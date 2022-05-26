Where to GO! for a relaxing coffee shop experience

1. Looney Bean of Bend

2. Thump Roastery & Bakery

3. Backporch Coffee Roasters

Where to GO! for Instagram worthy lattes

1. Sisters Coffee Company

2. Backporch Coffee Roasters

3. Thump Coffee

Where to GO! for culture and coffee or tea

1. High Desert Museum

2. Spoken Moto

3. Bellataza

Where to GO! for kombucha

1. Humm Kombucha Taproom 

2. (Tie) Food 4 Less and On Tap

3. Bellataza

Where to GO! for hot chocolate

1. Looney Bean of Bend

2. Bellataza

3. Starbucks

Where to GO! for a tea house experience

1. Suttle Tea

2. McKay Cottage Restaurant

3. Bellataza

Where to GO! for coffee and WiFi

1. Backporch Coffee Roasters

2. Thump Coffee

3. Lone Pine Coffee Roasters

Where to GO! for drive-thru coffee

1. Dutch Bros Coffee

2. Starbucks

3. Backporch Coffee Roasters

Where to GO! for smoothies

1. Mother's Cafe

2. Emerald City Smoothies

3. FIX & REPEAT

