-running sci-fi shows and even cheeky late-night chat programs (or programmes as the brits would spell it). So if you want to take a look at what TV looks like on the other side of the pond, here are some easily accessible shows to start with. (There are too many good shows to fit in this list, so if you need any more recommendations, just ask.)
Ted Lasso (2020-present) — Honestly it’s more half-British, half-American, which makes it a perfect intro to the genre. It also happens to be one of the best current comedies on TV and the most wholesome. Well, sort of — there’s still a lot of swearing and sexual content. It follows American college football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he moves from the Midwest to jolly ol’ England to coach a premier league football club (professional soccer to us stateside). With Lasso’s unyielding optimism and joy, he wins over pretty much everyone. But there is something sadder just underneath the bright and bubbly persona that Lasso has adopted. Now it the middle of its second season, I often will find myself smiling throughout episodes just because of how nice the story is. Stream it on AppleTV+.
Doctor Who (2005-present) — Technically it all started back in the ’60s, but do not start there. If you want to get started with the long-running show, start with episode 10, “Blink” in series three. It’s a stand-alone episode that introduces the audience to the world of the show while not overwhelming them with canon. It’s also kind of spooky. The whole show revolves around an alien, known only as The Doctor, who regenerates every so often (when the actor playing him/her decides to leave) and he travels around space and time in a police phone box that’s bigger on the inside with a usually human companion, saving people and civilizations from baddies. Stream it on HBO Max.
”Peep Show” (2003-15) — The dark, farcical comedy takes cues from “The Odd Couple” and gives it a spin by focusing on what the two main characters, Mark and Jeremy (David Mitchell and Robert Webb) do, see and think by including their inner thoughts and filming from the perspective of every character in the show. Mark is a successful but nebbish businessman, and Jeremy is an unemployed friend from university who lives with him but is way more confident in most things, including wooing the ladies. The series also features future Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, who is delightful as always. Mitchell and Webb wrote the series as well. If you end up liking their razor-sharp wit, check out their sketch show, “That Mitchell and Webb Look.” Stream “Peep Show” on Amazon Prime, Crackle, Hulu or Tubi.
“Broadchurch” (2013-17) — Speaking of Oscar-winner Colman, the dark mystery series “Broadchurch” is where she really solidified her talents as a dramatic actress. She stars alongside David Tennant (a former Doctor from “Doctor Who”) as two detectives in a small seaside village where a horrible death has taken place. A local teenager fell from a cliff, but his death is suspicious and everyone seems to have something to hide, including the detectives on the case. Stream it on Netflix.
“Black Mirror” (2011-present) — Created by Charlie Brooker, the British-made anthology series doesn’t follow one specific plot line but instead plays with premises of stories following a kind of techno-paranoia premise. The series plays with genre for each episode, with each feeling like a short film. Featuring grand romances and stark horror storylines, not every one is going to knock your socks off. Because they’re shot like mini-movies, each episode can feature some surprising actors. Don’t forget to watch the choose your own adventure special “Bandersnatch” too. Stream it on Netflix.
