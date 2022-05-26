Where to GO! for happy hour deals

1. Flights Wine Bar

2. 900 Wall 

3. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

Where to GO! for cocktails to go

1. On Tap

2. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

3. The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin

Where to GO! for live music at a brewery

1. Silver Moon Brewery

2. On Tap

3. Worthy Brewing Company

Where to GO! for a Bloody Mary

1. The Victorian Cafe

2. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

3. Washington Dining & Cocktails

Where to GO! for wine tasting

1. Flights Wine Bar

2. Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards

3. Domaine Serene Wine Lounge in Bend

Where to GO! for an impressive wine list (restaurant)

1. Flights Wine Bar

2. Ariana Restaurant

3. Brickhouse

Where to GO! for game night and adult beverages

1. Bevel Craft Brewing

2. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

3. (Tie) Silver Moon Brewing and General Duffy's Waterhole

Where to GO! for a large selection of beer on tap

1. On Tap

2. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

3. Bevel Craft Brewing

Where to GO! for the best mixologist

1. San Simón

2. The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin

3. Brickhouse

Where to GO! for mocktails

1. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

2. BOSA Food & Drink

3. Sen Thai Noodles & Hot Pot

Where to GO! for hard cider

1. Avid Cider Co. 

2. Bend Cider Co. 

3. Craft Kitchen & Brewery

