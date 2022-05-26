Where to GO! for dining with your dog

1. On Tap

2. Flights Wine Bar

3. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

Where to GO! for tasty food truck cuisine (favorite food truck) 

1. The Bleu Rooster

2. Aina Kauai Style Grill

3. Wild Catch

Where to GO! for a food truck pod experience

1. On Tap

2. 9th Street Village

3. Midtown Yacht Club

Where to GO! for BBQ

1. Baldy's Barbeque

2. CURB B Q

3. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

Where to GO! for dessert

1. Bontà Natural Artisan Gelato

2. Ida's Cupcake Café

3. Too Sweet Cakes

Where to GO! for a vegetarian dish

1. Spork

2. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

3. Joolz

Where to GO! for pizza

1. Rush's Squares

2. Grace and Hammer

3. Pizza Mondo

Where to GO! for ramen

1. Miyagi Ramen

2. Bend Izakaya Ronin

3. Chi - Chinese and Sushi Bar

Where to GO! for international cuisine

1. Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats

2. Joolz

3. Xalisco Latin Cuisine

Where to GO! for a gourmet dining experience

1. Ariana Restaurant

2. Tim Garling's Jackalope Grill

3. Brickhouse

Where to GO! for outdoor dining

1. On Tap

2. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

3. Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Where to GO! for tacos

1. El Sancho Taco Shop

2. Barrio @ On Tap Bend

3. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

Where to GO! for a burger

1. Bend Burger Company

2. CURB B Q

3. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

Where to GO! for brunch

1. McKay Cottage Restaurant

2. The Lemon Tree

3. Christie's Kitchen

Where to GO! for pastries

1. Sparrow Bakery

2. Nancy P's Café & Bakery

3. Too Sweet Cakes

Where to GO! for breakfast sandwiches

1. Rockin' Dave's Bistro & Backstage Lounge

2. (Tie) Sparrow Bakery and Big O Bagels

3. (Tie) Bo's Falafel Bar and The View Tap and Grill

Where to GO! for late night eats

1. Cascade West Grub & Alehouse

2. Shari's Cafe & Pies

3. Rodolberto's Taco Shop

Where to GO! for a healthy kids menu

1. Life & Time: Free Range Fast Food

2. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

3. Gyro Power

Where to GO! for takeout

1. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

2. Pho Viet 

3. Noi - Thai Cuisine

Where to GO! for steak

1. Brickhouse

2. Bos Taurus

3. Tumalo Feed Co. Steakhouse

Don't forget Where to GO! for ultra-local foods -- fruits & veggies grown here, meat & eggs raised here, bakery treats baked here, pickles canned here. My favorite is Sisters Farmers Market on Sundays, next to The Barn food cart pod in Sisters.

